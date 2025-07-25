Take a look at any cocktail bar’s menu and you’re likely to find a collection of drinks made with in vogue ingredients and techniques. Clarified cocktails made with Cocoa Puff-infused mezcal? Those exist. Coffee cocktails topped with a heaping pile of salted cold foam? Check. Chartreuse in everything, everywhere, all the time? Absolutely (when bartenders can get their hands on it).

While many enjoy these techniques and ingredients — they’re popular for a reason — what about the ingredients that might be considered a bit embarrassing to enjoy? At the end of the day, everyone has a movie they’re a bit hesitant to admit is on their favorites list — why would cocktail preparation be any different? Surely those behind the stick have a few ingredients they’re maybe a little shy to confess their love for. That’s why we asked nine bartenders from around the world to share the guilty-pleasure cocktail ingredients they simply can’t let go of.

From vibrant green melon liqueurs to premade syrups, check out nine bartenders’ guilty- pleasure cocktail ingredients below.

Bartenders’ guilty pleasure cocktail ingredients:

Monin, or any store bought syrups

Midori

Still wine

Blue Curaçao

Pajarote Cordoval Dix Liqueur

Banana Liqueur

Crème de Cacao

Koi Shisou “Love’s in the Air” Shochu

St-Germain

Chocolate

“Monin syrups — there are so many flavors, the website pages just keep going. When I started working on cocktails years ago, it was always about making some really intricate and specialty ingredient, usually a syrup, because it was the only way I could imagine adding flavors. I always felt like making your own ingredients was the one true way and that using something store bought was a cop-out. But like Ina Garten says: Store-bought is fine. The more I work on drinks, the more I realize the pre-made syrups are where it’s at. They’re so powerfully flavored and delicious. We have a Soda Shop concept out now through October and it’s been so much fun playing around with syrup flavors, mixing them to make sodas. We have an Espresso Martini shake with the Monin Dark Chocolate that rounds out the flavor so well. For winter, we use their pistachio to soup up our hot chocolate and it’s out of this world. Basically any Monin syrup can be used in place of simple syrup. They’re usually a bit richer than a 1:1 syrup (closer to 2:1), so start with half the amount and add from there as needed. The flavors are typically strong enough to pull through even in smaller doses.” —Aaron M. Robin, beverage director, The Standard, High Line, NYC

“I’ll be honest, I’ve got a real soft spot for Midori. That crazy neon green glow, the super-sweet melon flavor… it’s kind of ridiculous and I love it. In a world where everything is hyper-seasonal and crafted within an inch of its life, Midori still feels like it’s there to have a good time. It reminds me that not every cocktail has to be serious or cool to be great. We use it sparingly at Matsuyoi, where the drinks tend to be more subtle. But lately in my world, I’ve been all about a good old-fashioned Midori Sour. I was even texting with friends earlier today about planning a brunch around it; there’s something about that bright green and the sweet-tart balance that just hits perfectly.” —Dylan Capello, beverage director, Launchpad Hospitality (Matsuyoi and Nami Nori)

“One of my guilty pleasures for cocktail ingredients is playing around with still wine. I love tweaking orange wine with a bit of lactic acid to make a super-silky, freezer-cold Lychee Martini, or I’ll force-carbonate a still wine like Sancerre or Riesling for a spritz. Different wines bring such unique flavors to cocktails, and I think they deserve to be treated with the same creativity we give syrups and cordials, not just used as a tiny splash.” —David Lozano, mixologist, Oro, Miami

“It might be the most ‘uncool’ liqueur on the bar cart, but I’ll always have a soft spot for Blue Curaçao. It’s nostalgic, unapologetically vibrant, and adds a touch of tropical whimsy to any drink. There’s something disarming and playful about its electric blue hue — it reminds guests not to take things too seriously. I like to incorporate it sparingly in riffs on classic cocktails; think a Blue Margarita with mezcal and lime for a smoky-tropical twist, or a splash in a French 75 variation with yuzu and sparkling wine. It’s all about balance and restraint, using the color and citrus notes to surprise rather than overpower.” —Derek Piva, executive chef, The Restaurant at Tu Tu’ Tun, Gold Beach, Ore.

“Cordoval Dix. In a world where Campari and Aperol are king of the red bitter liqueurs, I think Dix leans into my preferred flavor profiles. The flavor combination of grapefruit and cinnamon is a timeless tiki duo and creates a great baseline of flavor. Also being a child at heart, it’s super fun to tell someone that you put Dix in their drink. [Also] banana liqueur, preferably Giffard or KIN A-Peel. I think that banana is a very versatile flavor. It works well in so many applications, but it’s also very divisive. Banana liqueur works as well in a stirred and boozy Negroni riff as it does in a Daiquiri or a big bold tiki cocktail. I love using it with coffee.” —Chad Austin, beverage director, Bar Benjamin, Los Angeles

“Crème de cacao — I’m a sucker for chocolate. The first classic cocktail I was taught behind a craft bar was the 20th Century and next was the Pink Squirrel. What do they have in common? Crème de cacao. As an ode to my baby bartender days we use Ve De Di Cacao in our mezcal nod to the 20th Century: Death by Snu Snu. There are so many variations of crème de cacao and chocolate liqueur that it’s fun to play with the many nuances and textures found in the differing spirits. Is it more dark chocolate, milk chocolate, or cocoa nib leaning? What kind of spices come through? Even a half a teaspoon can add range and bridge flavors where needed. I think that we forget that sometimes the most unexpected products can do amazing things when used with intention and knowledge.” —Janice Bailon, head bartender, Hello Hello, NYC

“One of the great things about opening new concepts is being able to discover guilty pleasures in the form of ingredients that would have otherwise flown under the radar. As creatives, we tend to go through phases of fascination with one product or another based on the experiences that they invoke. At Shiso, we have strong Asian ties, and I’ve found myself gravitating to the light and playful liqueurs that Japan seems to produce at will. Most notably, Koi Shisou Love’s in the Air Shochu. Not only does the bottle transport you to the bubble gum world of Japanese cartoons, but at only 7 percent, this red shiso liqueur is a versatile and delicious addition to a cocktail build. Currently, I’ve been using it instead of vermouth in Vespers, to add an herbaceous touch to a classic.” —James MacInnes, beverage director, Shiso, Miami

“A splash of too much of St-Germain is irresistibly charming — like the guest who lingers just a little longer, and you secretly wish she would. A delicate touch feels refined, but I always find myself pouring a second. Floral, flirtatious, and simply too delightful to resist. My perfectly imperfect guilty pleasure.” —Tibor Krascsenics, group beverage director, LPM Restaurant & Bar (LPM)

“I’ve loved chocolate since I was a child, and even more so as an adult. Over the course of my career, I’ve learned to work with it in countless ways — different textures and pairings with ingredients like chili, cacao, vanilla, cinnamon, and an endless list of complementary flavors. That’s why I love incorporating it into my creations, especially in my signature cocktail Café y Cacao, a completely original drink and a hallmark of Tenoch. From thermocirculation to simple reductions, I enjoy using chocolate in many techniques. It pairs beautifully with salty, spicy, sweet, and even acidic elements when the balance is just right. In addition to loving it, I find chocolate incredibly versatile and sustainable, allowing me to make the most of its full range of properties.” —Hugo Bracenas López, head bartender, Tenoch, Paradero Todos Santos, Todos Santos, Mexico