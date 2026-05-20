Check out the best rosés from previous years here!

The rosé craze might not be making headlines like it did a decade ago, but there are still plenty of reasons to explore the diverse category of pink wine. Ranging from crisp, salmon-pink expressions to juicy, fruit-forward finds, rosé can still provide the perfect pairing for your summer dinner parties, picnics, or beach outings — with a different shade for every occasion. And each year we continue to uncover interesting bottles that keep the category exciting.

Per our annual tradition, VinePair’s tasting panel gathered to taste hundreds of rosés, sorting through bottles from across the globe to find the best of the best. This year we were impressed by fresh expressions from Rioja, complex Carignans from California, and even a few bottles from the south of France that defy the Provençal stereotypes. Plus, of course, a few traditional pale pink bottles that stood above the rest.

From the sun-soaked hills of the Mediterranean to Maryland, here are the 30 best rosés to drink in 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best rosés to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the rosé roundup, our tastings panel gathered for a group tasting at the VinePair HQ. We assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best rosés to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to determine the final list.

The 30 Best Rosés of 2026

30. Maison Mirabeau One Day Rosé 2025

This wine has all of the trappings of a classic Provence rosé: the compelling pale pink color; the shimmering, summery label; and, of course, the crisp, delicate palate that makes it ideal for poolside sipping. But there is something that sets this bottling from Maison Mirabeau apart: It’s the first-ever certified regeneratively farmed Provence rosé. The traditional Grenache-dominant blend is crafted with grapes sourced from organic and sustainably farmed vineyards across the Côtes de Provence appellation. The result is delightfully refreshing, with soft notes of peach and white flowers.

Average price: $27

Rating: 88

29. Tenuta San Leonardo Gemma di San Leonardo 2025

This rosé from northern Italy is made with 100 percent Lagrein, a local grape variety known for producing deep, structured reds with an intense color and bold flavor profile. In rosé form that translates to bright aromatics of white flowers and strawberry tops, a palate of concentrated red fruit notes like watermelon and cranberry, and a crisp, lifting acidity. A great option if you love the fresh Provence style, but with a little bit more oomph.

Average price: $23

Rating: 90

28. Domaine de Leos Cuvée Augusta Rosé 2024

Domaine de Leos — a 100-acre estate located near the charming Provence village of L’ Isle-sur-la-Sorgue — leans into the region’s quaffable, refreshing side. It achieves this by employing the use of white grapes, blending Grenache with local white varieties Bourboulenc and Vermentino. The result is a light-bodied wine with vibrant citrus notes and mineral-driven acidity. This zippy texture is rounded out with soft notes of strawberries, white peach, and orange blossom.

Average price: $16

Rating: 89

27. Minus Tide Trimble Ranch Vineyard Carignan Rosé 2025

Though often incorporated as part of the blend, it’s rare to see a rosé made with 100 percent Carignan — and even more rare to find one made from 83-year-old vines in Mendocino, Calif. This unique expression comes from Minus Tide, a winery founded in 2017 that focuses on crafting wines influenced by Mendocino’s many environmental features, from the coastal fogs and breezes to the tall cover of old-growth Redwood trees. Grapes for this particular bottling were sourced from a small block of old-vine Carignan on the organic, dry-farmed Trimble Ranch vineyard. The warm site leads to a lively rosé with notes of ripe peaches, melon, and strawberries, with a saline minerality.

Average price: $27

Rating: 91

26. Kiona Vineyards Estate Bottled Red Mountain Rosé of Sangiovese 2025

We’ve praised Washington’s Kiona Vineyards for its stellar Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, so we were surprised to see the winery is crafting an Italian-inspired rosé with estate-grown Sangiovese. In the vineyard, the team designates a certain number of rows destined to go into the rosé, and farms those to produce a higher yield, leading to lighter color and more acidity. It opens with lush notes of Rainier cherries, white flowers, and minerals, with a refreshing, acid-driven finish.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

25. Reichsrat von Buhl ‘Bone Dry’ Rosé 2025

This rosé from Germany’s Pfalz region shows a spritzy, easy-drinking side of Pinot Noir. The screwcap bottle pours with a slight effervescence when you open it, bringing an extra bounce to its already juicy red berry profile. Notes of ripe peaches and minerals round out the palate, with a bright acidity that keeps you coming back for another sip.

Average price: $24

Rating: 91

24. Lightwell Survey Wines Electric Juice Box 2025

This electric wine from Virginia brings together a diverse set of grapes — combining reds, whites, Vitis vinifera, and hybrid varieties alike — into the ultimate gluggable, juicy rosé. It opens with bright aromatics of rose petals and blood orange, and the palate bursts with notes of strawberries and pink Starburst candies. And at just 11.2 percent ABV, it hits just right for sipping outside all afternoon.

Average price: $25

Rating: 90

23. J. de Villebois Sancerre Rosé 2024

With the skyrocketing popularity of Sancerre’s racy Sauvignon Blancs, people often overlook the region’s compelling Pinot Noirs. The signature red grape of the region also lends itself to elegant rosés — like this bottle that brings notes of strawberry tops, tangy guava, and a salty sea breeze.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

22. Roberto Henríquez Rosado Super Estrella 2024

Winemaker Roberto Henríquez works with ancient vines across Chile’s historic Bio Bío Valley. For this rosé, he blends 70 percent Rosado Moscatel and 30 percent Sémillon from 100-year-old vines. The Moscatel offers perfumed aromatics of fresh herbs like spearmint, basil, and lemon verbena, while the Sémillon brings a rich, waxy texture to the palate. An expressive, compelling rosé for when you’re looking for something different.

Average price: $27

Rating: 90

21. Slater Run Vineyards Rosé of Merlot 2024

The Slater family has been farming the land along Virginia’s Goose Creek for 300 years, but in 2010 they decided to add vineyards to the equation. Now they produce 19 different wines, including this rich rosé of Merlot aged in amphorae for nine months. The wine is brimming with ripe red fruit notes of cherries and strawberries with wisps of herbs and minerals.

Average price: $34

Rating: 91

20. Château Saint-Roch Old Vines Rosé 2024

This rosé comes from the south of France, but not quite the famed rolling hills of Provence. Rather, the blend of 60 percent Grenache and 40 percent Syrah comes from the rugged, hilly Agly Valley in the Roussillon near the Spanish border. Here the Château Saint-Roch estate sits on about two and a half acres of vines, some of which are over 50 years old. The wine presents like a classic bright Provençal rosé, but on the palate the old vines deliver an extra touch of body, with a rich, round texture and ample red berry fruit.

Average price: $19

Rating: 91

19. Piazza Family Wines Grenache Gris 2025

This 100 percent Grenache rosé comes from the Ballard Canyon AVA in the marine-influenced Santa Barbara County. Family-run Piazza harvests the grapes from the Bella Vista Vineyard on its estate here, an organically farmed site that sits on limestone soils 1,100 feet above sea level. The result is a beautifully expressive wine with soft notes of raspberries and wild strawberries, with an elegant texture and bright acidity.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

18. Comtesse Marion Cinsault Rosé 2025

This 100 percent Cinsault rosé comes from the village of Vias on the breezy Mediterranean coast of southern France, an area with rocky volcanic soil. It opens with aromas that evoke the beach: aloe, saline, and a faint hint of suntan lotion (in the best way). The palate offers vibrant notes of watermelon candies and ripe raspberries, with savory hints of herbs on the finish. An incredible value for a quaffable yet complex rosé.

Average price: $14

Rating: 91

17. Cirelli Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2024

Similar to how Provence has a signature rosé style, Italy’s hilly Abruzzo region that abuts the Adriatic Sea has its own signature take on the pink wine. Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo is made with the local Montepulciano grape and, unlike Provence, is known for its deeply rich, magenta-tinted wines that almost drink more like a chillable red than a rosé. This is a stellar example of the style from Cirelli, an estate focused on organic farming. It’s brimming with notes of ripe cherries and raspberries, blood orange, and dried green herbs. Ideal for an al fresco summer meal.

Average price: $22

Rating: 91

16. Domaine Ilarria Irouleguy Rosé 2025

Irouleguy is a small wine region in French Basque country on the border of Spain. The area is known for its dense, grippy Tannat-based red blends. The rosés here follow the theme as deeply hued, structured wines with concentrated fruit. This expression is a blend of Tannat and Cabernet Franc sourced from old vines that range from 40 to 70 years old. The result is a robust wine with juicy notes of Concord grapes, pomegranate seeds, cranberries, with a mineral-driven finish. A hearty rosé for cool summer evenings.

Average price: 30

Raring: 91

15. Turley Napa Valley Rosé 2024

Take everything you know about Zinfandel-based rosés from California and throw it out the window. This expression from well-known Zin producer Turley bears no resemblance to the cloyingly sweet White Zinfandels of the past. Rather, it brings out the grape’s inherent complexities, with notes like stewed strawberries, tomato leaf, and white pepper. It’s still a relatively full-bodied rosé compared to the lighter Provençal styles, but it’s dry on the palate with a structure that makes it great for food pairings — may we suggest a cheese board on the patio?

Average price: $27

Rating: 92

14. Frog’s Leap La Grenouille Rouganté 2025

Though the name and label might have you thinking this is a classic French rosé, a closer look reveals it’s actually from Rutherford’s own Frog’s Leap, the iconic Napa winery that dates back to 1981. This fun Cali take on a Provence-style rosé is made with old-vine Carignan grapes sourced from Mendocino. It’s wonderfully bright on the palate with notes of fuzzy summer peaches, strawberry tops, and minerals.

Average price: $26

Rating: 92

13. Pasaeli Calkarasi ‘Seahorse’ Rosé 2025

While rosé season certainly evokes the feeling of soaking up the song along the breezy Mediterranean sea, it’s not often that this brings us to the coasts of Turkey. But this wine, sourced from a vineyard over 3,000 feet above the Aegean, offers a new take on the sunny seaside style. It’s made with 100 percent Çalkarası, a local red grape that offers bright aromatics of orange blossoms, stone fruit, and wild strawberries. A delicate, crisp wine that offers optimal warm-weather refreshment.

Average price: $18

Rating: 92

12. Marietta Cellars Old Vine Ranch Rosé 2025

This tart, zippy rosé is a unique blend of 50 percent Syrah, 25 percent Grenache Gris, and 25 percent Grenache Noir from Sonoma. The deeply hued wine pops with notes of passion fruit, guava, watermelon, and strawberries. It overdelivers on character and vibrant fruit flavor for the $20 price point.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

11. Remy Saves the Sea Rosé of Carignan 2025

Another compelling rosé of Carignan from California, this bottle comes from the team behind Reeve and BloodRoot wines. Proprietor Noah Dorrance crafts this wine with his daughter Remy to promote ocean conservation, with the goal of raising money and awareness for the health of the oceans. This bottling is made with fruit from organically farmed, 80-year-old Carignan vines from Mendocino and offers vibrant notes of orange zest and raspberries on the nose. The palate is lean and grippy, with a strong mineral core that lifts the wine and keeps it refreshing.

Average price: $24

Rating: 93

10. Peyrassol Les Commandeurs Rosé 2025

This might just be the platonic ideal of Provence rosé. Founded by the Knights Templar in 1204, Commanderie de Peyrassol is a historic estate that includes over 230 acres of vines. Les Commandeurs Rosé is made with the younger vines of the estate on the Massif des Maures mountain range, located just 10 miles from the Mediterranean Sea. It’s a classic blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Syrah that expertly balances bright fruit character with zippy acidity. Expect notes of tropical fruit, wild strawberries, and a salty sea breeze.

Average price: $31

Rating: 92

9. Señorío de Librares Rosado 2025

When sisters Clara and Patricia Espinosa joined the family wine business in 2019, they were ready to shake up what people thought of Rioja as a region. The pair started to convert the family property, Señorío de Librares, which includes over 120 acres of vines, to organic farming, and focus on making fresh, vibrant expressions of local grapes, rather than ones with heavy oak influence. This rosé is a great example. Made with a 50-50 blend of Tempranillo and Garnacha, it pops with bright notes of watermelon Jolly Ranchers and tart red cherries — a wonderfully quaffable, fruit-forward rosé.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

8. Hobo Wine Company Folk Machine Gamay Noir Rosé 2025

This lively rosé of Gamay comes from the cool, windy Arroyo Seco AVA in California’s coastal Monterey County. More specifically, from the sustainably farmed Cedar Lane Vineyard — a site covered in a soil type dubbed “Greenfield Potatoes,” meaning big rocks. This leads to a lifted, aromatic rosé with notes of guava, ripe red berries, honeydew melon, and saline.

Average price: $25

Rating: 93

7. Château de Roquefort Corail Rosé 2025

Another stunning expression of the Provence style, this wine comes from Château de Roquefort, a biodynamic estate located in the high-elevation hills of the Côtes de Provence appellation. The classic blend features Syrah and Grenache, with smaller percentages of Cinsault, Clairette, Rolle (the local name for Vermentino), Carignan, and Mourvèdre. It opens with notes of fresh herbs and saline, and bright fruit flavors of grapefruit and strawberry. It brings the wonderful crisp, refreshing nature of a Provence rosé but with compelling savory notes that add complexity.

Average price: $28

Rating: 93

6. Littorai Vin Gris of Pinot Noir 2025

Founded in 1993 by Ted and Heidi Lemon, Littorai is a small family-owned winery that focuses on making terroir-driven wines along the Sonoma Coast. Prior to embarking on this California chapter, Ted received a degree in enology from the Université de Dijon in 1981 and made waves as the first American ever to be hired as winemaker and vineyard manager of an estate in Burgundy — Meursault’s esteemed Domaine Guy Roulot. This level of experience and dedicated winemaking has brought much acclaim to Littorai’s Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays, but we were happy to discover that this precision also extends to the winery’s “Vin Gris” of Pinot Noir. It’s a powerful rosé that delivers loads of ripe fruit character, from tart cherry and strawberry to ripe nectarine, citrus, and red candies. There’s a layer of savory character that adds to the overall complexity, with whispers of white pepper and herbs.

Average price: $48

Rating: 93

5. Château Coussin Rosé Sainte Victoire Côtes de Provence 2025

Château Coussin was acquired by Baptistin Gautier in 1903, and today it is run by Olivier and Sophie Sumeire, who represent the eighth generation of the family to work the estate. The property sits on the clay-limestone soils of the Sainte-Victoire Mountain in the sunny hills of the Côtes de Provence region. This comes across in this classic expression of rosé — made with 50 percent Grenache, 40 percent Syrah, and 10 percent Cinsault — in its distinctly chalky, mineral profile. The mineral core of the wine is cushioned with soft notes of white flowers, peaches, and herbs. If you’re a fan of the classic Provence brands that dominate the shelves, keep an eye out for this one to try next.

Average price: $22

Rating: 93

4. Martha Stoumen Post Flirtation Rosé 2025

Wine lovers have long adored Martha Stoumen’s wines for their approachable, easy-drinking nature and playful twists on classic Italian varieties. This rosé delivers on both, as a blend of 75 percent Nero d’Avola and 25 percent Vermentino sourced from organically farmed vineyards in California’s Redwood Valley. Here the Nero d’Avola brings notes of blood orange and red berries, while the Vermentino adds ample acidity and bright lemon flavor. It’s a perfectly juicy, quaffable wine for any summer sipping occasion.

Average price: $30

Rating: 94

3. Matthieu Barret ‘Petit Ours’ Rosé 2025

This 100 percent Grenache rosé from the Southern Rhône is as inviting and friendly as the joyful pink teddy bear presented on its iridescent label. The grapes are sourced from a biodynamic estate in Roussas, about an hour south of Cornas, where Matthieu Barret crafts his beloved reds. Instead of going the crisp, lean route, this wine showcases the juicy, red fruit-forward side of Grenache, bursting with notes of ripe cherries and raspberries. The palate has a great depth of fruit, but with bright acidity to break through the richness.

Average price: $22

Rating: 93

2. Domaine Le Galantin Bandol Rosé 2025

Bandol is the undisputed champ of rich, complex rosés in France, known for its robust fruit and savory characteristics that come from the hearty Mourvèdre grape. This expression comes from the small, family-owned Domaine Le Galantin, made with a blend of 62 percent Mourvèdre, 21 percent Cinsault, and 17 percent Grenache from southwest-facing hillsides on the Mediterranean coast. The result is a deep, expressive rosé that reflects the area’s sun-soaked terrain. It has concentrated notes of stone fruit, from tart red cherries to juicy peaches, with pops of strawberry, thyme, and grapefruit pith.

Average price: $29

Rating: 94

1. Old Westminster Winery Rosé 2025

One of the great things about the pink wine category is that the entire wine world has a chance to participate. As this list has demonstrated, great rosés can be made in any region, from the sunny hills of the south of France to Italy, Spain, California, and beyond. And further proving this concept, is our No. 1 rosé for 2026, which comes to us from the Old Westminster Winery in Maryland. A combination of 35 percent Cabernet Franc, 25 percent Barbera, 20 percent Merlot, and 20 percent Petit Verdot are co-fermented with native yeast, coming together into one harmonious, vibrant wine. The wine opens with bright red fruit notes of watermelon and cherries, leading to a complex palate with added notes of sage and strawberry-kiwi candies. It feels light-bodied and refreshing on the palate, but still delivers a bright punch of fruit.

Average price: $34

Rating: 94