“What’s good here?” is a question bartenders get often, but the answer is usually conditional. If the bar is particularly busy it doesn’t make sense to offer something complicated. If the customer seems finicky it isn’t wise to expand their tastes too far, lest you end up with a request for a remade drink. And although there might be a solid list of house cocktails to choose from, there persist some cocktail classics, wild concoctions, and underrated favorites that bartenders wish their customers would reach for.

When there are enough choices to make your head spin, knowing a few pro-picked favorites can go a long way with the person behind the stick. From old-school builds to timeless tropical drinks, these are the cocktails bartenders wish their patrons would opt for more often.

The cocktails people should order more, according to bartenders:

Mai Tai

Last Word

Paloma

Corpse Reviver #2

Daiquiri

Egg white sours

Martinez

Pisco Sour

Boulevardier

Carajillo

Aviation

Negroni

Mezcal-based cocktails

​​”I’m going to be a little selfish here and say I wish people ordered more Mai Tais. There’s this misconception that rum drinks are complicated and overly sweet, but a Mai Tai is simple and light. The sweetness from the orgeat balances the acidity from the lime, and the vanilla notes from the dry curaçao complement the rum exceptionally well.” —Roderick Williams, Bar Manager, Smoked, Columbia, S.C.

“The Last Word. This cocktail deserves more attention for a few reasons. It is a beautifully balanced drink and creates an intriguing blend of herbal, citrus, and slightly sweet notes. And it has historical charm and creates a unique experience for those ready to explore its complex flavor profile.” —Heather Blanchard, lead bartender, Virgin Hotels, New Orleans

​​“I definitely wish more people ordered the Paloma! It’s such an underrated cocktail. While Margaritas get all the love, the Paloma has this perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and refreshing with a light, bubbly finish. It’s versatile and can be made with fresh grapefruit juice or soda, and when you add a bit of mezcal, it takes on this smoky depth that’s just incredible.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, FIRE Restaurant & Lounge, Denver

“Equal-parts cocktails are currently some of the most popular drinks, but the Corpse Reviver #2 is an equal-parts cocktail that is not ordered enough. The beauty is in the simplicity. The citrus and the orange liqueur tame the gin. The absinthe rinse in the glass subtly highlights the botanical notes of the gin. It’s refined and refreshing, making it hard not to smile when taking the first sip.” —Johnny Larson, bartender, Fifth & Rose, San Diego

“A classic Daiquiri. It is a timeless cocktail that’s often overshadowed by its frozen, sugary counterparts, but it deserves more recognition. This simple yet elegant drink is made with just three ingredients: rum, fresh lime juice, and simple syrup. When balanced correctly, it offers a bright, refreshing, and smooth experience, showcasing the rum’s natural complexity without being overly sweet or heavy. Many people think of a Daiquiri as just a vacation drink, but the classic version is sophisticated, making it an ideal introduction to rum cocktails for those who want something approachable but full of character.” —Edward de Decker, general manager of food & beverage, Call Me Pearl, Denver

“Despite the fact that there is a lot of shaking involved, egg white sours are a personal favorite. They look so good, and taste even better.” —Omar Jiminez, bartender, Willi’s Seafood & Raw Bar, Healdsburg, Calif.

“I wish I had the opportunity to make a Martinez more often. A variation of the more popular Manhattan, the Martinez is a stirred cocktail calling for gin and Maraschino liqueur. It’s fun for me to work with gin cocktails because of the wide variety of flavor profiles that exist within the category; the possibilities are endless. There are a variety of gins that are amazing for this recipe, but my favorite is a classic, London Dry gin.” —Jarrett Reynolds, general manger, Zuzu at Valley Ho, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“A cocktail I wish more guests ordered is a Pisco Sour. Pisco Sours have all the components of a well-balanced cocktail: slightly tart and sweet, but also smooth and elegant from the egg whites and herbaceous from the bitters. This cocktail pairs exceptionally well with many different dishes due to its complexity. Although pisco has been around since the 16th century, the Pisco Sour wasn’t invented until the ‘20s in Lima, Peru, by an American bartender, and it’s now the national drink of Peru. This cocktail’s origin shows how perfectly two cultures can blend to create something beautifully complex and timeless.” —Stephanie Wisher, bartender, Nobu Restaurant, Palo Alto, Calif.

“In comes the Boulevardier, the cousin of Negroni and often referenced when speaking of Manhattans. I am not sure if people are afraid of how to properly pronounce it or if it’s just forgotten. Especially with fall coming, the Boulevardier gives you a cozy warmth from its glass.” —Colleen Kelly, director of food & beverage, mixologist, and sommelier, Bernardus Lodge & Spa, Carmel Valley, Calif.

“In a world of Espresso Martinis — not knocking it, it’s a lovely drink when made right — I wish more people knew and ordered a Carajillo. It’s a beautiful Spanish cocktail perfect for after dinner. It’s made with cold brew or espresso and Licor 43, a Spanish vanilla liqueur with 43 spices and citrus. I love to add a shot of tequila in the mix for a little extra flavor and kick.” —Ryan Puckett, beverage director, Sheraton Grand, Nashville

“I wish people ordered more Boulevardiers. It’s the same recipe as the ever-popular Negroni, but with whiskey instead of gin. It’s a bit richer than a Negroni, and with a sweet vermouth such as Carpano Antica. It’s a great drink.” —Billy Van Dolsen, owner and beverage director, Sereneco, Brooklyn

“The Aviation, one of my favorite gin cocktails and an absolute classic. Mixed with gin, lemon, and Maraschino and finished with crème de violette, it is a gorgeous and delicious drink.” —Vinny Spatafore, bartender and beverage operating manager, Blue Bridge Hospitality, Coronado, Calif.

“I’d have to go in two directions. First, there’s the classics: A Negroni, for instance, is a timeless masterpiece. It’s bold, balanced, and incredibly satisfying. It’s the kind of drink that reminds you why cocktails became so popular in the first place. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, I’d highly recommend exploring the world of mezcal cocktails. I know people can be hesitant because of mezcal’s reputation for being smoky, but in the hands of a skilled bartender, it can create some truly amazing drinks. There’s a whole spectrum of flavors to discover, from bright and citrusy to earthy and complex.” —Grace Skarra, beverage manager, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Funner, Calif.

