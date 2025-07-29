An expensive bottle of Scotch tends to arrive with a great story that justifies its price tag. It could be 25-plus years old. It could be rare or highly allocated. It could have unique or unorthodox origins, like a mothballed distillery resurrecting and releasing 40-plus-year-old expressions.

While it would be easy to therefore assume these pricey gems define the category, there are scores of excellent Scotches priced under $50 to enjoy. They carry neither the most unique tales nor exorbitant price tags. What they do possess is the ability to bring happiness, whether it’s a fruit-forward style from Speyside or a funky, peaty beast from Islay. Most of the time, that’s all that’s needed.

What are some of the best under $50 Scotch on the market to be had these days? We asked 17 bartenders to find out. Hopefully, their answers will turn you toward something new or validate the feelings you already have for a personal favorite.

The Best Scotch Under $50, According to Bartenders:

Maclean’s Nose Blended Scotch Whisky

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

Monkey Shoulder

BenRiach The Original Ten

Glenmorangie 10

Glendronach 12

Loch Lomond 12

Smokehead Original Islay Whisky

Aberfeldy 12

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Dewar’s 12

Tomatin 12

Jura 12

“Maclean’s Nose Blended Scotch Whisky. Never turn your nose up at blended Scotch! This whisky offers a balanced and complex flavor profile with notes of fresh and dried citrus peel, bonfire, and honeyed stone fruits, alongside hints of spice, hay, and iodine. With a 70 percent malt content, including both peated and unpeated Ardnamurchan malts blended with Lowland grain whiskies, I don’t know of another whisky on the market with a better bang for your buck. Grab a bottle of Maclean’s Nose and discover your new favorite affordable, peated Scotch!” —Stuart Weaver, partner/general manager, Lady Jane, Denver

“Ardbeg Wee Beastie is young, bold, and full of character. At just 5 years old and 94.8 proof, it delivers far more than expected: resinous pine smoke, barbecued meat, cracked pepper, a touch of honey and sherry, and a bright kiss of citrus. It’s fiery yet surprisingly nuanced, punching well above its price point. This Islay expression is a standout and a permanent fixture on my bar cart.” —Lance Bowman, bar manager, UMMO, Chicago

“Monkey Shoulder. It’s smooth, a little smoky, and doesn’t try too hard — simply a solid, dependable pour. After a long night in the kitchen, I want something easygoing that still has flavor and depth. This hits that mark every time — it’s also great in a cocktail or straight up.” —Mike Lopez, director of food & beverage/executive chef, Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, Dallas

“The Scotch whisky I would recommend for under $50 is the BenRiach The Original Ten. It’s from one of the oldest distilleries in Speyside, Scotland, and being a single malt, it’s the best bang for your buck compared to what is available in the market. It’s matured in three oak barrels, and the flavor profile of orchard fruits, honey, and vanilla is ideal for both beginners and whisky aficionados.” —Lance Razon, director of food & beverage, Beacon Grand, San Francisco

“Glenmorangie 10 Year is a beautiful example of a single malt that’s both accessible and complex. It’s aged in ex-bourbon casks, which lend it soft vanilla and honey notes, and there’s a delicate floral lift that reminds me of heather fields in the Highlands. It’s elegant without being showy.” —Mark Bystrom, manager, Salon Salon, New Orleans

“A standard of mine is GlenDronach 12. This exclusively PX and oloroso sherry bomb has always lifted way above its weight class, often compared to the higher-priced premium marks available. The flavor profile is exactly what you are looking for in a sherry finish: deep fruits, dark chocolates, and spice. Approachable for those looking to explore Scotch, and deep enough for those already deep in their appreciation.” —Sean Fitzmaurice, owner, Reserve 101, Houston

“Monkey Shoulder is a clever blend of Speyside single malts — [originally] Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, and Kininvie — and crafted with cocktails in mind, but it’s just as enjoyable on its own. At roughly $35 to $40, it’s a steal. Silky and creamy on the palate, with bright orchard fruit, warm vanilla, and a touch of toasted oak. The finish adds a gentle spice and malty warmth, making it equally at home in a Rob Roy or Old Fashioned. For a whisky that balances drinkability, mixability, and value, Monkey Shoulder is hard to beat in the under-$50 category.” —Brittany McCarthy, national beverage manager, Paradies Lagardère, Atlanta

“Loch Lomond 12 has become both a dependable sipper and a versatile workhorse in cocktails for me. It opens with a soft, silky mouthfeel and a delicate touch of smoke that quickly gives way to bright notes of orange peel and stone fruit. Mid-palate, warming spices like cinnamon and clove emerge, leading into a finish layered with brown sugar and subtle oak. There’s a gentle funk and fruitiness throughout that sets it apart from more traditional Highland malts, making it an excellent choice for those looking to explore something off the beaten path, without straying too far or spending too much.” —Manny Lopez, bar lead, The Wooden Pearl, Anaheim, Calif.

“The Ardbeg brand is a cult favorite among Islay whisky enthusiasts, so when Ardbeg launched their eagerly anticipated Wee Beastie at a more friendly entry-level price point than their other iconic expressions, the spirits world rejoiced. Young by Ardbeg standards (hence the “Wee”), this 5-year-old sees some time in oloroso sherry casks, but still maintains its brutish and smoky profile (hence the “Beastie”). Complex enough for casual sipping, and you don’t feel bad mixing it into cocktails — the Bobby Burns cocktail is particularly intriguing.” —Keith Christian Waldbauer, bar director, The Doctor’s Office, Seattle

“Smokehead Original Islay Whisky. Smokehead is a new label produced at an unnamed Islay distillery, although there are many theories out there as to who produces it. It’s a modern, in-your-face style, with notes of smoke, peat, caramel, honey, and seaweed. It can be enjoyed in the traditional manner (neat, with one part mineral water to six parts Scotch), but I also like it as a Mule, with two parts ginger beer to one part Scotch and a lime wedge garnish.” —Rob Van Leer, beverage director, Vino Venue, Dunwoody, Ga.

“We’re big fans of Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old at Seaworthy. It’s one of the most approachable single malts under $50; beautifully balanced with notes of honey, stone fruit, and a gentle wisp of smoke. It drinks smooth enough for beginners, but has enough depth to impress a seasoned Scotch drinker. We love it neat, in a classic Scotch highball, or even as the base for a more creative cocktail. It’s a hidden gem that delivers top-shelf quality without the top-shelf price.” —Joseph Allen, assistant general manager, Seaworthy, New Orleans

“Johnnie Walker Black 12 year. The most ardent of whisky aficionados might be clutching their pearls at the suggestion of a blended Scotch, but Mr. Walker has never done me wrong. It is accessible to a broad spectrum of drinkers. Inoffensive to novices, its rounded flavors and low burn hit all the notes without scaring off timid tasters. More experienced drinkers will appreciate the range of soft honey and vanilla playing in tandem with the coffee and Islay smokiness. It delivers everything you want from a Scotch when mixed in a cocktail, but still has the chops to stand on its own served neat. I like to think of Johnnie Walker Black as a greatest hits album for whisky. It may not have all your favorite songs, but you will appreciate what is there and will still be singing along.” —Mark Miller, food and beverage director, The Industrialist Hotel, Pittsburgh

“Glenmorangie 10. This is one of the more textbook Scotches on the market. It comes with a light, floral, honey palate and it’s a smidge on the sweeter side. Glenmorangie is a fantastic golden color, and, in my opinion, is the least intimidating Scotch out there — especially for those who are trying to get into Scotch. It is a great starter into the rabbit hole that is the Scotch world.” —Riley Hurst, bar supervisor, The Loutrel, Charleston

“Dewar’s 12 is an iconic blended whisky. Soft, complex, fruity, with a touch of dank smokiness, it hits all the right places for a 12-plus-year whisky under $50. And you can usually find it for under $30!” —McLain Hedges, co-owner, Yacht Club, Denver

“Monkey Shoulder. It’s a staple on our back bar and has been my go-to for years. It’s smooth, approachable, and made for mixing in cocktails, but it’s also a great sipper. We love showing guests that Scotch can be fun, versatile, and way more approachable than most people think, and Monkey Shoulder is a great way to start that conversation. We’ve found it works best in both classic cocktails and modern classics like a Penicillin.” —Lu Lopez, bar director, Nocturno, Las Vegas

“I like to drink Scotch neat, and my go-to in the under-$50 category is Tomatin 12. This Highland single malt whisky is easy to drink with predominant notes of honey and plum, but earthy and subtly smoky. At first, your palate might identify it as a bourbon rather than a Scotch, but as you keep sipping, the subtle smoke returns.” —Jairo Pastrana, food & beverage manager, Sheraton Houston Brookhollow Hotel, Houston

“I have to go with Jura 12, because the story behind it makes it unforgettable for me. It’s distilled on the remote island of Jura, just off the Scottish coast. The island is home to 20,000 wild deer and only 2,000 people, most of whom are dedicated to crafting this incredible spirit. Every sip feels like a taste of that wild, windswept island.” —Jorgie Ramos, chef/owner, Cebada Rooftop, Coral Gables, Fla.