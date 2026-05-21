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Bootleggers may not be getting the boot much longer. In April, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans deemed a 158-year-old federal ban on home distilling unconstitutional. The legislation was first put in place in 1868 during Reconstruction and aimed to curtail liquor tax evasion.

Deciding in favor of the Hobby Distillers Association (HDA), the appellate court ruled that the ban didn’t help the government generate any tax revenue as it entirely inhibits the production of goods that could potentially be taxable if a home distiller were to bring them to market. It also found a logical flaw: With the ruling’s reasoning, Congress could ban any homemade product for evading tax collection.

For the HDA and home-distilling hopefuls nationwide, the decision was a big step in the right direction. But making hard booze at home isn’t federally permitted just yet. While brewing beer and making wine is legal nationwide, there remain some obstacles before home distilling is federally legal.

VinePair is not offering legal advice nor encouraging illicit activities. Here’s everything you need to know about home distilling’s legality and getting started on making bespoke booze.

Home distilling is not federally legal quite yet.

Director of the Hobby Distilling Association Rick Morris says those who want to begin distilling spirits at home should first check their state laws and, if needed, acquire a permit before buying any equipment.

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Only three states fall within the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’s constituency: Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Residents in those states cannot be prosecuted on a federal level for home distilling, but they remain subject to their home states’ individual laws on hobby distilling. State laws in Texas and Mississippi maintain that home distilling is illegal despite the federal ban’s lift, though policies are in the works to legalize the practice. In Louisiana, hobbyists must obtain a microdistillers permit.

Because only the 5th Circuit deemed the law unconstitutional, the 1868 law remains intact except in areas that fall under that jurisdiction. Offenders caught running an at-home booze operation in places where it’s not permissible could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Some states have specific laws that differ from national ones.

Certain states have laws that might work around the federal ban, though the nationwide law supersedes any state-level legislation. Alaska, Arizona, Maine, and Massachusetts permit the possession and production of spirits for personal use; however, it’s important to look at each individual jurisdiction’s specific regulations, as some states have certain guardrails in place such as requiring a permit. Michigan, Ohio, and Rhode Island allow the possession of a still but not the operation of one. The devices are permitted in these areas for educational and demonstration purposes.

The federal government could appeal.

The 5th Circuit Court’s April 10 ruling opened the door for the U.S. government to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. The federal government has 90 days to file what’s called a writ of certiorari, making Thursday, July 9, the deadline for filing an appeal. Home brewers curious about any developments should look out for news updates on whether or not the federal government appeals to the Supreme Court. If it does, the Supreme Court will assess whether the law is unconstitutional on a federal level, a decision that could lift the ban nationwide.

For those who can distill at home, start with a fermentation tank.

The most essential equipment for home distilling are fermentation tanks and a still. A fermentation tank can be any beverage-grade vessel like a bucket or tub. The container must be large enough for the mash — the base mixture of whatever you’re fermenting plus hot water — to mix with yeast. Morris says recreational distillers can buy the same fermentation gear that’s used for beer and winemaking at any home-brewing store.

It’s useful to invest in a full-blown distillation kit.

As for the still, there are two main types: copper and column. A copper still, also known as a pot still, is most suitable for robust spirits like Scotch and mezcal as it produces a more powerfully flavored distillate. A column still, also known as a reflux still, is a tower of pot stills stacked on top of one another creating a sequence of multiple distillations. This type is commonly used for lighter spirits like vodka and gin because it yields a cleaner flavor.

“With a pot still, you’re trying to pull out a lot of flavors,” Morris explains. “But with something like a neutral vodka, most people will use a reflux still to get as many re-distillations as you can in that column and pull off a fairly pure product.”

From there, the still is more than just a tank — there’s a heating source to facilitate the distillation, a siphon to transfer the distillate to a separate vessel, and other essential parts. As such, Morris suggests investing in a home distillation kit. While they are pricey, making homemade spirits involves heat and potent substances, posing a bit of danger, so it would be most prudent to ensure you have all the tried-and-true gizmos and gadgets before starting the process.

He advises that distilling newbies buy domestically made products. While generally more expensive, sourcing from U.S. companies makes it easier to reach manufacturers in case assembly is unclear or anything else goes awry.

When looking at options, home distillers should consider where they want the heat source, Morris counsels. Some stills have internal heaters that are in direct contact with the ingredients, whereas others have external heat from a propane tank. Choosing where to place the heat depends on the goals of the home distiller, Morris explains.

“Internal heat is more efficient because the heat source is in direct contact with the liquid,” he notes. “The disadvantage is there’s a higher risk of scorching, so if you’re not running a darker spirit like a bourbon, you have a greater risk of scorching the grain.”

Lastly, he says, home distillers don’t need to purchase any bottling devices, given their low yields. “In a home, a person is usually doing small amounts,” he says. “They’re pulling off less than a dozen bottles, so it’s easy to hand-bottle.”