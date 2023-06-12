Consider this your opportunity to own a piece of distilling history — for a pretty penny, of course.

Luxury auction house Bonhams Skinner will offer up a rare bottle of 72-year-old Glen Grant this month, according to a Bonhams representative. Gordon & MacPhail’s Glen Grant 1948 will be included in the upcoming online Rare Spirits auction from June 19 to 29, and is expected to fetch up to $100,000.

This whisky was distilled in 1948 and matured in an American oak ex-sherry cask, from which only 290 bottles were ever created. The whiskey is 52.6 percent ABV and was bottled in 2020, per the auction listing. The bottle, capped with a gold-colored fixture, is housed in a luxe wooden case.

Bonhams Skinner expects the bottle to sell for $70,000 to $100,000. It’s the first time this Glen Grant expression has been offered at auction in the U.S.

The award-winning Glen Grant distillery, located in Speyside, Scotland, was built in 1839. In the centuries since, it’s become revered for its high-quality and well-aged Scotches. In 2006, The Campari Group acquired the brand and its distillery.

This month’s Rare Spirits auction contains five total lots, including highly-sought spirits from other respected distilleries. A Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash bottle, packaged in a covetable red case, is expected to sell for up to $18,000.