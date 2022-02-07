Everyone’s favorite (or least favorite, depending on your relationship status) Hallmark holiday is fast approaching, and whether that means doting on your longtime partner or sharing a meal with friends, drinks are almost always part of the Valentine’s Day equation.

While some couples pop Champagne or crack open crispy bois on Feb. 14, a well-crafted cocktail is one of the best ways to show your Valentine how much they mean to you. So put aside those passé bouquets and heart-shaped boxes this year, and shake up something that’s sure to impress your sweetheart.

From chocolaty concoctions to pink-hued tipples, here are eight Cupid-approved cocktails to enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

The Clover Club is a pre-Prohibition classic traditionally crafted with gin, lemon, an egg white, and raspberry syrup. This recipe subs white port for gin and raspberry syrup for Grenadine, plus fresh raspberries and honey syrup. The result is as complex and sweet as a new romance.

Looking to spice things up? This rosy take on the tried and true French 75 swaps in sparkling rosé for Champagne to make a sipper that looks and tastes like love. All you’ll need is sparkling rosé, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

This tropical take on the classic Cosmopolitan comes from New York City’s iconic cocktail bar, Dante West Village. Coconut oil-infused vodka combined with tart flavors of cranberry and rosé make for an eye-catching pink drink fit for a lovers’ night in. A viola floral garnish only adds to the allure.

Made with Cognac, crème de cacao, cream, and a sprinkle of nutmeg, this drink is better than a box of truffles. For a chocolate fix and after-dinner delight in one, the Brandy Alexander is a creamy, spiced drink ideal for sharing.

If you’re brunching this Valentine’s Day, try out this cherry-scented take on the classic Mimosa, which replaces the usual orange juice with grapefruit juice and Maraschino cherry syrup. Topped with Prosecco, this red-hued cocktail is worth waking up early for.

Floral, fruity, and effervescent, this drink is excitement in a glass. Made with pisco, strawberry simple syrup, and sparkling rosé, this simple recipe is ideal for batching for Galentine’s brunch. Just top each glass with a ripe strawberry for extra eye candy.

Better than a box of chocolates, this riff on a Negroni and Old Pal combines whiskey, red bitters (think Campari), dry vermouth, and a hint of white chocolate liqueur. The latter ingredient adds luscious depth and texture, while an orange twist garnish adds a zesty aroma and contrast.

NYC’s Il Fiorista puts flowers center stage on its food and beverage menus. The Petal Pusher features the delicate flavors of Cardamaro fortified wine, Prosecco, and elderflower liqueur with the boldness of dark cacao liqueur. Topped with edible flowers (ideally zinnias), the drink exudes romance.