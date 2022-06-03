There’s perhaps no beverage that evokes whimsy, celebration, and joy as much as sparkling rosé. What was once a relatively small category has experienced a boom in recent years, riding off the popularity of its still pink sibling. And especially as Prosecco unveiled its rosé DOC just last year and producers around the world have begun making rosé wine out of practically every grape imaginable, bottles lining wine shop shelves have never been more versatile and exciting.

While there may not be a wall dedicated to pink bubbles in wine shops just yet (they’re mostly shelved in the sparkling section of various regions), the category deserves its moment in the spotlight. Brunch with a glass of sparkling rosé is unrivaled; that punch of red fruit hits the palate as the bubbles settle and a perception of creaminess flows in, folding into aromas of strawberries and cutting through fare from bacon fat to waffle toppings. A dense, deeply hued bubbly rosé can even have a little savoriness to it, making for a great cheese pairing. To boot, sparkling rosé has an air of playfulness that makes for great casual gatherings.

This category has been on a steady incline for years now, but this summer might just be it’s time to finally shine. From rosé Champagnes to pink bubbles from California, these are the best sparkling rosé wines the VinePair team has tasted so far in 2022.

The Best Sparkling Rosés Under $50

Ca’ Furlan Prosecco DOC Rosé Brut Cuvée Mariana

Pink Prosecco is a fairly new phenomenon. Sure, the region has been making bubbly rosé for some time now, but it wasn’t until 2020 that they made it official with a DOC designation. Since then, an ocean of rosé from the Prosecco region has been flooding our markets. Try one of the best first! This rosato has a heady nose with some ripe fruit notes and the scent of fresh goat cheese at the market. Average price: $12

Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé

This Prosecco is exactly what it should be: very balanced and lean with minimal fruit and lively bubbles. If you’re in need of a thirst-quenching, bubbly, pink wine, then this is the bottle for you. It’s the definition of a crowd pleaser and is affordable enough to warrant buying a case or two. Average price: $15

Le Contesse Pinot Noir Brut Rosé

Sometimes, simplicity is best. This Venetian pink bubbly defines that. It is a mineral-driven wine with a good amount of natural acidity, and the palate is more about the slaking mouthfeel than it is about fruit depth. It’s structured and lively with an undeniable balance. Average price: $15

Acquesi Brachetto

If you like Moscato, then you’ll love this bottle. The nose is all strawberries. On the palate, that note transforms into a soft, creamy, and sweet strawberry jam with lithe bubbles running around the glass to keep the wine extremely refreshing. Average price: $18

Kir-Yanni Akakies Sparkling Rosé

Fire engine red with notes of ripe strawberries and a whisper of anise, this Xinomavro-based rosé has a great depth of fruit with very active yet soft perlage. The depth of this wine screams to be paired with fried food. Average price: $18

Jeio (By Bisol) Prosecco Rosé DOC

The sliced pear aroma of this Prosecco is complemented by a unique and welcome note of Parmigiano rind. The palate, balanced with harmonious fruit and bubbles, is bright and refreshing. This is a pleasant and fruity wine. Average price: $20

Mumm Napa Brut Rosé

Extremely affordable and widely available, this wine is a gem. The nose is soft, while the palate has great balance with grippy, lively bubbles. It’s a great everyday American Sparkler for life’s most spontaneous moments. Average price: $24

Schramsberg Vineyards Mirabelle Brut Rosé

This rosé from Schramsberg has a nose of strawberry coulis, a dusting of confectioners sugar, and a whisper grass. The palate has round fruit and tight bubbles, making for a very smooth mouthfeel. Average price: $32

Ferrari Rosé

This wine is all about structure. It has a round and fruity nose with an active perlage, carrying the aromas from nose to palate. The latter is nice and refreshing, with a slight grip and lively bubbles that give this wine a finish that begs for another sip. Average price: $35

Roederer Estate Brut Rosé

This bottle represents Roederer’s casual vibe, with wines fitting practically any occasion. It has a classic pastry dough note, along with strawberries, peaches, and a nostalgic cereal milk taste. The bubbles are soft, the juicy fruit is round, and the finish is as pleasant as a northern Cali sunset. Average price: $36

Domaine Carneros Brut Rosé Cuvee de la Pompadeur

This sparkling rosé has notes of earth and Parmigiano rind on the nose, followed by high acidity and lively bubbles on the palate. The wine settles into your senses and hangs on for a bit; a fantastic American Sparkler. Average price: $40

J Vineyards Brut Rosé

This rosé has a wonderful depth on the nose, where you’ll get classic notes of strawberries with a hint of orange peel. On the palate, soft bubbles, a balanced finish, and natural acidity keep things refreshing. Average price: $45

The Best Sparkling Rosés Under $100

Sokol Blosser Blossom Ridge Sparkling Rosé

Sokol Blosser produces a wide range of terroir-driven still wines, but its sparkling rosé cannot be missed. It has a classic pastry dough note that comes from lees aging, as well as very active bubbles that accentuate the juicy, tart fruit flavor — leaving a nice, even, and dry finish. Average price: $64

Alfred Gratien Classic Rosé

Alfred Gratien is a Champagne house that has been around since the mid-nineteenth century. This is the only rosé among its almost dozen cuvees, and it really does stand out. Its strawberry and pastry notes make it an apt pairing for a cheese plate. Average price: $70

Champagne Lallier Grand Rosé

With this rosé, Lallier layers Chardonnay and Pinot Noir interchangeably in the vat. Rather than crushing them, Lallier instead allows the weight of the grapes to leach out the juice. It makes for a wonderfully soft and creamy rosé Champagne with a nose of fresh strawberries. Average price: $70

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé

The Jouët family are not only winemakers, but botanists bringing their affinity with nature full circle — making wines with food in mind. On the nose, yeasty brioche dances with bright minerals, keeping the senses heightened. The palate is soft, with a concentration of natural acidity and playful bubbles giving structure to the palate. Average price: $75

Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé

There’s so much about this Champagne that impressed our tasting panel: the quality is consistent, the price is manageable, the story is great, and the color is oh-so inviting. Since hopping onto the rosé train in the ‘70s, Billecart has perfected crowd-pleasing pink bubbly. Average price: $80

Champagne Gosset Grand Rosé Brut

One of the oldest houses in Champagne, Gosset is all about terroir. That immediately comes through in this wine. The classic heady, brioche aroma welcomes your nose and is immediately complemented by a mineral-driven strawberry aroma, a slight savory note, and a whisper of herbs. Average price: $90

The Best Sparkling Rosés Over $100

Roederer Estate L’Ermitage Brut Rosé

The nose on this California wine has a classic brioche note, but it does not overpower the aroma of heady fruit. The palate has soft bubbles winding through, as a slight hint of savory umami cleaves through the flavors of dark berries. Average price: $100

Krug Brut Rosé 25th Edition

If most Champagnes are the appetizer, this wine is the main course. It’s a deep and soulful wine that invites one to ponder if they wish — or simply sit back to enjoy. The wine has a beautiful balance of acidity and fruit with notes of strawberries, raspberries, and orange peel. Average price: $349

FAQs

What Is Sparkling Rosé?

Sparkling rosé is sparkling wine that is either made entirely with red wine grapes or a blend of red and white wine grapes.

Is Sparkling Rosé Sweet?

Sparkling rosé can range from bone dry to extremely sweet, depending on how it is made.

Is Pink Champagne the Same as Sparkling Rosé?

Though all pink Champagne is considered sparkling rosé, not all sparkling rosé is pink Champagne. While the general category of sparkling rosé encompasses wines made all around the world from all types of grapes, pink Champagne is made only in the Champagne region of France, from the Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay grapes.