With the Espresso Martini reaching cult status and the rapid rise in canned energy drink brands, it’s clear that caffeine is in right now. While some might seek out a Celsius for their daily boost these days, many are still loyal to their classic morning cup of joe. But for those devoted coffee lovers looking to up their energy even further, could there be a way to squeeze just a little bit more caffeine from their typical cup? Well, it turns out that there’s an often-overlooked bean that can provide an extra oomph.

There are over 100 different species of coffee grown around the world, but Arabica and Robusta account for about 95 percent of coffee production. Most of the beans that people buy or brew at home are Arabica, which are revered for their fruit-forward character, bright acidity, and smooth mouthfeel. The less popular Robusta is known for delivering a more powerful flavor profile with bitterness than can prove harsh. Due to its intensity, the bean is often relegated to blends or used in pre-ground or instant coffees.

Though its beans offer the most desired flavor profile, the Arabica plant itself is delicate and hard to grow. It can only thrive in regions that have warm climates, very little temperature variation, and high altitudes in mountainous areas. Conversely, the Robusta coffee plant is much more, well, robust. It can adapt to different environments, is more resistant to disease, and is more productive than its counterparts. Robusta is mainly grown in Africa and Vietnam, regions that are less suited to helping the picky Arabica thrive.

And, of course, the two differ when it comes to caffeine levels: Arabica coffee beans contain between 1.2 and 1.5 percent caffeine, whereas Robusta beans are an average of 2.2 to 2.7 percent. That means a cup of Robusta coffee could pack about double the caffeinated punch. And even though Robusta doesn’t have the best reputation flavor-wise, there are some thoughtful brands making delicious expressions of the variety. Producers like Nguyen Coffee Supply are committed to turning around the stigma against Robusta coffee and embracing its natural characteristics.

Though there are pros and cons to both beans, it’s time that the double-caffeinated Robusta received some more attention. For fanatics chasing that extra buzz of energy, Robusta might just be the drink they’ve been looking for.