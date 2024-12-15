This holiday season, if you’re buying a friend a coveted bottle of Champagne or bourbon, a book on wine or spirits can be the perfect accompaniment — likely one that will last far longer than the bottle. Each year, bookstore shelves are filled with new releases from drinks pros sharing the best new cocktail recipes and wine tips, so we narrowed it down to our top picks from 2024.

There are options for those who developed seriously niche interests this year, whether that be collecting vintage spirits or batching loads of freezer Martinis. Books for your friends who made it their goal to hit every hot natural wine bar, and the hopeful wine lovers who spend day and night searching for a deal on a bottle of Domaine de la Romanée Conti. There’s even something for that family member who got really into Malört.

Here are 10 of the best drinks books to gift in 2024.

Jim Meehan and Bart Sasso with Emma Janzen, Penguin Random House, June 2024.

For at-home bartenders, it can be a common occurrence to stare blankly at a sparsely stocked refrigerator or kitchen cabinet and think: What on earth can I make with these ingredients? Well, next time that situation arises, this book can help. From bartending legend Jim Meehan and Bart Sasso, this handbook provides helpful guidance on how to use common culinary ingredients in cocktails. There are sections that range from sugars and spices to coffee, herbs, flowers, and even vegetables, sharing how to approach each ingredient, accompanied by recipes from top bartenders. This is the perfect addition to, well, the bartender’s pantry.

Dan Keeling, Quadrille, November 2024.

From the co-founder of beloved U.K. wine magazine Noble Rot, this book is a comprehensive guide to discovering great wines. It covers a range of producers from up-and-coming winemakers to — as the book’s witty title suggests — the prestigious Domaine de la Romanée Conti. It gives advice on how to find great wines from Bordeaux, Chianti, and Piedmont; what to look for in a delicious Chenin Blanc; a primer on Coteaux Champenois; and even where to look for good-value house wines.

Aaron Goldfarb, Abrams Press, March 2024.

Collecting coveted older bottles has long been a tradition in the wine world, but there’s an emerging scene of booze enthusiasts searching for unique vintage spirits. Here, writer Aaron Goldfarb dives into the world of “dusty hunters” — obsessives who seek out older bottles of whiskey, tequila, rum, Chartreuse, amaro, and more, and often find them in unexpected places. This book not only follows the stories of the eccentric collectors, but goes deep into the history of these hard-to-find bottles, bringing the reader back in time through spirits.

Pascaline Lepeltier, Octopus, October 2024.

For wine nerds, world-renowned sommelier Pascaline Lepeltier needs no introduction. And that’s exactly who this book is for — seriously dedicated wine lovers. It’s not a brief introduction to wine or an easygoing guide to picking out the best bottles, but rather an in-depth look at the beverage from the ground up: from the geology of the land and the life of the vine to winemaking and wine service. The expansive book spans science, history, and philosophy, covering every aspect of wine for its truest devotees.

Agostino Perrone with Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, Phaidon, April 2024.

In London’s thriving scene of high-end cocktail bars, The Connaught Bar might just be the most iconic. Founded in 2008 in The Connaught Hotel — the history of which can be traced back to 1815 — the bar made a splash when it snagged the coveted title of No. 1 bar in the world from World’s 50 Best, not one, but two years in a row. Though the establishment is known for its buttoned-up service and sky-high Martini pour, there’s a lot more to this innovative spot. Readers can learn how to make 100 of the bar’s best creations, with explanations behind each provided by The Connaught’s master mixologist, Agostino Perrone.

J.M. Hirsch, Little, Brown and Company, July, 2024.

In the era of pre-batched drinks, it’s not uncommon to encounter a freezer Martini at a top bar or restaurant. Many bartenders swear by this method to get consistently cold, perfectly diluted Martinis every time. So why not master this skill at home? This book shares 75 fine-tuned recipes for fan-favorite cocktails from Manhattans and Cosmos to Espresso Martinis so you can always have a stash on hand when cocktail hour strikes.

Kelli A. White, ACC Publishing Group Ltd, November 2024.

Renowned wine educator, writer, and sommelier Kelli White shares her personal approach to learning about — and enjoying — wine in her latest book, “Wine Confident.” The decorated wine pro, who previously wrote an in-depth history of Napa in her book, “Napa Valley, Then & Now,” covers every aspect of wine in this new release. It gives advice on how to taste wine, pick out bottles, pair it with food, and more in a practical guide great for those looking to dig deeper into the world of wine.

Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix with Megan Krigbaum, Harry N. Abrams, April 2024.

Renowned bartenders Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero co-founded Speed Rack, the bartending competition exclusively for women that puts an emphasis on speed. In this global contest, competitors race to make classic and original drinks as fast as humanly possible, helping showcase up-and-coming women in the industry while raising money for breast cancer charities. This book is a celebration of the Speed Rack community, sharing quick tips for making better drinks at home, as well as cocktail recipes from some of the most influential women behind the bar today.

Nick Curtola, Gabe Ulla, James Murphy, and Justin Chearno, Abrams, October 2024.

Unlike the rest of this list, this isn’t necessarily a “booze book.” Coming from Nick Curtola, the head chef of Williamsburg’s quintessential natural wine bar The Four Horsemen, it’s more in line with a cookbook, filled with advice on cooking basics and in-depth recipes from the restaurant’s Michelin-starred menu. But we’d be remiss not to mention this momentous title as it’s filled with pages of notes from the late Justin Chearno, a leader of the natural wine movement in New York City and a co-founder of the restaurant, who passed away earlier this year. This book is an opportunity to cherish Chearno’s words and philosophy on wine. Fans of the restaurant can relive their favorite moments through the recipes and wine notes, or those who have never been able to make it to the Brooklyn haunt can finally experience the food, wine, and vibes at home.

Josh Noel, Chicago Review Press, Incorporated, September 2024.

Malört had a bit of a moment this year. The infamously bitter spirit is widely considered to have one of the most off-putting flavor profiles one can find at a bar. Though it’s always been embraced by drinkers in its hometown of Chicago, somehow the maligned ingredient has been gaining favor across the country. If you encountered Malört for the first time this year, or have been a longtime fan, you can dive deep into the spirit’s history explored here by longtime drinks writer and Chicagoan Josh Noel.

