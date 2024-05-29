The Most Popular Canned Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content

In case you haven’t heard, energy drinks are back — big time. According to data from Circana, energy drink sales were up 14.6 percent in 2023, amassing a whopping $14.1 billion. Driven in part by the public’s growing interest in functional beverages, the energy drink industry isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Custom Market insights predicts that the category will grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3 percent through 2033.

But despite their popularity, buzz-inducing drinks have continued to come under fire for their often-extreme caffeine content. Panera Bread faced two wrongful death lawsuits in 2023 involving its since-discontinued Charged Lemonade, and the year prior, Logan Paul-backed Prime Hydration was sued for purportedly misleading customers regarding its caffeine content and alleged inclusion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a.k.a. “forever chemicals.” With so many energy drinks on the market — and so much controversy surrounding them — it’s important to know just how much caffeine is in the nation’s most popular cans.

In what may come as a shock to some, Red Bull, the U.S.’s largest energy drink brand, actually ranks fairly low in terms of caffeine content with just 80 milligrams per 8.4 ounce can. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a maximum daily caffeine intake of 400 milligrams for healthy adults.) Comparatively, Celsius — one of the category’s fastest-growing brands — packs a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. And major player Monster Energy has a wide range of offerings with caffeine contents ranging from 140 milligrams to a colossal 300 milligrams, making it even more challenging to parse out exactly how much of a boost each can contains. (Scroll down for the full rundown.)

Curious to see how much juice is in your favorite pick-me-up? Check out the most popular energy drink brands and their caffeine content below!

The Most Popular Canned Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content (Per Standard Can)

Energy Drink Brand Milligrams of Caffeine per Standard Can
Reign 300
Bang 300
5-Hour Energy 200
Celsius 200
Prime 200
C4 200
Fast Twitch by Gatorade 200
Ghost 200
Alani Nu 200
Clean Cause 160
Full Throttle 160
Monster Energy 160
Riot 160
Rockstar 160
NOS 160
Vuka 160
Gorgie 150
Guru 142
G Fuel 140
Oca 120
Zevia 120
Ardor 100
Mountain Dew Kickstart 92
Red Bull 80

Monster Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content

Monster Energy Flavor Milligrams of Caffeine per Standard Can
Java Monster Triple Shot French Vanilla 300
Java Monster Triple Shot Mocha 300
Java Monster Loca Moca 200
Java Monster Irish Crème 200
Java Monster Café Latte 200
Monster Energy Nitro Super Dry 180
The Original Monster Energy Super-Premium Import 170
Java Monster Mean Bean 170
Rehab Monster Peach Tea 170
The Original Green Monster Energy 160
Zero Sugar Monster Energy 160
Monster Nitro Cosmic Peach 160
Monster Energy Reserve Peaches N’ Creme 160
Monster Energy Reserve Kiwi Strawberry 160
Monster Energy Reserve Pineapple 160
Monster Energy Reserve Watermelon 160
Monster Energy Reserve Orange Dreamsicle 160
Monster Energy Assault 160
Juice Monster Rio Punch 160
Juice Monster Aussie Lemonade 160
Juice Monster Khaotic 160
Juice Monster Mango Loco 160
Juice Monster Pacific Punch 160
Juice Monster Pipeline Punch 160
Juice Monster Papillon 160
Rehab Monster Tea & Lemonade 160
Rehab Monster Wild Berry Tea 160
Rehab Monster Green Tea 160
Rehab Monster Strawberry Lemonade 160
Zero-Sugar Ultra Sunrise 155
Zero-Sugar Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red 150
Zero-Sugar Peachy Keen 150
Zero-Sugar Watermelon 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Gold 150
Zero-Sugar Paradise 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Fiesta Mango 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Rosa 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Violet 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Blue 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreams 150
Rehab Monster Watermelon 150
Zero-Sugar Ultra Red 141
The Original Lo-Carb Monster Energy 140
Zero Ultra a.k.a. The White Monster 140
Zero-Sugar Ultra Black 140

