The Most Popular Canned Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content

In case you haven’t heard, energy drinks are back — big time. According to data from Circana, energy drink sales were up 14.6 percent in 2023, amassing a whopping $14.1 billion. Driven in part by the public’s growing interest in functional beverages, the energy drink industry isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Custom Market insights predicts that the category will grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3 percent through 2033.

But despite their popularity, buzz-inducing drinks have continued to come under fire for their often-extreme caffeine content. Panera Bread faced two wrongful death lawsuits in 2023 involving its since-discontinued Charged Lemonade, and the year prior, Logan Paul-backed Prime Hydration was sued for purportedly misleading customers regarding its caffeine content and alleged inclusion of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a.k.a. “forever chemicals.” With so many energy drinks on the market — and so much controversy surrounding them — it’s important to know just how much caffeine is in the nation’s most popular cans.

In what may come as a shock to some, Red Bull, the U.S.’s largest energy drink brand, actually ranks fairly low in terms of caffeine content with just 80 milligrams per 8.4 ounce can. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends a maximum daily caffeine intake of 400 milligrams for healthy adults.) Comparatively, Celsius — one of the category’s fastest-growing brands — packs a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine per can. And major player Monster Energy has a wide range of offerings with caffeine contents ranging from 140 milligrams to a colossal 300 milligrams, making it even more challenging to parse out exactly how much of a boost each can contains. (Scroll down for the full rundown.)

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Curious to see how much juice is in your favorite pick-me-up? Check out the most popular energy drink brands and their caffeine content below!

The Most Popular Canned Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content (Per Standard Can)

Energy Drink Brand Milligrams of Caffeine per Standard Can Reign 300 Bang 300 5-Hour Energy 200 Celsius 200 Prime 200 C4 200 Fast Twitch by Gatorade 200 Ghost 200 Alani Nu 200 Clean Cause 160 Full Throttle 160 Monster Energy 160 Riot 160 Rockstar 160 NOS 160 Vuka 160 Gorgie 150 Guru 142 G Fuel 140 Oca 120 Zevia 120 Ardor 100 Mountain Dew Kickstart 92 Red Bull 80

Monster Energy Drinks, Ranked by Caffeine Content

Monster Energy Flavor Milligrams of Caffeine per Standard Can Java Monster Triple Shot French Vanilla 300 Java Monster Triple Shot Mocha 300 Java Monster Loca Moca 200 Java Monster Irish Crème 200 Java Monster Café Latte 200 Monster Energy Nitro Super Dry 180 The Original Monster Energy Super-Premium Import 170 Java Monster Mean Bean 170 Rehab Monster Peach Tea 170 The Original Green Monster Energy 160 Zero Sugar Monster Energy 160 Monster Nitro Cosmic Peach 160 Monster Energy Reserve Peaches N’ Creme 160 Monster Energy Reserve Kiwi Strawberry 160 Monster Energy Reserve Pineapple 160 Monster Energy Reserve Watermelon 160 Monster Energy Reserve Orange Dreamsicle 160 Monster Energy Assault 160 Juice Monster Rio Punch 160 Juice Monster Aussie Lemonade 160 Juice Monster Khaotic 160 Juice Monster Mango Loco 160 Juice Monster Pacific Punch 160 Juice Monster Pipeline Punch 160 Juice Monster Papillon 160 Rehab Monster Tea & Lemonade 160 Rehab Monster Wild Berry Tea 160 Rehab Monster Green Tea 160 Rehab Monster Strawberry Lemonade 160 Zero-Sugar Ultra Sunrise 155 Zero-Sugar Ultra Fantasy Ruby Red 150 Zero-Sugar Peachy Keen 150 Zero-Sugar Watermelon 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Gold 150 Zero-Sugar Paradise 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Fiesta Mango 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Rosa 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Violet 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Blue 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Strawberry Dreams 150 Rehab Monster Watermelon 150 Zero-Sugar Ultra Red 141 The Original Lo-Carb Monster Energy 140 Zero Ultra a.k.a. The White Monster 140 Zero-Sugar Ultra Black 140

*Image retrieved from Kenny Eliason via Unsplash.com