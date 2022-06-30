Between the undeniable popularity of the Margarita and the emergence of celebrity-backed brands, tequila is trending. And while there are countless ways to enjoy the spirit — both on its own and in cocktails — we’re taking it back to basics with the classic tequila recipes we can’t get enough of.

Looking to embrace agave? Read on for the eight essential tequila cocktail recipes that showcase the simple elegance of the Mexican spirit.

Best Tequila Cocktails for Brunch

A sibling to the Bloody Mary, the Bloody Maria substitutes tequila for vodka for a highly adaptable, easy-to-make cocktail (albeit with a long ingredient list). To make one, combine tequila with tomato juice, lime juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, horseradish, and ground black pepper — and enjoy alongside your favorite breakfast fare.

Originally crafted in the 1930s in Arizona and popularized in the ‘70s by the Rolling Stones, this three-ingredient libation is named after its recognizable color gradient resembling a sunrise. To perfect the drink’s famed colorway, add tequila and orange juice to a Highball glass, and use a spoon to sink grenadine to the bottom of the glass — no mixing necessary.

Like a combination of a Hurricane and Paloma, the Cantarito is made with tequila, grapefruit soda, salt and the juices of lime, orange, and grapefruit. The drink is traditionally served at bars and cafes in Jalisco, Mexico in small clay pots called jarritos, which keep it cold on even the hottest of days — but a highball glass will work just as well.

Best Tequila Cocktails for Summer

The Margarita Recipe

Forever the hero of summertime, the Margarita is the world’s most beloved tequila cocktail. And for good reason. The beauty of this three-ingredient beverage is in its simplicity. Just combine blanco tequila with lime juice and the orange liqueur of your choice, shake with ice, and strain into a glass with ice. Garnish with a lime, and be instantly transported to a tropical paradise.

After the Marg, the Paloma is the second most ordered tequila drink at cocktail bars around the world. The simple drink requires only four ingredients and can be built directly in the glass, making for easy cleanup. To build, add reposado or blanco tequila to your glass, and top with lime juice, salt, and grapefruit soda. This sessionable cocktail is sure to become an instant favorite.

Originally a riff on the classic Margarita, the Tommy’s Margarita has become an essential cocktail in its own right — finding its way onto the list of the 50 most popular beverages in the world. Invented in San Francisco by a bartender named Julio Bermejo at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant, the Margarita variation simply swaps out orange liqueur for agave nectar.