People are particular about their Guinness. The “perfect” two-part pour is argued and obsessed over by stout enthusiasts worldwide, and for many, Guinness is the only beer they care to drink. But this St. Patrick’s day, we say it’s time to bend the rules and explore how Guinness cocktails can turn another stout-soaked afternoon chasing down a parade into a full-fledged soirée.

Beer cocktails often get a bad rap, but none of those could-be classics ever had Guinness in the mix. Sure, there’s the Black & Blonde and the infamous Irish whiskey-Bailey’s-Guinness shot that shall not be named, but there’s a whole realm of creative, low-lift Guinness cocktails primed to elevate any weekend festivities you might have in the works.

Read on to discover more Guinness cocktails than you can shake a shillelagh at.

Black Velvet

While new to many, the Black Velvet actually dates back to 1861, right around the same time the Champagne Cocktail was invented. The stout-and-Champagne combo was allegedly created by a bartender at London’s Brooks’s Club to mourn the death of Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert. Though it’s unclear as to which stout that bartender employed, Guinness has long been the go-to brew in this spec. The Champagne adds an extra pop of effervescence to the nitro-carbonated stout, and the wine’s dry, biscuit notes couple perfectly with Guinness’s rich chocolate character.

Ingredients

3 ½ ounces Champagne

3 ½ ounces Guinness Draught

Directions

Add Champagne to a Champagne flute. Wait for bubbles to settle, and slowly top with Guinness Draught.

Guinness Old Fashioned

Those who may have already ventured down the Guinness cocktail rabbit hole may have encountered the brand’s own Old Fashioned-adjacent Wilde Oscar. The build is already pretty perfect, but Ryan Wagner, brewery ambassador at Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland, told us how to take it to the next level with Guinness-infused Demerara syrup. The Guinness Extra Stout reduction adds an unexpected, pleasing strawberry note to the classic cocktail’s austere bouquet of aromas.

Ingredients

2 ½ ounces bourbon

½ ounce Guinness Demerara syrup*

3 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish: orange twist

Directions

Add all ingredients to a double rocks glass over one large ice cube. Stir until chilled. Garnish with an orange twist.

*To make Guinness Demerara syrup, first make a 1.5:1 Demerara simple syrup, and set aside. Then, in a saucepan over medium-low heat, reduce Guinness Extra Stout (roughly half a can’s worth) until it takes on a syrupy consistency. Then, add equal parts Demerara syrup and Extra Stout syrup to a saucepan over low heat and stir until syrups are infused.

Guinness Bloody Mary

Although seemingly unorthodox, this cocktail takes the stalwart brunch staple and gives it a dose of Irish love. For those who subscribe to the “Guinness is a meal in a glass” mantra, this one is actually a meal in a glass, vitamins included.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces vodka

3 ounces tomato juice

2 pinches celery salt

2 pinches pepper

1 pinch Old Bay seasoning

2 dashes hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

¼ ounce lemon juice

2 ounces Guinness Draught

Garnish: celery stalk and lime wedge

Directions

Add all ingredients except Guinness to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a pint glass over fresh ice. Top with Guinness. Garnish with a celery stalk and a lime wedge.

St. James Flip

While it’s standard practice to add egg whites to a proper Whiskey or Pisco Sour, English sailors were known to incorporate whole eggs into hot cocktails centuries ago. That phenomenon eventually gave way to the advent of the flip in 1874, which was first documented as a shaken cocktail with a whole egg, sugar, brandy or gin, and garnished with nutmeg. This modern flip pays homage to the Guinness’s original St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin. Although shaking carbonated ingredients almost always results in a sudsy mess, this recipe only calls for 1 and a half ounces of stout, so any excess foam should remain within the walls of your shaker tin.

Ingredients

1 ounce blackstrap rum

½ ounce sweetened condensed milk

½ whole egg

1 ½ ounces Guinness Extra Stout

Garnish: grated nutmeg

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice. Dry shake for 30 seconds. Add ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a chilled sour glass or small goblet. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Dean Swift

For fans of mulled wine, Hot Toddies, and Irish Coffees, the Dean Swift has entered the hot cocktail conversation. This Guinness-patented creation was named after Irish satirist and author Jonathan Swift, who eventually became the dean of Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The below instructions produce a single serving, but this drink can also be scaled up and batched for large gatherings. According to the brand, “a crock pot on the lowest setting will keep the cocktail mixture warm for an extended period. ”

Ingredients

1 ounce Scotch whisky

2 ounces Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

1 ounce claret or Bordeaux-style wine

¼ ounce Demerara syrup

1 teaspoon allspice dram

Garnish: grated nutmeg

Directions

Add all ingredients except Scotch whisky to a saucepan over medium-low heat. Once heated, pour mixture into a warmed sour glass or small goblet. Pour a float of Scotch whisky on top of the cocktail. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

Guinness Espresso Martini

Of course, few cocktail roundups are exempt from the obligatory Espresso Martini these days, but this build seriously stands up to the competition. Wagner offered his expertise on nailing down this spec, so this Guinness Espresso Martini is brand-approved. According to him, “the beer brings a lovely, nitrogenated texture to the cocktail while also enhancing the roast characteristics in the espresso and [coffee liqueur].”

Ingredients

1 ounce coffee liqueur

¾ ounce vodka

2 ounces espresso

½ ounce of rich simple syrup (2:1)

Guinness Draught to top

Garnish: three coffee beans

Directions

Add all ingredients except Guinness to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a Martini glass. Top with Guinness Draught. Garnish with three coffee beans.

Irish Black Russian

While often considered a product of the cocktail world’s disco era, the Black Russian is believed to have been created in 1949 by bartender Gustave Tops at the Hotel Metropole in Brussels. For the “Irish” version, both Guinness and Coca-Cola join the party, making for a multinational cocktail bolstered by notes of roasted malt, vanilla, and spice. For those who don’t have a cocktail shaker on hand, this is the one to take for a spin.

Ingredients

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce coffee liqueur

3 ounces Coca-Cola

3 ounces Guinness Draft

Directions

Add all ingredients to a double rocks glass with ice. Stir until chilled, no more than five seconds.

The Lady Guinness

The Lady Guinness arrives with a controversial name and a shaky origin story, but the tale says that some elderly ladies in Dublin were known to order a half-pint of Guinness dolled up with black currant syrup. While purists may cock an eyebrow at the build, there’s no harm in changing up a classic. For our version, we opted for crème de cassis over syrup given Guinness Draught’s already low ABV of 4.2 percent. The black currant liqueur’s berry notes provide a balancing counterpoint to Guinness’s bitterness while complementing the stout’s subtle, dark fruit character.

Ingredients

7 ounces Guinness Draught

½ to 1 ounce crème de cassis

Directions

Add between ½ and 1 ounce of crème de cassis to a half pint glass. Top with 7 ounces Guinness Draught.

Parts Unknown

Another Guinness-patented and Dublin-born cocktail, the Parts Unknown takes the Lady Guinness’s use of black currant and carries it into the tropical realm. In a sense, it’s a Guinness-gone-Mai Tai thanks to the inclusion of rum and nutty orgeat. It’s unclear whether the name is a nod to Anthony Bourdain’s famous docuseries, but regardless, this drink is a must-try.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces aged dark rum

½ ounce lemon juice

¾ ounce crème de cassis

¼ ounce orgeat

Guinness Draught to top

Directions

Add all ingredients except Guinness to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Top with Guinness Draught.

Jamaican Guinness Punch

Guinness is something of a staple in Jamaica, and this drink combines the brew with complementary Caribbean flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. With many sweet, spicy ingredients at play, this drink has the power to convert even the most stubborn Guinness opposers. If you start your day with the Guinness Bloody Mary, consider this punch for a dessert or nightcap.

Ingredients

1 bottle Guinness Extra Stout

8 ounces whole milk

4 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2 pinches ground cinnamon

2 pinches ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup crushed ice

Garnish: whipped cream and grated nutmeg

Directions