The Ultimate Guide to Cocktail Sweeteners [Infographic]

By definition, all cocktails contain sugar to some capacity. Even the most austere, boozy, chest-thumping drinks require a bit of sweetness to balance out the other elements at work.

Of course sugar — or more specifically, sweeteners — take many forms. Whether whipping up a round of Mai Tais with a homemade (or store-bought) orgeat or taking some honey syrup for a spin in a Bee’s Knees, there are countless ways to impart sweetness in a cocktail.

To break down the different kinds of sweetening agents and when to use them, we’ve compiled the following guide and accompanying infographic.

Simple Syrup

Arguably the most common cocktail sweetener, simple syrup is a blend of equal parts white sugar and water. There’s also “rich” simple syrup, which is made by doubling down on the sugar ratio in that equation. Though occasionally criticized for being void of unique character, simple syrup is widely used for its ability to add neutral sweetness in myriad cocktail templates. Its applications are almost endless, but for beginners, we suggest giving it a try in a Daiquiri, Gimlet, or Old Fashioned. Once you’ve gotten acquainted with simple syrup, feel free to use it as a base for an infusion. Just add herbs or spices into the sugar-water mixture while it’s heating up, let them steep to taste, then strain out the solids. If refrigerated, simple syrup can last up to a month (at least) before turning.

Demerara Syrup

Unlike white sugar, Demerara sugar is minimally processed and bears a light brown hue. It also has a higher content of molasses than most sugars, giving it a crunchy, grainy texture and a slightly caramel-like flavor. It therefore lends itself to bolstering the bold toffee and caramel-forward flavors of many dark, aged spirits. Rum Old Fashioned? Make one with standard simple syrup and one with a Demerara syrup, and do a side-by-side comparison to taste the difference. You’ll never look back.

Honey Syrup

When cocktails can benefit from a boost of floral notes in tandem with sweetness, opt for a honey syrup. Given that honey on its own is thick, and will only get thicker when in contact with ice, the best way to mix it in drinks is by making a honey syrup. Like both Demerara and simple syrup, making honey syrup is as easy as combining equal parts honey and water in a saucepan over low-medium heat, and stirring until the honey dissolves. Try it out in a Gold Rush or Bee’s Knees to get acquainted with the profile, or go full-on tropical and use it in a Three Dots and a Dash.

Agave Syrup

Agave syrup, a.k.a. agave nectar, is a commercially produced sweetener derived from either Blue Weber agave (the kind used for tequila production) or Agave salmiana, which is used to make pulque. To make agave syrup, producers extract the juice from mature harvested agave piñas, filter it, then heat it until it’s reduced down to a syrupy consistency. Its profile is similar to that of honey, but with a slightly vegetal twist, making it a solid vegan substitute. There is admittedly a bit of controversy over the syrup, as its production is at odds with preserving the sustainability of agave crops, but a Tommy’s Margarita isn’t complete without it.

Maple Syrup

Although not a traditional cocktail sweetener, maple syrup can be subbed into myriad drink templates to give them an autumnal kick. It’s definitely a more expensive option than simple or Demerara syrups, but can work wonders in an Old Fashioned riff or a fall-ready Margarita with reposado tequila. Essentially, it complements most aged, oaky spirits. If unsure of how to apply maple syrup in drinks, check out VinePair’s roundup of the best maple cocktails for a little inspiration.

Orgeat

To add nuttiness and sweetness to a cocktail in the same pour, orgeat is the way to go. The syrup, made from sugar, almonds, and either rose water or orange flower water, is a staple in numerous tropical drinks, but also appears in classic cocktail specs alongside gin, brandy, and whiskey. Whether we’re talking about the Mai Tai, Saturn, Japanese Cocktail, or Cameron’s Kick, orgeat is crucial. That said, feel free to experiment with it in other drinks that don’t otherwise call for it. For example, try a Daiquiri with a bar spoon of orgeat and you may never go back.

There are plenty of standout commercial brands of orgeat like Orgeat Works, Liber & Co., and Small Hand Foods, but it’s also relatively easy to make at home. Plus, the homemade orgeat route opens up the field for experimenting with different kinds of nuts. Don’t feel that almonds are the only option. Macadamias, pistachios, and even pepita seeds all make for unique, flavorful spins on the classic template.

Cordials

Technically, cordials and liqueurs are the same thing. Both are traditionally made by mixing spirits with fruits, herbs, or cream. Think Curaçao, Baileys, Maraschino liqueur, and Midori as a few examples. They function as both a boozy component and a sweetener in countless cocktails.

The catch here is that, in the U.K., “cordial” can also refer to a non-alcoholic liquid made from mixing fruits or herbs with sugar, water, and (usually) citric acid. There are many ways to go about the process. Some methods involve oleo saccharum, a syrup made from sugar and citrus peels. Others call for boiling berries. It all depends on the kind of cordial being made. To learn how to make a prime Gimlet-ready lime cordial, check out the recipe here from Toby Cecchini, bartender and co-owner of Brooklyn’s The Long Island Bar. It’s a labor-intensive endeavor, but the juice is well worth the squeeze — pun intended.

