Today, beer geeks flock to their local craft brewery to sit at picnic tables and sip small-batch brews — a culture that stems from the Great American Craft Beer Boom that gained traction in the 1960s and ’70s. However, the existence of craft breweries predates that sudden rise by over a century.

Pennsylvania is home to the country’s first craft brewery, D.G. Yuengling & Son, which opened in 1829. (For temporal comparison, that’s the same year William Austin Burt patented America’s first typewriter.) Yuengling is also the oldest standing brewery in the U.S. The country’s second craft brewery didn’t come until 1860 when August Schell Brewing Company opened in Minnesota.

Those were the only two craft breweries in the States before the industry went through a growth spurt in the later 1900s. The third craft brewery in the U.S., California’s Anchor Brewing Co., which opened in 1965, didn’t arrive until over 100 years after August Schell’s founding. Anchor had operated in San Francisco since 1896, but many consider the takeover by brewer Fritz Maytag, who is known as the “father of modern microbreweries,” to be the start of Anchor’s status as craft. California alone experienced a surge in openings in the 1970s and ’80s — including Ken Grossman’s Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in 1980 — before craft breweries appeared in most other states.

Boulder Beer, which opened in Colorado in 1979, and the now-shuttered William S. Newman Brewing Co., which opened in New York in 1981, were the fourth and fifth breweries in the country. The year that saw the most states gain their first craft brewery was 1984 when Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia, Tennessee, and Oregon all hosted openings.

Mississippi and North Dakota were the final two states to have a craft brewery open and the only two whose openings fell in the 21st century. Lazy Magnolia Brewery sprouted in Mississippi in 2003, and Fargo Brewing Company opened in North Dakota in 2010.

The following year, the U.S. officially hit 100 open and operating breweries. Other nationwide milestones include passing the 1,000- and 5,000-brewery benchmarks in 1996 and 2016, respectively.

Below are a map and a table listing the first craft brewery in each state. For the purposes of this map, we looked to craftbeer.com, which sifted through historical documents in the Brewers Association’s archives. Craftbeer.com defines a craft brewery as one that is independently owned with an annual production of less than 6 million barrels of beer and led by a brewer that holds a Brewer’s Notice. Some breweries listed below are no longer in operation.

The Year Every State Got Its First Craft Brewery

Year State Brewery 1829 Pennsylvania D. G. Yuengling & Son 1860 Minnesota August Schell Brewing Company 1965 California Anchor Brewing Co. 1979 Colorado Boulder Beer 1981 New York William S. Newman Brewing Co. 1982 Michigan The Real Ale Co. 1984 Arkansas Riley-Lyon, Inc. 1984 Montana Kessler Brewing 1984 Massachusetts Boston Beer Co. 1984 Washington Thomas Kemper Brewing Co. and Yakima Brewing & Malting Co. 1984 Virginia Chesapeake Bay Brewing 1984 Tennessee Bohannon Brewing Co. 1984 Oregon Columbia River Brewery and McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery & Public House 1985 Iowa Millstream Brewing Co. 1985 Texas Reinheitsgebot Brewing Company 1986 Hawaii Koolau Brewery, Inc. 1986 North Carolina The Weeping Radish 1986 Maine Geary Brewing Co. 1986 Louisiana Abita Brewing Company 1986 Wisconsin Sprecher Brewing Company 1986 Utah Wasatch Brew Pub 1987 Connecticut New Haven Brewing Company 1987 Alaska Chinook Alaskan Brewing 1987 Kentucky Oldenberg Brewery Company 1987 Illinois Sieben’s River North Brewery and Tap & Growler 1987 New Mexico Embudo Station Preston Brewery and Albuquerque Brewing & Bottling Co. 1988 Arizona Big Stick Brewing Co., Electric Dave Brewing, and Christopher Joseph 1988 Florida McGuire’s Irish Pub 1988 Idaho Grand Teton Brewing 1988 Vermont The Vermont Pub & Brewery 1988 Ohio Great Lakes Brewing Company 1989 Georgia Friends Brewing Co. 1989 Missouri Boulevard Brewing Co. 1989 Kansas Free State Brewing Company 1990 Indiana Broad Ripple Brewpub 1990 Nebraska Empyrean Brewing Co. 1991 Washington, D.C. Capital City Brewing Company 1991 New Hampshire The Portsmouth Brewery 1991 South Dakota Firehouse Brewery 1992 Alabama Birmingham Brewing Company 1992 Nevada Holy Cow! Casino, Café, and Brewery 1992 Oklahoma Bricktown Brewery 1993 Maryland Oliver Ales 1993 Rhode Island Union Station Brewing 1994 Wyoming Snake River Brewing 1994 West Virginia Cardinal Brewing Company 1994 South Carolina Palmetto Brewing Company 1995 Delaware Dogfish Head Craft Brewery 1995 New Jersey The Ship Inn 2003 Mississippi Lazy Magnolia Brewery 2010 North Dakota Fargo Brewing Company

*Image retrieved from Alex Marc Wagner – unsplash.com