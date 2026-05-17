While winter is for hunkering down in one cozy spot all night with a warm cocktail or glass of red, once summer hits New York City, it’s sidewalk-seating season, and bar crawls are the name of the game. A Spritz followed by a Martini, then a bitter-leaning nightcap (with some shots and a few snacks thrown in for good measure) sounds like a perfect summer evening to us.

But with so many neighborhoods boasting top-tier bars these days, there are options galore for an everyday bar crawl. That’s why we’ve turned to the people who know where to go and what to order the best: NYC bartenders. We tapped three to share their ideal local bar crawls and ended up with a guide to a memorable night out on the Lower East Side, in Williamsburg, and in Red Hook. Venture out yourself and order like these pros, and you’re bound to have a great time.

Wilmer Reyes

Head bartender, Clemente Bar

Reyes recently moved to Williamsburg and has been having a ton of fun exploring the neighborhood. He’s added lots of new spots to his list to go with the local heavy hitters that have been in his rotation for years.

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Stop 1: Maison Premiere

“I like to start at Maison Premiere for an Adonis. It’s the perfect low-ABV cocktail and an awesome start to the day,” Reyes says. His drink of choice combines La Quintinye red vermouth, oloroso and Pedro Ximénez sherries, and orange bitters for a nuanced take on the pre-Prohibition cocktail. “So much of my cocktail upbringing was informed by what that team did,” he adds. Order some of the “awesome” oysters, and you’ve got yourself a pretty great warmup.

Stop 2: Bar Madonna

Reyes’ next stop is the Italian American–inspired Bar Madonna to see Eric Madonna and his team and drink a Nonna’s Half & Half Martini. “It’s a perfectly herbaceous and refreshing boozy drink,” Reyes says, thanks to the base of Bombay Sapphire Gin and Altamura Vodka and additions of Gran Bassano and Bordiga Bianco vermouths. “The team is so hospitable, it can become a little bit of a time vortex there,” Reyes cautions, but don’t leave without trying the arancini.

Stop 3: Roebling Pizza

It’s time for a pit stop at Reyes’ favorite slice shop, Roebling Pizza. His order is a fresh sourdough slice with extra sauce and extra pepperoni.

Stop 4: Deux Chats

A short, 10-minute walk away is Deux Chats, where Reyes likes to “have a perfectly cold Vesper sitting outside and order what may be the best food combo at the bar.” He’s referring to the bar’s prix-fixe option of three small plates for $45. Since the average dish is over $16, the deal is a real steal. Think classics like deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail, and Caesar salad alongside modern favorites including roasted garlic hummus, tuna tataki, and cheese fries. In Reyes’ own words: “It’s so awesome.”

Stop 5: Attaboy

At this point, Reyes would be in high spirits and looking to finish strong. For him, that means hopping on the J train for one stop and emerging on the Lower East Side for a drink at Attaboy. “I’ve never had a bad time there,” he says. His pick at the influential spot is a stirred Alaska made with gin, yellow Chartreuse, and orange bitters.

Izzy Tulloch

Co-founder and bartender, A Pop-Up Called Pancakes

Tulloch lives in Red Hook, which she calls “a little niche.” Even so, all her favorite places to be are there, and we can’t argue with her picks.

Stop 1: Brooklyn Icehouse

Her first stop is local dive Icehouse where the food is anything but divey (tuna poke, jambalaya, and enchiladas are a few examples). When she’s there, Tulloch orders a Paloma, which usually comes in a Mason jar — “in a cool way, I swear,” — made with plenty of tequila. It pairs well with Frito pie, according to Tulloch.

Stop 2: The Good Fork Pub

The Good Fork has become a beloved institution, and for the summer Tulloch recommends a frozen watermelon Margarita. But what she’s actually ordering is red wine and club soda in a pint glass over ice, and a shot of Applejack. Tulloch knows what she likes!

Stop 3: Sunny’s

Tulloch calls Sunny’s “an absolute icon of a bar,” and we’d have to agree. She heads there for a cider over ice and a shot of rye whiskey, then makes a beeline to the back patio to listen to live music with friends.

Stop 4: Seaborne

Seaborne is Lucinda Sterling’s ode to Sasha Petraske. For Tulloch, it’s “another perfect place that never disappoints.” Her order is an amaro with fresh grapefruit juice or whatever Sterling feels like making.

Nathalie Durrieu

Lead bartender, Nubeluz

Durrieu lives in the bustling neighborhood on the Lower East Side colloquially known as Dimes Square. Over the summer, one of the cross streets is closed to vehicular traffic and becomes a pedestrian space with outdoor terrace setups that reminds her of her native France.

Stop 1: Fugazi

To the uninitiated, Fugazi is a spot for the intimidatingly cool kids. Yes, it’s a clothing store, but it’s also a specialty coffee shop called Le Gaz where Durrieu starts her day with an iced latte. The small outdoor space is great for people watching and indulging in coffee, wine, or cocktails depending on the time of day. “I’m French, summer for us is literally living outside,” Durrieu shares, and her neighborhood lets her do just that.

Stop 2: Le Dive

Le Dive is a fashionable, Tabac-inspired natural wine bar that’s right up Durrieu’s alley. There’s a good selection of French wines, and it’s not super expensive. In the summer, Durrieu likes to pair a rosé or an orange wine with the restaurant’s bread and butter. “Clear wines during summer make sense to me, but I can also go with a chilled red, like a Gamay, or some Champagne,” she says. She’s also a fan of the ricotta with honey and fennel pollen and the classic radishes with butter.

Stop 3: Forgtmenot

Durrieu calls Forgtmenot her “canteen,” meaning it’s her everyday go-to spot. The restaurant is Greek-inspired but with a fun, surfer vibe. Her favorite order is the Chinatown chicken salad with carrot-ginger dressing and a watermelon Margarita with “a big, fat salt rim.” The summery drink is “the kind of Margarita that’s a little bit watered down but in the best way,” she explains, and it comes in a very big glass. The fresh, bright food and a hydrating drink are a pairing she returns to for revitalization on hotter days.