Located inside the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, The Dorsey brings a chic romanticism to Sin City. The lounge’s lead bartender, Evan Hosaka, is a Hawaii native who brings a playful sophistication to cocktails both old and new. Here, Hosaka brings a tropical essence to the Old Fashioned, Margarita, and French 75, while leaning into the savory profile of the Martini and giving the Daiquiri a bitter twist.

1. Dorsey Gibson, a Take on the Martini

This Martini variation is made with Belvedere’s Single Estate Rye: Smogóry Forest. This vodka is very robust and savory, so it pairs well with the saline profile of fino sherry. A pinch of salt and a cocktail onion further enhance the cocktail’s saltiness. It’s a great variation for anyone interested in branching out from Dirty Martinis.

Ingredients

2 1/4 ounces Belvedere Smogóry Forest

3/4 ounce fino sherry

Small pinch salt

Garnish: cocktail onion

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir, and strain into a chilled coupe.

Garnish with a cocktail onion.

2. Coal Train, a Take on the Old Fashioned

This tropical spin on the classic Old Fashioned is made with a mixture of rye and a rhum agricole in place of bourbon, and in place of simple syrup, a delicious banana liqueur. Amargo Vallet, a Mexican bitter, extracts some of the spicy and peppery notes found in the Michter’s Rye.

Ingredients

1 1/4 ounces Michter’s Rye

3/4 ounce Clement 10 Year Rhum Agricole

1/2 ounce Tempus Fugit crème de banana

1/4 ounce Amargo Vallet

Garnish: lemon twist

Method

Build in a double Old Fashioned glass.

Add a 2×2 ice cube and stir.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

3. Northern 75, a Take on the French 75

The Northern 75 is a take on the classic French 75 that adds fresh, in-season cantaloupe juice to the mixture. The result is a tropical riff on the European classic.

Ingredients

1 ounce Ford’s Gin

1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce fresh cantaloupe juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup

Garnish: lemon twist

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice, shake, and strain into a chilled flute.

Top off with Champagne.

Garnish with a lemon twist.

4. Daiquiri Especial, a Take on the Daiquiri

The Daiquiri Especial employs a blend of three rums: Rhum Agricole, Jamaican rum, and blended white rum. Together, these rums offer a strong hogo funk, grassiness, and a slight touch of sweetness. Hosaka uses a honey syrup instead of simple syrup and just a bit of Oloroso sherry to give the cocktail a slight nutty flavor.

Ingredients

1 1/2 ounces Electra Rum blend #1

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

3/4 ounce honey

1/2 ounce oloroso sherry

2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Garnish: fresh nutmeg

Method

Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice.

Shake and strain into a Winchester coupe.

Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

5. Spicy Flamingo, a Take on the Margarita

This cocktail is a riff on the Spicy Margarita, adding fresh watermelon juice to complement the sourness of lime and replace the sweetness of triple sec. A little chili salt sprinkled over the watermelon wedge adds a hot foil to the cocktail’s fruity flavors.

Ingredients

2 ounces Altos Blanco Tequila

1 ounce fresh lime

1 ounce fresh watermelon juice

1/2 ounce agave

Garnish: chili salt topped watermelon wedge

Method