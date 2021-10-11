Located inside the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, The Dorsey brings a chic romanticism to Sin City. The lounge’s lead bartender, Evan Hosaka, is a Hawaii native who brings a playful sophistication to cocktails both old and new. Here, Hosaka brings a tropical essence to the Old Fashioned, Margarita, and French 75, while leaning into the savory profile of the Martini and giving the Daiquiri a bitter twist.
1. Dorsey Gibson, a Take on the Martini
This Martini variation is made with Belvedere’s Single Estate Rye: Smogóry Forest. This vodka is very robust and savory, so it pairs well with the saline profile of fino sherry. A pinch of salt and a cocktail onion further enhance the cocktail’s saltiness. It’s a great variation for anyone interested in branching out from Dirty Martinis.
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 ounces Belvedere Smogóry Forest
- 3/4 ounce fino sherry
- Small pinch salt
- Garnish: cocktail onion
Method
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with ice, stir, and strain into a chilled coupe.
- Garnish with a cocktail onion.
2. Coal Train, a Take on the Old Fashioned
This tropical spin on the classic Old Fashioned is made with a mixture of rye and a rhum agricole in place of bourbon, and in place of simple syrup, a delicious banana liqueur. Amargo Vallet, a Mexican bitter, extracts some of the spicy and peppery notes found in the Michter’s Rye.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 ounces Michter’s Rye
- 3/4 ounce Clement 10 Year Rhum Agricole
- 1/2 ounce Tempus Fugit crème de banana
- 1/4 ounce Amargo Vallet
- Garnish: lemon twist
Method
- Build in a double Old Fashioned glass.
- Add a 2×2 ice cube and stir.
- Garnish with a lemon twist.
3. Northern 75, a Take on the French 75
The Northern 75 is a take on the classic French 75 that adds fresh, in-season cantaloupe juice to the mixture. The result is a tropical riff on the European classic.
Ingredients
- 1 ounce Ford’s Gin
- 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1 ounce fresh cantaloupe juice
- 1/2 ounce simple syrup
- Garnish: lemon twist
Method
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice, shake, and strain into a chilled flute.
- Top off with Champagne.
- Garnish with a lemon twist.
4. Daiquiri Especial, a Take on the Daiquiri
The Daiquiri Especial employs a blend of three rums: Rhum Agricole, Jamaican rum, and blended white rum. Together, these rums offer a strong hogo funk, grassiness, and a slight touch of sweetness. Hosaka uses a honey syrup instead of simple syrup and just a bit of Oloroso sherry to give the cocktail a slight nutty flavor.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces Electra Rum blend #1
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 3/4 ounce honey
- 1/2 ounce oloroso sherry
- 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- Garnish: fresh nutmeg
Method
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice.
- Shake and strain into a Winchester coupe.
- Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.
5. Spicy Flamingo, a Take on the Margarita
This cocktail is a riff on the Spicy Margarita, adding fresh watermelon juice to complement the sourness of lime and replace the sweetness of triple sec. A little chili salt sprinkled over the watermelon wedge adds a hot foil to the cocktail’s fruity flavors.
Ingredients
- 2 ounces Altos Blanco Tequila
- 1 ounce fresh lime
- 1 ounce fresh watermelon juice
- 1/2 ounce agave
- Garnish: chili salt topped watermelon wedge
Method
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice.
- Shake and strain into a double Old-Fashioned glass over a 2×2-inch ice cube.
- Garnish with watermelon wedge and chili salt.