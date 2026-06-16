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When it comes to bourbon, the pricey bottles hog the spotlight. The discourse among media outlets and whiskey enthusiasts often revolves around expensive brands like Pappy and Blanton’s, with a particular focus on how much a person should shell out to buy a bottle. This concentration on cost can sometimes be so intense, discussions about the actual quality of the juice fall by the wayside.

Cost-effective bourbons — think bottles $50 and under — sit at the opposite end of the spectrum. Even when they wind up in articles highlighting their affordable price tags (such as the one you’re currently reading), their narratives typically lead with why the liquid’s excellent caliber makes them a terrific purchase. This retail value also gives them an advantage over the expensive stuff. If a sub-$50 bourbon piques your interest, you can very likely head down to your trusty bottle shop and pick it up without a whole lot of fuss or economic justification.

While a compelling bourbon under $50 provides great value, money is money. It’s still important to spend it wisely. With that in mind, we asked 12 bartenders to guide us toward the best cost-effective bourbons on the market. There’s a decent chance you may spot a bottle you already love. There’s just as decent a chance that you’ll learn about a new favorite.

The best bourbons under $50, according to bartenders:

Woodford Reserve

Green River Full Proof Bourbon

Larceny Small Batch

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon

Old Grand-Dad 114

Wild Turkey 101

The Family Jones Ella Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Buffalo Trace

Four Roses

Heaven Hill 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond

Maker’s Mark

Old Forester

“Woodford Reserve is approachable, well balanced, and it works exceptionally well for both sipping and cocktails. It features rich notes of caramel, vanilla, oak, and spice, making it a versatile choice that is easy for guests to enjoy.” —Ray Liang, bar director, La Fleur Rouge, Brooklyn

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“There has never been a better time to be a bourbon drinker. With increased supply due to decreased consumption, you can find many great examples of high-aged bourbons and even a few cask-strength bottles for under $50. One great example is Green River ‘Full Proof’ Bourbon. Featuring a mash bill that is 70 percent corn, 21 percent rye, and 9 percent malted barley, this bourbon is a blend of five- to seven-year-old barrels bottled at around 117 proof. The higher rye content lends a nice spice that’s balanced by the sweetness of corn, giving it the feel of a traditional yet slightly elevated bourbon. This is great as a sipper or mixed in classic, spirit-forward cocktails.” —John Filkins Jr., beverage director, Cordelia Fishbar, Washington, D.C.

­“Larceny Small Batch Bourbon is one of the strongest values in American whiskey. Its wheated mash bill creates a softer, more approachable profile than many bourbons at a similar price point. The texture is round and easy-drinking without sacrificing depth, offering notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted nuts, and funnel cake. This profile makes it equally enjoyable neat, on the rocks, or in classic cocktails. While many bourbons have climbed steadily in price, Larceny continues to deliver a well-balanced and flavorful experience for under $50.” —Nick Moone, wine director, 1789 Restaurant, Washington, D.C.

“Smooth Ambler Contradiction Bourbon. This is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys, some of which is a wheated bourbon distilled by Smooth Ambler in West Virginia. It’s a pretty straightforward bourbon that just about anyone can enjoy. It’s remarkably smooth and has many round, buttery notes and hints of spice. There isn’t too much oak, either — just enough to give the bourbon some personality. You can usually find it for under $40 a bottle in liquor stores.” —Ulysses Vidal, bar lead, Super Peach, Los Angeles

“Old Grand-Dad 114 is a staple at not only my back bar at work, but also my home bar. Coming in at a higher proof of 57 percent ABV, it truly packs a punch. Being overproof allows it to shine magnificently in classic stirred builds, but also as a standalone pour, where its full flavor is really placed on a pedestal. Notes of butterscotch smoothly transition to a peppery more full-bodied sweetness with a nice touch of baking spice. Also known as a high-rye bourbon, it is rich, robust and nothing short of spice-forward, allowing every level of flavor to hold strong no matter how it’s served. Its value is truly unmatched for its price point.” —Rebekah Frazier, bartender, Bespoke, Wilmington, N.C.

“Wild Turkey 101 remains a staple and household name, and with good reason. After aging in heavily charred oak, it avoids the thin, over-diluted profile common among budget-friendly options. Its high-rye mash bill brings an assertive mix of sweet caramel, vanilla, and prominent baking spice. This structural density pays off behind the bar. Because vermouth, citrus, or bitters don’t easily drown it out, it handles classic cocktails like Manhattans and Whiskey Sours with ease. At roughly $25, it isn’t a flashy choice, but it is an exceptionally good, reliable one.” —Chloe Berry, manager, The Falls, Falls Church, Va.

“I will always recommend The Family Jones Ella Jones Straight Bourbon Whiskey. It’s got a classic bourbon flavor profile that’s familiar and approachable. Plus, the brand works exclusively with Colorado farmers who use regenerative farming to source all the grains in the bottle.” —Stuart Jensen, co-owner of The Peach Crease Club, Denver

“If I’m spending under $50 on a bourbon, I’m grabbing Buffalo Trace bourbon every time. It’s one of those bottles that reminds you why bourbon became America’s spirit in the first place. It’s approachable enough for someone ordering their first whiskey, but it still has enough depth to keep serious bourbon drinkers happy. You get caramel, vanilla, a little spice, and just enough oak to make it interesting without beating you over the head. This makes it gold behind the bar. We see guests from all walks of life come to our space, and Buffalo Trace is one of those rare bottles that makes everybody happy. Neat, on the rocks, or in an Old Fashioned, it punches way above its weight.” —German Cruz, beverage director, Red Rooster Harlem, New York City

“If I had to choose a bourbon that best honors the geographic history of its Kentucky origin and Kentucky bourbon classification, I’d go with Four Roses. I’ve found its expressions to be more rye-forward, which I especially appreciate as someone who enjoys a spicier bourbon profile. That spice is balanced by refreshing mint and botanical notes, characteristics the brand attributes to its proprietary yeast strains. Beyond the spice, I often pick up notes of toffee, toasted apple, and caramel. True to its name, there are also subtle floral and fruit-driven qualities that help distinguish Four Roses from many other bourbons on the market.” —Justin Young, head bartender, Farm Bar, Chicago

“I appreciate Heaven Hill’s 7-Year Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon. Bottled at 100 proof, it offers a nice heat and stands up well whether enjoyed neat or mixed in a cocktail. I also appreciate Heaven Hill for distilling and producing its bourbon in-house.” —Dylan Dinsmore, beverage manager, FiNO, Denver

“If I’m recommending a bourbon under $50, Maker’s Mark is always one of my top choices. It’s a classic wheated bourbon that offers remarkable balance, consistency, and value. The wheat-forward mash bill creates a softer, smoother profile than many traditional bourbons, with notes of caramel, vanilla, baking spice, and toasted oak. This gives it the versatility to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, making it a reliable bottle for both whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers alike.” —Tana Kokanot, head bartender, Jeong Yuk Jeom, NYC

“As someone who recently finished traveling along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, I found a new love and respect for Old Forester. It combines quality, history, and versatility in a way few brands can. Old Forester was the first bourbon sold exclusively in sealed bottles, establishing trust and consistency in American whiskey at a time when spirits were sketchy. Its rich notes of caramel, baking spice, and oak make it my go-to in classics like the Old Fashioned or a Manhattan, yet it’s still delicious when served neat. Its legacy and uniqueness make it a bourbon that I love to have on my back bar.” —Ashtyn Harris, lead bartender, Press Club, Washington, D.C.