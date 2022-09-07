The only thing that can outrank a delicious cocktail is a delicious cocktail that’s also incredibly easy to make. Equal-parts cocktails are lifesavers for novices and drinks professionals alike — their practically impossible-to- forget recipes work to produce wonderfully balanced concoctions made in a flash. Plus, many classic cocktails famously follow equal-parts ratios, so you can impress your friends with a round of cocktails that’s simpler to whip up than they might realize. Here are six equal-parts cocktails you should know.

The Negroni

Named the most popular cocktail in the world in 2022, the Negroni is famous for its vibrant hue and traditional, equal-parts recipe of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari. A delicate combination of sweet and bitter flavors, the Negroni is one of VinePair’s — and Stanley Tucci’s — favorite cocktails. For a standard-sized drink, use 1 ounce of each ingredient.

The Last Word

A famous Prohibition-era cocktail, the Last Word is a zippy classic that’s simple to create and easy to enjoy. Gin’s herbaceous notes are complemented by those of green Chartreuse. The two blend with lime juice for a citrus edge sweetened by maraschino liqueur. The result is a delicious and refreshing sip that’s perfect for enjoying individually or prepping in large batches for hosting.

The Paper Plane

Created in 2008 by famed mixologist Sam Ross, the Paper Plane is a modern classic that can now be found at cocktail bars around the world. An equal-parts mixture of bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and freshly squeezed lemon juice, this cocktail is a multifaceted blend of herbal essences, tangy citrus, and candied fruit notes with a slight edge of spice.

50/50 Martini

With a multitude of ways to create a marvelous Martini, the 50/50 is trending for its easy, low-ABV appeal. To make your own, combine 1 and a half ounces each of gin and vermouth into a mixing glass with one dash of orange bitters. Stir until chilled, and strain into a chilled Martini glass to serve.

Corpse Reviver No. 2

As its name suggests, the Corpse Reviver No. 2 is perhaps best enjoyed over the course of the morning after a rough night of drinking. A combination of gin, triple sec, lemon juice, and Lillet Blanc, this equal-parts cocktail is a sprightly imbibe that truly lives up to its name. To try one for yourself, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until the tin is frosted, and strain into an absinthe-rinsed cocktail glass with a lemon twist for garnish.

Blood and Sand

Named after Rudolph Valentino’s 1922 bullfighter film “Blood and Sand,” this cocktail is composed of equal parts Scotch, cherry heering, sweet vermouth, and fresh orange juice. The resulting drink brings forward citrus notes complemented by sweet cherry flavors and a slightly spicy finish. To take it up a notch, add a quarter- ounce of lemon juice for an extra tart edge.