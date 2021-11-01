The colder months are an exciting time for drinks lovers. As we say adieu to the frozen concoctions of more humid days, the chillier weather means a reintroduction to old friends like Hot Toddies and mulled wine.

But there are some drinks that go beyond a single season. One such cocktail is the Daiquiri, which has a delightful simplicity that allows for seemingly endless opportunities for riffs and variations — taking the rum drink from summer to winter with just a few easy swaps.

Read on for seven inventive ways to winterize the Daiquiri with recipes from VinePair’s library.

For a drink to cozy up with, look no further than the Whey Daiquiri. Developed by Jay Khan, beverage director at Hong Kong-based COA, this recipe brings the comforting flavors of milk tea to the Daiquiri with the addition of chamomile and milk whey. These ingredients are an unlikely yet exciting addition to the Daiquiri’s main ingredients: rum, lime juice, and sugar.

One sip of this spiced tipple will instantly bring back memories of apple picking and cider donuts. To make one, swap out rum for Calvados, an apple brandy, and stir in honey syrup rather than simple syrup. These ingredients are shaken up with lime juice and a few dashes of aromatic bitters and topped with an apple fan.

For a depth of citrus flavors, this Daiquiri is made with grapefruit-infused simple syrup and a few dashes of bitters. Add in a blend of Panamanian and Martinican rums and a squeeze of lime, and take the simple flavors of the Daiquiri to the next level.

The earthy flavors of Armagnac take the Daiquiri from summer to winter in one fell swoop. Along with grapefruit and lime juices and Maraschino liqueur, the resulting drink is rich and layered, with undertones of caramel.

Though a classic Daiquiri is endlessly refreshing, a little added spice takes the drink to the next level. This variation takes the ingredients of the Daiquiri and adds Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur for a subtle peppery flavor that’s sure to warm you up on the coldest of days. Top with a fresh chile, and sip fireside.

For a herbaceous drink to match your favorite holiday flavors, add green Chartreuse to your Daiquiri. This drink is made with the liqueur, as well as honey syrup, rhum agricole, and lime juice for an earthy, warming appeal.

Made for sipping on cozy snow days, this Daiquiri variation is made with dark rum, rosemary, honey syrup, and lime juice. A sprig of rosemary to garnish the concoction brings an added seasonal aroma, making the beverage ideal for the most festive occasions.