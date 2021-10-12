With fall in full swing and the allure of winter holidays approaching, now is the time to embrace the comforting, decadent flavors that the cooler weather brings. From cakes flecked with cinnamon to hot chocolate topped with mini marshmallows, the beloved warming flavors of fall mark the beginning of the cozier months to come.

And, of course, autumn wouldn’t be complete without its seasonal cocktails — many of which are also full of spiced and rich flavors. While some fantasize about classic Mudslides and Brandy Alexanders, others prefer to get creative, adding boozy twists to their favorite fall desserts.

Whether it’s death by chocolate or a pumpkin spice awakening you seek, this list has it all. Read on for 10 of the most indulgent cocktails to sip this fall.

In a world of skinny girl cocktails and low-sugar everything, the Mudslide embodies decadence in its more irresistible form. Made with vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s, and heavy cream, the drink has no shortage of coffee and cocoa flavors, which can be served delightfully on the rocks or frozen.

An old-school, pre-Prohibition recipe, the Brandy Alexander has stood the test of time. A simple cocktail, made with crème de cacao, Cognac, and cream, the beverage is dessert in a glass. For best results, garnish with freshly grated nutmeg for added presentation and aroma.

Marshmallows needn’t be reserved for summertime s’mores. This cocktail proves they’re just as at home in a Mule glass as they are sandwiched between graham crackers. To make this campground-inspired drink, combine vodka, ginger and marshmallow syrup, and soda water. Add a squeeze of lime, then garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

For a cocktail that makes every gathering feel like a celebration, look no further than the Birthday Cake Ramos Fizz. Made with gin, Madeira wine, lemon and lime juices, heavy cream, simple syrup, egg white, birthday cake tincture, and sparkling water, the odd combination makes for a taste similar to that of childhood sheet cakes — all grown up.

There are few things we love more than a Girl Scout Cookie, but there’s no treat that can’t be made better by the addition of a little whiskey. This is especially true of the Thin Mint cookie, a fan favorite. This recipe mimics its flavors with ingredients like chocolate and mint liqueurs, and adds bourbon, vanilla almond milk, and cream. Top with whipped cream and Thin Mint cookie crumbs for texture.

Colder weather often closes the gap between breakfast and dessert, with cinnamon buns landing somewhere in the middle. The confection is as satisfying as a cake, yet is simple enough to be considered appropriate brunch fare (and who are we to argue?). For those who prefer to sip their cinnamon rolls, combine rye whiskey with cinnamon cream rum and cinnamon bun syrup for a drink that emulates the holiday favorite.

While some consider it “officially fall” after Labor Day, there’s another surefire way to tell that autumn is approaching: the yearly release of Starbucks’ (in)famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. This recipe takes the drink’s warming flavors and puts them in a cocktail. To make one, combine rum, pumpkin purée, spiced honey syrup, and egg white. Strain into a chilled glass, and top with a pinch of pumpkin spice blend.

A riff on the Hot Buttered Rum, the Hot Buttered Amaro takes the drink in a far more indulgent direction. To make it, first combine vanilla ice cream, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon sticks, and cloves to make the batter. Strain out the cinnamon sticks and cloves, then add the mixture to a combination of amaro and hot water. Garnish with fresh nutmeg for good measure.

This Puerto Rican treat is a delight to the senses. Made with rum, cream of coconut, coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and nutmeg, the mixture is not short on cream or sweetness and is absolutely delicious.

This frozen recipe takes all of eggnog’s classic ingredients — eggs, milk, cream, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and rum — and blends them up with ice for a creamy chiller sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.