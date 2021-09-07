With new stores popping up left and right and new and seasonal menu items continuing to invite excitement from fans, it’s safe to say that America’s love for Starbucks is deep and unwavering. And lucky for the caffeine-obsessed, there are now over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the States, meaning there’s always a latte just around the corner.

The Seattle-based coffee chain is a huge hit in America’s biggest cities, with over 200 stores in NYC and 184 shops in Chicago — the latter of which also boasts the nation’s largest Starbucks store, which is complete with five floors, three coffee bars, and a cocktail lounge.

But while America’s obsession with the mermaid-clad cup is undeniable, residents of some U.S. states seem to love their PSLs (that’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes for the unfamiliar) more than others. While Vermont boasts a measly 12 Starbucks stores, California is home to almost 3,000.

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Want to know how many Starbucks stores are in your home state? Read on to find out.