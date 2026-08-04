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Chardonnay is a much-maligned grape. With a reputation tarnished by descriptors like “butter-bomb” and “oaky” many drinkers write Chardonnay off as a variety that only produces rich, overbearing wines. But the grape itself is not to blame for those qualities. Chardonnay is known as a blank canvas among winemakers, meaning their decisions in the vineyard and cellar impact the final wine more than the grape’s inherent qualities.

With many Napa and Sonoma winemakers leaning into the buttery Chardonnay profile, California bears the brunt of the grape’s stereotype. While this reputation steers many drinkers away from California Chardonnay, there are a lot of examples from the state that showcase a brighter, fresher side of the variety.

Here, we rounded up the best non-oaky Chardonnays from California. Some of these wines may have been fermented or aged in oak, but its residual flavor is not overwhelming. We also steered away from wines aged in 100 percent new barrels, as fresh vessels are what impart the strongest oak flavors. For drinkers who say they don’t like Chardonnay because, in their experience, it tends to lean buttery and oaky, give these nine bottles from California a try.

Presqu’ile Winery Chardonnay 2022

Tucked into Santa Barbara’s Santa Maria Valley — a spot that benefits from the region’s funnel-like delivery of cooling ocean breezes — Presqu’ile Winery is an ideal location for light, acid-driven Chardonnays. This wine opens with citrus and honeydew melon on the nose and gives way to a crisp, bright palate.

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Joseph-Jibril Bazzano Vineyard Chardonnay 2024

For this wine, producer Joseph-Jibril sources Chardonnay grapes from the organic Bazzano Vineyard in the Russian River Valley. Its 2024 expression offers concentrated fruit notes and leans into the riper side of the grape, but without any overwhelming oak qualities. The palate delivers deep notes of orchard fruit, white flowers, and candied lemon with hints of fresh herbs and minerals.

Average price: $33

Rating: 93

Failla Sonoma Coast Chardonnay 2022

Failla’s Sonoma Coast Chardonnay is proof of how well the grape can perform in cool climates. There are notes of jasmine, citrus, and herbs on the nose, welcoming a palate full of ripe orchard fruit and citrus framed by a racy acidity. This wine is easily sessionable — one that’ll keep bringing you back to the next sip.

Average price: $34

Rating: 95

Pruett Farms Estate Winery Poulet Sautant 2024

This unoaked Chardonnay comes from California’s Livermore Valley. Pruett Farms’ aim for this expression was to showcase the grape at its purest without any influence from barrel aging. On the nose, crisp orchard fruit and toasted peppercorns jump from the glass. The thirst-quenching palate teeters between fruity and acidic, resulting in a beautifully balanced wine.

Average price: $39

Rating: 94

Lady of the Sunshine Chene Vineyard Chardonnay 2022

Lady of the Sunshine’s Chene Vineyard in the Edna Valley is a Demeter-certified biodynamic farm. This cool-climate Chardonnay opens with aromas of lemon oil and grapefruit zest. On the palate, whispers of ripe fruit peek through the strong acid structure, yielding a vibrant, expressive wine.

Average price: $46

Rating: 92

Massican Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay 2022

Winemaker Dan Petroski of Massican is a needle in the Napa Valley haystack: In Cabernet Sauvignon country, his focus is solely on white wines. Despite the site’s warm-climate location, the Hyde Vineyard Chardonnay offers crisp acidity that balances otherwise plush fruit qualities. The nose brings notes of citrus zest, ginger, and pear, while the palate balances grippy acid with the depth typical of Chardonnay.

Average price: $60

Rating: 94

LIOCO Wine Co. Tidal Break Vineyard Chardonnay 2023

LIOCO Wine Co. produces expressive, terroir-driven wines with specific points of view. Its 2023 Tidal Break Vineyard Chardonnay focuses on highlighting Chardonnay’s potential for energy: On the nose, this wine brings just-ripe orchard fruit, flint, and lemon thyme. LIOCO sourced its grapes for this bottling from a plot located in West Sonoma Coast with sandstone and ocean floor soils. The terroir here comes through: The palate delivers a mineral-rich mouthfeel, brightened up by lemon peel, lemongrass, and elderflower.

Average price: $70

Rating: 92

Hirsch Vineyards Estate Chardonnay 2023

The Hirsch Vineyards estate is known for its location on the extreme Sonoma Coast, heavily influenced by the ocean’s cooling fogs and breezes. This comes across in the winery’s bright and zippy Estate Chardonnay. Notes of honeysuckle, crisp green apples, white pepper, and herbs waft from the glass. The palate demonstrates impeccable balance, with a stunning tension between rich notes of lemon curd and a vibrant acidity.

Average price: $75

Rating: 97

Littorai Wines Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

Littorai’s Chardonnay sees a mix of new oak, used oak, and stainless steel aging. The barrel interaction crafts a nose that’s a bit of a red herring: Notes of forest floor, vanilla, and a bit of butter make you think the palate will be rich and silky. However, this wine’s zingy acidity and pithy citrus notes lighten the mouthfeel to a sessionable degree.

Average price: $75

Rating: 97