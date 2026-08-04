See more of VinePair in your search results.

Add VinePair on Google ↗

While Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Merlot are three of the most popular red wine grapes, there’s a whole world of lesser-known fruit to explore. Some offer unique flavors while others mimic more-beloved styles while adding just a touch of something intangible. And though sommeliers always appreciate a well-made Malbec, they also love to champion these underrepresented varieties.

That’s why we polled a dozen of them to find out which red wines we’ve been sleeping on. Most come from smaller regions of prominent wine-producing countries, and all are worth seeking out if you’re interested in expanding your palate and knowledge. From bottles best served chilled to those with tremendous power, here are the reds you’ll want to know more about.

The most underrated red wines according to wine pros:

Pineau d’Aunis

Nebbiolo

Tintilia

Languedoc reds

Trousseau

País

Lambrusco

Sierra de Gredos Garnachas

Beaujolais

Mourvèdre

Nerello Mascalese

Xinomavro

“A little grape variety from the Loire Valley in France called Pineau d’Aunis. It typically (but not always) makes a charming, light-bodied wine with bright red fruits, flowers, and a dash of white pepper on the finish. Served at cellar temperature, it’s great in spring and summer. When we feature it here at Caviste, it pours like a waterfall and flies off the shelf.” —David Butler, owner, Le Caviste, Seattle

“Nebbiolo. Wine Industry professionals are well aware of Nebbiolo’s versatility, as it drinks well when young and has the ability to age gracefully for decades, as many Barolos do. Its tannins and acidity make it a great pairing with everything from steak to hard cheeses to earthy dishes like mushroom pizza.” —Scott Anaya, owner and manager, CRUSH Bottle Shops, Anchorage, Alaska

“This is a tough question due to the fact that once obscure red varieties now have cult followings among wine lovers, especially in New York City. That being said, I love Tintilia from Molise, Italy’s least populated and also totally underrated region. It makes wines that are spicy and energetic and pair perfectly with grilled meats or the region’s local sharp cheeses. Leaner styles like the Lame del Sorbo bottling from Agricola Vinica in the summer with a lamb skewer is a heavenly pairing.” —Francesco Grosso, wine director, Ai Fiori, New York City

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“I can’t think about underrated red wines without thinking of a beautiful, yet completely overlooked French region: Languedoc. Can you believe it actually hosts some of the oldest vineyards in the entire country, dating back to the third century BCE? Millennia of experience should have propelled Languedoc to the forefront of French winemaking. Alas, fast-forward to the 19th century when Languedoc started mass-producing cheap table wine, nearly destroying its reputation. Since then, some appellations with great soil (Minervois, La Clape, Côtes du Roussillon) have worked to rise above the fray thanks to a generation of innovative, almost eccentric winemakers who decided to turn things around. In my opinion, they’re so good they could actually turn the earth on its axis.” —Laurent Vernhes, founder, mva.wine, NYC

“Trousseau. It’s the grape hiding in plain sight all over the wine world. It goes by Bastardo in Portugal, Merenzao in Galicia, and Maturana Tinta in Rioja, but the Jura is where it shines: pale, peppery, all sour cherry and wild strawberry with an earthy, almost sanguine edge that Pinot Noir rarely delivers at the same price. If your default light red is Pinot, Trousseau is an interesting answer to the same question. Even the d’Angerville family of Volnay bet on it, and their Domaine du Pélican Trousseau ‘Béranger’ is a great place to start.” —Elizabeth Dames, wine director, The Perlant, Atlanta

“País was introduced to me in the ancient vineyards of the Bío Bío Valley in central Chile. Roberto Henriquez, the vigneron of his namesake domaine, champions centuries old vines, working with indigenous farmers to protect the land while making some spectacular, site-specific wines. País is ethereal on the palate, bunches of fruits and violets; it’s delicate but powerful. Tegan Passalacqua, the winemaker at Sandlands, bottles an expression of País (known as Mission in California) that is dense and prolific. West coast, best coast!” —Hannah Harrington, sommelier, Smithereens, NYC

“I’m going to go with Lambrusco. Obviously, it has had a resurgence in certain circles in recent years — along with chillable red wines — but, generally, I think it’s considered to be cheap, fruity, inky, and specific. But, there is really an incredible range and some quite high-end versions available. My personal favorites come from producers Podere Sottoilnoce and Cantina della Volta. Both make elegant sparkling wines in a variety of colors from white to light pink, deep pink, and intensely red. Lambrusco di Sorbara is considered to be the most elegant variety, making a lighter, more mineral, and ethereal Lambrusco. When produced in the traditional Champagne method — as both of these producers do — the resulting wine easily rivals the fancy French (and Spanish and Italian) counterparts.” —Lauren Feldman, owner and wine director, Valley Bar + Bottle Shop and Valley Swim Club, Sonoma, Calif.

“I think the Sierra de Gredos region in Spain, just west of Madrid, makes some pretty underrated red wines that are relatively unknown to most wine drinkers. There are 100-plus year old Garnacha vines out in these mountains, some abandoned, that are grown at high elevations on granitic soils that ambitious, young winemakers are taming. Several winemakers here are taking these vines and giving them the ‘Burgundian’ treatment and crafting these beautiful, terroir-forward, age-worthy red wines. I think this region, if the producers continue to keep doing what they’re doing, should be snatched up by savvy wine collectors before the rest of the world catches on and the prices soar.” —Adele Corrigan Wade, general manager, 13 Celsius, Houston

“I believe Beaujolais is the most underrated red wine out there right now. It completely lost its way during the mass-market Beaujolais Nouveau craze, but a legendary crew known as the ‘Gang of Four’ — Marcel Lapierre, Jean Foillard, Jean-Paul Thévenet, and Guy Breton — turned things around by bringing back organic farming and low-intervention winemaking. Today, it is a budget-friendly luxury that is packed with bright fruit and crisp acidity. Because it loves a good chill, it is the ultimate summer red. Toss a bottle in the fridge and pair it with anything from roasted duck and grilled salmon to earthy mushroom risotto.” —Matej Manev, sommelier, Marlow East, NYC

“If I had to pick one underrated red, it’s Mourvèdre. Most people know it as one of the grapes hiding in Southern French blends, where it brings structure, spice, savory notes, and a little bit of wildness that keeps everything interesting. But on its own, I think it deserves way more love. We’ve been pouring a carbonic Mourvèdre from Latta Wines chilled for the last two summers, and it absolutely rips. It’s juicy, fresh, ridiculously food-friendly, and one of those wines that seems to work with just about everything on the table. People are always surprised by it, and that’s kind of the point. It’s approachable without being boring and a great reminder that some of the most exciting wines aren’t always the ones everyone is talking about.” —Henri Schock, co-owner, Bottlehouse, Seattle

“If I had to choose one of the most underrated red wines it would be Nerello Mascalese from Mount Etna, Sicily. It has the elegance and perfume that Pinot Noir drinkers appreciate combined with the structure and savory complexity often associated with Nebbiolo. Despite the growing attention on the region, it still offers remarkable quality and value. A great example is Tenuta delle Terre Nere Etna Rosso, which consistently showcases the grape’s vibrant red fruit, minerality, and age-worthy finesse.” —Darko Petrov, wine director, Aspen Hospitality Group, Aspen, Colo.

“Greek wines made from Xinomavro are some of the most underrated red wines. They’re high acid with noticeable tannins and savory flavors complemented by bursts of bright red fruits. For fresher examples, I turn to Domaine Dalamára in Naoussa, where winemaker Kostis Dalamara’s Burgundian training results in a very elegant style of Xinomavro. You can also find properly aged, ready-to-drink examples from Domaine Tatsis in Goumenissa. Complex, earthy, and spicy! I find they have a rustic, sun-dried tomato note that is simply charming.” —Steven Flores, sommelier, Lei, NYC