Compared to beer and spirits, non-alcoholic (NA) wine has struggled a bit to pinpoint its identity in the recent rise of zero-proof options. But with each passing year, producers are finding their footing in the NA space, figuring out which grape varieties and styles suit the category best. In this year’s NA wine tasting, some clear trends emerged, hinting at the possible future direction of the industry.

Sparkling wines dominate this year’s list, as a growing number of producers lean into the style. Without alcohol, many NA wines fall flat on the palate and offer no body, but through tasting a number of standout sparkling wines, it’s clear that lively bubbles can help offset the lack of booze. In addition to exhibiting a more favorable flavor profile, sparkling expressions best fit the bill for events where inclusive beverages are needed for a celebratory toast.

High-acid, aromatic white grape varieties also lend themselves well to NA wines, with Riesling a clear standout. For more neutral grapes, some brands even incorporate botanical blends that bring more floral and herbaceous notes to the final product.

In any case, the alcohol-free wine category continues to grow, and has made notable progress in the flavor department. Here are the best NA wines we tried this year.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best products across the world’s most popular wine, beer, and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of products every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. It also provides us with the crucial context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine — alcoholic and non-alcoholic — on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region. In the case of non-alcoholic wine, we sought to include expressions that came closest to the flavor profiles we expect from full-alcohol wines.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best non-alcoholic wines, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These products were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Wines

90+ Cellars Lot 229 Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé

We included the 90+ Cellars Lot 197 Prosecco Rosé 2023 on VinePair’s list of the best Proseccos to drink right now, so we weren’t surprised that the brand’s NA sparkling rosé is a success as well. This bottle, made from Grenache sourced from the south of France, offers notes of red berries and peaches, with bright bubbles and acidity that lift the wine on the palate. A great value bubbly to have on hand whenever the need for a toast strikes.

Price: $12

Mionetto One Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

Everyone’s familiar with Mionetto Prosecco as a key component in spritzes or the Mimosas at bottomless brunch. Well, now the iconic orange label is available in a new, low-ABV-friendly format. This wine is made with traditional methods and the alcohol is removed to about 1 percent (so please note, it’s not completely alcohol-free). The flavor profile is similar to the classic Prosecco, with notes of white flowers, honeydew melon, and citrus. Spritz lovers can even mix the wine with Mionetto’s alcohol-free aperitivo for a NA riff on the cocktail.

Price: $15

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Spring in a Bottle Rosé Non-Alcoholic

Wölffer Estate is a Long Island-based winery, but partnered with a winery in Germany for its venture into the NA space. This sparkling rosé is a blend of organically grown Pinot Noir, Saint Laurent, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s an expertly balanced wine that delivers tart strawberry, cherry, and watermelon flavors lifted by a refreshing acidity. For fans of Wölffer’s iconic Summer in a Bottle rosé, this is an easy booze-free swap.

Price: $20

Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Wine

This sparkling wine from Swedish NA producer Oddbird is made with Chardonnay and Colombard grapes from France’s Languedoc-Roussillon region. It’s matured for 12 months before the alcohol is removed, lending more complexity to the palate. The wine is full of citrus and orchard fruit characteristics, with crisp green apple and lemon zest and hints of honeysuckle.

Price: $25

Lorenza Blanc de Blanc Alcohol Removed Sparkling Wine 2023

Lorenza is a mother-daughter wine brand based in Lodi, Calif. While the winery is best known for its bright, quaffable rosé, it recently dove into the NA category with this Blanc de Blancs bubbly. The wine is made with sustainably farmed Marsanne grapes, a variety selected for its depth and texture. The result is a balanced wine with lively bubbles and refreshing notes of melon, pear, and citrus.

Price: $32

Kally Early Chardonnay

Kally’s wine alternatives are made with a mix of organic ingredients local to California. This Chardonnay-based blend also includes chamomile extract, Meyer lemon extract, thyme extract, and sea salt. The result is a spicy, herbaceous botanical wine mixture. On the nose, it offers aromas of autumnal herbs and spices. The palate offers tart citrus notes with a saline finish. A complex mixture that can lend itself well to a variety of food pairings.

Price: $39

The Best Non-Alcoholic Still Wines

Dr. Fischer Steinbock Riesling Zero

This Riesling from Germany’s renowned Mosel region delivers all the grape’s signature characteristics in an alcohol-removed bottling. The palate is wonderfully clean and bright with intense notes of crisp green apples and lemon. It even offers the subtle aromas of white flowers and petrol that make German Riesling lovers swoon.

Price: $18

Pierre Chavin Zero Rosé

This NA rosé from France is evocative of the crisp Provençal style. It opens on the nose with aromas of white peaches and strawberry tops, while juicy cherries and red berries pop on the palate. The palate is delightfully crisp, making it a great option for summer sipping.

Price: $18

No & Low Chardonnay 2022

This NA Chardonnay comes from the Curicó region of Chile’s Central Valley. It offers classic Chardonnay characteristics with green apple, citrus, and tropical fruit flavors. A hint of vanilla on the palate adds some roundness and texture.

Price: $25

Sovi Wine Co. Chenin Blanc 2022

This might be a NA wine first: a single vineyard bottling. This wine comes from the Heringer Vineyard in California’s Clarksburg AVA, which is known for producing vibrant Chenin Blanc. To help add complexity, the grapes are picked at different stages of ripeness. The wine offers classic Chenin Blanc characteristics, with rich baked apple and pear notes and bright acidity.

Price: $34

FAQ

How is non-alcoholic wine made?

Most NA wines are made by first producing normal wine via alcoholic fermentation, then removing the alcohol via vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or spinning cone centrifugation. Alternatively, NA wines can be made from grape juice or verjus infused with botanical extracts to replicate the complexities of wine.

Are all non-alcoholic wines totally alcohol-free?

No. In the U.S., wine containing less than 0.5 percent alcohol can be labeled alcohol-free. If you’re looking to completely steer clear of booze, be sure to read the label closely before consuming.