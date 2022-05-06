Among the many brands of Prosecco that line shelves, none stand out quite like Mionetto, with its dark olive bottle and perfectly placed orange sash. Mionetto may be a modern brunch icon, but this famed sparkling wine has a longstanding history in both Italy and the United States, dating back to 1887.

As one of the oldest producers of Prosecco, Mionetto was founded by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene just north of Venice. As the brand’s then-sole winemaker, Mionetto used his passion for Prosecco to craft a sparkling wine that was light with fine bubbles and soft, fruity aromas and would evoke the contemporary style of the town he called home.

Mionetto saw much immediate success in Italy, but it was a change of ownership in 1997 that brought the iconic orange- labeled bottle global recognition. Today, Mionetto is known as one of the world’s favorite Proseccos and can be found in local liquor stores and specialty bottle shops alike. Excited to learn more about what sets this sparkling wine apart in a sea of many?

Don't miss a drop! Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Read on to learn nine more things about Mionetto Prosecco.

Mionetto is a mighty family of eight.

The Mionetto family may be relatively small, but each bubbly offering brings a unique taste to the portfolio. Beginning with the original Prosecco Brut, which has aromas of apples and honey and a clean dry finish, the lineup also includes the Organic Prosecco Extra Dry, and the brand’s most recent release: Prosecco Rosé, a product of the region’s newest DOC made from Glera and Pinot Nero grapes.

Mionetto’s current CEO is regarded as the king of Prosecco…

Enore Ceola is the current CEO and president of Freixenet Mionetto USA, and though he’s not one of the founding family members, he is credited with the success of Mionetto and the popularization of Prosecco in the U.S.

…But this game-changing merger cemented Mionetto’s status.

In 2019, Mionetto USA made a big move to merge with Cava superpower Freixenet to form Freixenet Mionetto USA. Although they were equally regarded as giants in the wine industry, this union made them one of the largest sparkling wine companies in the United States.

Need an organic Prosecco? Mionetto has you covered.

Shortly after Ceola joined the Mionetto family, the team began crafting a new version of its well-known bubbles and soon released Mionetto Organic Prosecco. Made with 100 percent organically grown grapes, this Prosecco became the first of its kind to hit the market and marked Mionetto as a brand to watch for sustainable winemaking efforts.

Mionetto embraces the Charmat sparkling method.

Like all Prosecco, each style of Mionetto is made using the Charmat method. During the primary fermentation process, grapes are pressed in a pneumatic press before the juice undergoes a temperature-controlled fermentation. During secondary fermentation, the wine is placed in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks that aid in protecting the delicate aromas of the wine.

Good things come in small packages.

For a fun party favor or those nights when a whole bottle of bubbles is just too much for one person, Mionetto offers its two most popular Proseccos, Brut and Rosé, and its Moscato in split sizes. The 187-milliliter mini bottles can be purchased individually or in a limited-edition 6-pack.

Mionetto is an award-winning family of bubbles.

With its longstanding winemaking tradition, many of Mionetto’s wines have accumulated notable awards. In 2021, the Prosecco Brut won a gold medal at the Berliner Wine Trophy, while the Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry took home the gold medal in 2019. Tastings taking place during the summer of 2021 brought more gold awards to the Mionetto name when the Prosecco Rosé and Cartizze Dry won gold medals at the Mundus Vini wine competition and the Internazionale Weinakademie, respectively.

There is great significance in its sash.

Each bottle of Mionetto Prosecco bears a distinct sash that doubles as the brand’s label and an homage to the Mionettos’ hometown. The signature sash rests at a 27-degree angle across the bottle to represent the grade of the rolling hills where grapes are grown in the small village.

Each bottle is an affordable luxury.

With each of Mionetto’s signature bottles priced at less than $30, you can easily enjoy the whole lineup for celebratory and everyday moments alike.