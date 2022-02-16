As far as sparkling wines go, Prosecco has a lot going for it. Produced in the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions of Italy, it’s a versatile wine that’s found worldwide fame. And just as it seemed Prosecco had reached the peak of its popularity, rosé entered into the bubbly Italian wine conversation in summer 2020.

The Prosecco DOC Consortium’s decision to allow wineries to make pink sparklers quickly bore fruit. In 2021, Prosecco production rose by more than 25 percent, with 627.5 million bottles released to market over the course of the year. Of those, some 71.5 million arrived in the exciting new rosé guise.

Those record-breaking production stats offer stark proof that — whether white or rosé — Prosecco fits a number of briefs: It is a fruity and fun style of bubbly, often arriving with a touch of sweetness that adds to its approachable appeal. Where more “serious” drinking occasions are concerned, the category also brims with pricier offerings, made to more rigorous production standards and that deliver more layers and complexity.

Ready for each and every drinking occasion this year may throw your way, here are 20 of the best Proseccos to drink in 2022.

Adami Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Vigneto Giardino Asciutto Rive di Colbertaldo Dry 2020

“Rive” refers to steep hillside vineyards in the regional dialect. When used on bottle labels, the term denotes that the grapes were grown in one of 43 certified communes within the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore region. This 100 percent Glera, vintage offering is decidedly crisp, fresh, and fruity, with floral aromas followed by jolts of citrus on the palate. Average price: $18. Rating: 90.

Bottega Liquid Metals Venetian Gold Prosecco DOC

Arriving in a striking gold bottle, this Prosecco pays homage to the city of Venice, with the gold tiles that adorn the city’s St. Mark’s Basilica providing the inspiration for its design. At over $30, it lands on the more expensive end of the Prosecco spectrum, but delivers value with bright orchard fruit character, impeccable balance, and notable concentration. Average price: $33. Rating: 91.

Ca’ di Prata Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Extra Dry

The Glera grapes that make up 85 percent of this blend grow in the high altitude hills of the DOCG Conegliano Valdobbiadene and are hand-harvested before undergoing temperature-controlled fermentation to retain freshness. The wine’s aromas are soft and rounded, with a perfumed floral character that continues onto the palate. Sweet Meyer lemon notes complement lively acidity and a pillowy mousse. Average price: $18. Rating: 91.

Canella Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene Brut “Millesimato” DOCG 2020

Made entirely of the Glera variety, this Prosecco spends one month on lees after the primary fermentation, imparting texture and subtle flavor to the wine. Overall, its profile is decidedly delicate for Prosecco, with mineral aromas and flavors vying for position among nuanced fruit notes. All of which makes this an ideal aperitif wine. Average price: $24. Rating: 89.

Col Vetoraz Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore di Cartizze 2020

At close to $50, this bottle likely represents the upper limits of what most drinkers will pay for Prosecco. Another 100 percent Glera expression, all the grapes for this wine grow in the Conegliano Valdobbiadene foothills, with indigenous yeasts used during temperature-controlled fermentation and no fining agents added to the final wine. The liquid tells a story of ripe, high-quality fruit, delivering stone fruit and honeysuckle aromas, with concentrated flavor balanced by playful acidity. Average price: $49. Rating: 88.

Il Colle Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Brut 2020

An unusual outlier from a production standpoint, this Prosecco is made using a unique, proprietary technique (Il Colle Method) that sees the 100 percent Glera grape juice fermented into a sparkling wine via just one fermentation. The wine’s fruity, floral nose gives way to exceptionally fine and lively bubbles on the palate, and a crisp, mineral-rich finish. Average price: $30. Rating: 89.

Josh Cellars Prosecco

Launched in 2019, Josh Cellars created this wine in collaboration with the Pozzi family, a multi-generational Northern Italian wine producer. Their efforts have translated to an exceptionally well-valued Prosecco, defined by intense aromatics, candied orchard fruit, fresh peach notes, and fine, persistent bubbles. Average price: $15. Rating: 90.

La Marca Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Luminore Brut

This 100 percent Glera Prosecco launched in 2018 to commemorate La Marca’s 50th anniversary. The most expensive offering among its consistently high-value range, the wine opens with vibrant pears and green apple aromas, followed by grassy, vegetal tones. The fruit character becomes even more pronounced on the palate, elevated by clean acidity and integrated bubbles. Average price: $30. Rating: 90.

Masottina Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Le Rive di Ogliano Extra Dry 2020

The grapes for this single-vineyard DOCG Prosecco grow on 50-year-old vines, and are hand-harvested and twice sorted before fermentation. The resulting wine is a standout in the category, heading into intensely floral territory typically occupied by varieties such as Muscat or Torrontés. The palate juxtaposes into crisp, mineral-rich, and slightly saline, offering an ideal pairing for canapes or oysters. Average price: $27. Rating: 92.

Merotto Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano 2020

Among a small handful of Proseccos offered in vintage form, the grapes for this wine grow at more than 200 meters above sea level, in the Rive di Col San Martino subzone of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene DOCG. The wine has a complex character and delivers minerality and saline notes, with a crisp finish. This Prosecco tastes like Champagne without the yeasty, bready notes, and is another bottle that would go great with oysters. Average price: $37. Rating: 89.

Mongarda Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Brut 2020

Made from a blend of Glera and old indigenous varieties native to the region, this is a fruity, zesty Prosecco. Baked apples and pear aromas define the nose, while the palate lands herbaceous and dry, with a pleasant amount of fruit character. Average price: $19. Rating: 89.

Santa Marina Prosecco

Priced at $13, this bottle represents one of the biggest steals in the category. Freshly sliced pear mingles with white flowers and salted butter on the nose. The palate enjoys a good balance between fruit character and fine, well-integrated bubbles. Buy a case in time for summer. Average price: $13. Rating: 90.

Val de Cune ‘Val’ Prosecco Superiore Valdobbiadene DOCG

From a family-owned winery located in the heart of the Valdobbiadene, this is an attractive, mineral-driven Prosecco that arrives with a hint of confectioners sugar on the finish. Pear notes are balanced by a selection of baking spices, while direct acidity and prominent bubbles create moments of textural intrigue on the palate. Average price: $19. Rating: 90.

Vera Wang PARTY Prosecco DOC

On first appearances, this celebrity-owned Prosecco seems to be all about the branding, but serious wine awaits within its striking silver bottle. Made from hand-harvested Glera grapes, it grabs the attention with a mix of green apple and Parmesan rind aromas. Bold and fruity on the palate, racy acidity propels the wine to a crisp finish. Average price: $25. Rating: 90.

Zardetto Prosecco Brut DOC NV

Arriving with a slightly subdued nose, this Prosecco opens with subtle notes of white flowers and herbs. Green apple and stone fruit flavors then give way to a floral, citrusy finish. With lively acidity and vibrant bubbles, this is a great option for sparkling wine cocktails. Average price: $17. Rating: 89.

The Best Rosé Proseccos

Canella Prosecco Rosé ‘Lido’ DOC 2020

This pink Prosecco’s artsy label screams summer vibes before the bottle’s even been popped. Once poured, it soon shows itself to be more complex and thought-provoking than typical “summer water.” The nose serves a hint of fresh dill and ripe red berries, and the fruit notes on the palate lean tart rather than sweet, highlighting its refreshing acidity. Serve with a fresh summer salad, loaded with fruit and veg. Average price: $15. Rating: 89.

Ca’ Furlan Prosecco Rosé Brut ‘Cuvee Mariana’

A blend of Glera and Pinot Noir, this is a vibrant, heady sparkling rosé. Juicy strawberry aromas combine with a whiff of sour apple cider on the nose. The palate continues with ripe berry notes and a seasoning of salty minerality, which adds an extra layer of texture. This is another summer case-buy. Average price: $12. Rating: 90.

La Marca Prosecco Rosé D.O.C.

This rosé Prosecco includes a blend of 89 percent Glera and 11 percent Pinot Noir. Each variety was pressed and vinified separately, then combined for the secondary fermentation. On the nose and palate, it offers an abundance of ripe, fruity berries, and hints of citrus, honeysuckle, and pear. Average price: $16. Rating: 89.

Tiamo Organic Prosecco Rosé

Made using organically grown grapes, this is another offering that leans into the 85 percent Glera, 15 percent Pinot Noir blend. Its profile is funky without reaching “natty” levels. Cheese rind aromas join herbaceous, earthy notes on the nose, while the palate delivers a generous concentration of fruit flavor, and the finish lands crisp and dry. Average price: $15. Rating: 89.

Zonin Prosecco Rosé

Reach for this bargain bottle when cravings for juicy, slightly sweet bubbly rosé strike. The vibrancy of its color is matched by the intensity of its fruit aromas, which arrive with a sprinkling of confectioners sugar. The palate is balanced and introduces notes of peaches and apricots. Average price: $15. Rating: 90.