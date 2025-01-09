It’s no secret that the non-alcoholic (NA) drinks space has exploded in recent years, spurred on by trends like zebra striping and younger generations leaning into a culture of moderation. The soaring popularity has done wonders for innovation, pushing the category beyond what was once a handful of botanical waters and tinctured juices to full-fledged, ready-to-drink mocktails, functional beverages, and convincing booze-free spirits.

But before we share some of our favorite products on the market, it’s important to address how we approached this tasting. Regarding NA base spirits and RTDs, they will never taste exactly like the products they intend to replicate. As such, just like every year prior, texture remained the most important criterion for our tasting panel this year, with each liquid measured by how well it engaged the palate in addition to its taste.

We found that alcohol-free bitter aperitifs are often the most convincing, as their botanical-driven profiles are more easily replicated than other spirits categories. For mocktails, RTDs, and functional beverages, our tasting panel analyzed the options that provide the most complex drinking experience possible, rather than compiling a list dominated by sparkling waters and souped-up juice.

Keep reading to discover the 23 best non-alcoholic drinks brands for 2025.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits

Wilderton Aperitivo Co.

Founded in 2020, Wilderton was originally a non-alcoholic distillery crafting non-alcoholic spirits with botanicals from the Pacific Northwest. However, in December 2024, it rebranded to Wilderton Aperitivo Co., ditching its Lustre and Earthen offerings, repackaging its Bittersweet Aperitivo, and introducing its new Citrus aperitivo. The former is a near-perfect replacement for bitter red amaro, delivering bitter grapefruit peel, orange blossom, and gentian root flavors. Equally impressive is the orange-hued Citrus expression, which brims with earthy bitterness and notes of sweet orange marmalade and saffron.

Price: $37 / 750 mL bottle

The Free Spirits Company

The California-based Free Spirits Company crafts five non-alcoholic alternatives to popular spirits — bourbon, gin, tequila, red vermouth, and a red aperitif — along with a collection of mocktails. Each spirit finishes with a pleasant, ginger-like kick that evokes the “burn” of full-proof alcohol, though we were most drawn to the Spirit of Tequila and the Spirit of Milano, the brand’s non-alc amaro. Targeted for reposado and añejo lovers, the “tequila” offers plenty of vegetal agave notes along with some cracked black pepper, lime zest, and vanilla. And the Spirit of Milano has rich cranberry and raspberry notes with an undercurrent of sweetness that prevents the bitter botanicals from taking over.

Price: $37 / 750 mL bottle

Ritual Zero Proof

Established in 2019, Chicago-based Ritual Zero Proof currently offers non-alcoholic whiskey, gin, tequila, rum, and aperitif alternatives. Since its launch, the brand has grown to become America’s best-selling non-alcoholic spirits brand and was acquired by Diageo in September 2024. Of the five expressions available, we most preferred the aperitif alternative, which is a suitable swap for Campari. Brimming with notes of rhubarb, citrus peel, and cranberry, it’s a great way to get your bitter fix without any of the booze.

Price: $35 / 750 mL bottle

Spiritless

In a world where most whiskey alternatives are of the NA bourbon variety, Spiritless’s Kentucky 74 SPICED stands out with its cinnamon backbone. Using the same base recipe as the brand’s Kentucky 74 bourbon alternative, the zero-proof whiskey opens with robust cinnamon and spearmint notes along with a decadent caramel aroma that transfers onto the palate along with hints of vanilla and smoke. The palate is slightly watery, which is likely why the brand recommends a 50/50 split with your favorite cinnamon whiskey to lower the proof. However, if you’re looking to abstain completely, the non-alcoholic whiskey is a genuinely tasty way to drink in moderation this year.

Price: $36 / 700 mL bottle

Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic

Amaro Lucano has been crafting amaro in Pisticci, Italy, for over 130 years. Since the brand was founded in 1894, distillers have been producing the alcoholic amaro from a top-secret recipe of 30 botanicals that’s been passed from generation to generation. And last year, the brand used those same botanicals to craft a zero-proof version of its beloved amaro. More in line with the bitterness of Fernet-Branca than Campari, the spirit washes the palate with perfumed florals, woodsy bitterness, and a cola-like sweetness that beckons for another sip. Weighty and viscous, Amaro Lucano Non-Alcoholic would be a standout in non-alc versions of cocktails like the Toronto and the Hanky-Panky.

Price: $33 / 750 mL bottle

Mionetto Aperitivo Alcohol Free

Best known for being one of the world’s best-selling Prosecco brands, Mionetto launched its Aperitivo Alcohol Free in December 2024 as a companion to its Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine. Designed to be enjoyed together in a non-alcoholic spritz, the zero-proof aperitivo is undeniably on the sweeter side, with a flavor profile strikingly similar to orange Hi-C. Rather than offering the bitterness typically associated with red amaro, this bottling has compelling juiciness and makes for a fantastic Aperol substitute.

Price: $20 / 500 mL bottle

Roots Divino

Roots was founded in 2013 by brothers Manos and Mikolas Smyrlakis, who were inspired by their family’s history in the Greek distilling industry. Six years after launching, the brothers introduced Roots Divino, a duo of non-alcoholic vermouths that pays homage to the “roots” of fortified wine, which trace all the way back to ancient Greece. To make both the Bianco and Rosso varieties, the brand uses the same dealcoholization technology that’s fairly common in the non-alcoholic winemaking process. First, wormwood, rosemary, gentian root, and other Greek herbs are macerated and fermented to produce alcoholic vermouth that then has all booze removed via reverse osmosis. The results are stunning, with the Bianco offering vibrant citrus blossom, savory herb, and slightly bitter notes. The Rosso carries the same savory and citrus notes, though is decidedly sweeter than its clear counterpart, and makes for a great addition in non-alcoholic Manhattans.

Price: $39 / 700 mL bottle

The Pathfinder Hemp and Root

Co-founded by Hendrick’s Gin brand creator Steven Grasse, cannabis entrepreneur Chris Abbott, and expert brand builder Guy Escolme, the Pathfinder Hemp and Root is fermented from non-psychoactive hemp that serves as the foundation for the drink. Refined by copper pot distillation, the hemp base is blended with botanicals like angelica root, wormwood, ginger, sage, juniper, saffron, orange peel, and Douglas fir before everything is dealcoholized. The NA spirit has a velvety texture and delivers woodsy, Christmas tree bark notes alongside baking spice, citrus blossom, and mint. With well-balanced botanicals in near-perfect harmony and a seductive burn on the finish, if you blinded us on this, we might be tempted to call it the real thing.

Price: $40 / 700 mL bottle

Ghia

Amid Covid lockdowns, Melanie Masarin was looking for an alternative to the cocktails everyone was drinking at home but didn’t want to sacrifice any flavor. So she founded Ghia, a non-alcoholic aperitivo and canned cocktail brand now gracing the shelves of “shoppy shops” nationwide. The brand’s original aperitif is a standout, with cranberry bitterness and fiery ginger exploding across the taste buds, though the recently added Berry expression is just as enjoyable, with notes of juicy blackberry and raspberry. Both NA spirits mix compelling cocktails, but if you’re looking to make things even easier, consider the brand’s Le Spritz lineup, which currently includes Sumac & Chili, Ghia Ginger, Ghia Soda, and Lime & Salt expressions. The Sumac & Chili impressed us most with zingy citrus, bitter berries, and a subtle kick.

Price: $38 / 16.5 oz bottle or $60 / 12-pack 8 oz cans

Giffard

France-based Giffard has been producing liqueurs and cocktail syrups since its founding in 1885. In 2023, the brand expanded by introducing a four-bottle lineup of non-alcoholic liqueurs that debuted in the U.S. in January 2024. Of the flavors on offer — elderflower, ginger, grapefruit, and pineapple — the elderflower and grapefruit expressions immediately grabbed our attention with their weighted mouthfeel and grippy finish, a rarity in non-alcoholic spirits production. The former expression is a fantastic swap for St-Germain, with a floral sweetness and subtle pear flavors (try it in an NA Hugo Spritz). Similarly impressive is the grapefruit, which is refreshing and light. Grapefruit blossom — rather than grapefruit juice — whispers across the palate before a fiery ginger finish rounds things out.

Price: $25 / 700 mL bottle

Three Spirit

Continuing to impress us year after year is Three Spirit’s collection of non-alcoholic “social elixirs.” The brand’s four bottlings are infused with nootropics and adaptogens intended to provide a buzz without any of the booze. Livener is vibrant with pomegranate, cherry, and candied watermelon with a lingering sweetness. If you prefer your drinks on the spicier side, the limited-edition Livener XS (extra spicy) has all of the juicy fruit with a ginger punch on the finish. The cold-brew-adjacent Social Elixir is meant to keep the party going, while Nightcap’s bold saffron and seductive caramel notes make for the perfect end to an evening.

Price: $39 / 500 mL bottle

Figlia

Founded in 2021 by Lily Geiger, Figlia currently offers two SKUs: Fiore, a non-alcoholic aperitivo, and Fiore Frizzante, a sparkling mocktail made with the NA spirit. Floral, zingy, and refreshing, both products deliver orange peel aromas and a spicy ginger finish with Fiore specifically making for an excellent option in non-alcoholic Negronis.

Price: $43 / 750 mL bottle or $24 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

The Best Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, RTDs, and Functional Beverages

Tilden

While many NA drinks aim to mimic the flavor profile of their beloved alcoholic counterparts, Tilden takes things in a different direction with its original bottled cocktails, Lancewing and Tandem. If you’re typically drawn to herbal, gin-based cocktails, Lancewing will be the bottle for you. The mocktail is built from a juniper base before it’s infused with cucumber, basil, lychee, lemongrass, Szechuan pepper, and more. Lychee and strawberry lead the charge aroma-wise before an herbal and refreshing palate accented by cucumber notes takes over. Tandem, on the other hand, is much more savory, with dominant notes of rosemary, bitter orange peel, and tea tannins. Certainly meant for whiskey or amaro drinkers, this is a sipper with a warming ginger finish mimicking the feel of a real cocktail.

Price: $35 / 750 mL bottle

Smashd

Originally known as Mixoloshe, Smashd rebranded to its current form in June 2024 after company intern Nicole Wingard went viral for smashing cans of Mixoloshe on social media. The brand currently offers eight flavors available in both variety packs and standalone boxes. While they’re clearly designed to mimic the profile of classic cocktails — and that inspiration can be tasted — they drink more similarly to seltzers. Our favorites were the Caribbean Mojito, Peach Bellini, and Lychee Martini expressions, which offer delightful tropical fruit flavors and subtle sweetness.

Price: $35 / 12-pack 12 oz cans standalone flavor or $24 / 8-pack 12 oz cans

RIVR

RIVR’s collection of tea-fueled functional beverages hit shelves for the first time this month and all three flavors knock it out of the park. The Blackberry Lavender Tea — whose function is dubbed “Peace” — combines lavender and hibiscus teas with reishi, ashwagandha, and agave nectar. Lush black fruit and hints of pear greet the palate before floral tea flavors take over, leaving behind a subtle dryness on the finish. If you’re looking for a bit more energy, the brand’s Raspberry Hibiscus or Mango Passionfruit yerba mates are great options. Both expressions contain 100 milligrams of natural, yerba-mate-derived caffeine, which joins forces with hibiscus tea, lion’s mane, cordyceps, and agave nectar to fulfill their “Awaken” function. The former is ideal for tea lovers, with hibiscus bitterness serving as the dominant flavor alongside whispers of powdered-sugar-soaked raspberries. Mango Passionfruit is undeniably the juiciest of the bunch, washing the palate with ripe tropical fruit.

Price: $27 / 6-pack 12 oz cans

PARCH

Launched in the summer of 2022, Tucson-based Parch is the world’s first non-alcoholic Blue Weber agave-based canned cocktail. Originally offering two flavors, Spiced Piñarita and Prickly Paloma, the brand added a Desert Margarita to its lineup in May 2024. All three cocktails are made by roasting and crushing agave hearts (piñas) before the nectar is infused with over 10 native botanicals, herbs, roots, and fruits. Each can also includes a blend of adaptogens and nootropics including American ginseng, L-theanine, and ashwagandha. Of the three cocktails, we were most drawn to the Spiced Piñarita, which delivers earthy agave notes and a subtle hint of smoky spice.

Price: $40 / 8-pack 250 mL cans

OPTIMIST Botanicals

Inspired by the various landscapes of its home city of Los Angeles, Optimist Botanicals crafts four non-alcoholic spirits: Bright, Smokey, Fresh, and Cali Amaro, the latter of which powers its canned Cali Spritz. With a profile reminiscent of Good Humor Creamsicles, the amaro-inspired mocktail delivers just a touch of woodsy bitterness on a viscous palate to counteract any overpowering vanilla and orange sweetness.

Price: $22 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

Free AF

If you’re searching for an easy alcohol-free cocktail to prep quickly or bring on the go, Free AF has options from booze-free Palomas and Apero Spritzes to souped-up Vodka Sodas and Cuba Libres. For peak refreshment, reach for the juniper- and cucumber-forward G&T or the passion fruit-flavored “Vod%a Spritz,” both of which leave a lingering dryness on the palate mimicking the feel of real spirits. Impressing us most was the Cuba Libre — and no, it’s not just a cola with a squeeze of lime. The mocktail delivers decadent caramel, vanilla, and baking spice notes that trick the palate into thinking there’s real rum fusing with the cola’s subtle citrus flavor.

Price: $39 / 12-pack 8.4 oz cans

Spindrift Nojito

Though Spindrift got its start producing sparkling water, the brand has since expanded to include several hard seltzers and recently added two non-alcoholic, cocktail-inspired seltzers to its lineup: Nojito and Cosnopolitan. The former is a surefire standout, perfectly nailing the combination of mint and lime. The two flavors dance across the taste buds without one ever overpowering the other. While it’s not as sweet as a traditional Mojito given the lack of rum and added sugar, it’s a great option for when a tropical cocktail craving strikes.

Price: $26 / 24-pack 12 oz cans

Hiyo

Established in 2021 as a means of offering health-geared alternatives to alcohol on nights out, Hiyo blows us away every year with its juicy and refreshing “social tonics.” All four flavors — Blackberry Lemon, Watermelon Lime, Peach Mango, and Strawberry Guava — are available in a singular variety box, and we can assure you that no flavor will sit unopened. That said, Blackberry Lemon was undeniably our favorite, with its Bramble-adjacent profile delivering ripe black fruits and zippy citrus along with delicate carbonation. They’re also infused with ashwagandha, lion’s mane, and L-theanine for those interested in or curious about functional beverages.

Price: $45 / 12-pack 12 oz cans

St. Agrestis

Founded in Brooklyn in 2018 by the sons of Italian immigrants, St. Agrestis was born from the desire to provide consumers with high-quality ready-to-drink Negronis. First launching with an alcoholic version of the cocktail, the brand rolled out its NA Phony Negroni in 2022, which has made its way onto bar menus nationwide. The flagship non-alc was followed up by Phony Mezcal and Phony Espresso Negronis, the former a dead ringer for the real thing. With perfectly balanced smoke and bitterness, the mocktail offers some grassy agave notes and a lingering sweetness. The Espresso Negroni offers a taste of freshly prepared coffee grounds and a rich, dark chocolate-like finish. If Negronis simply aren’t for you, the brand’s Amaro Falso is also a wonderful introduction to the bitter category, with notes of cherry cola and vanilla Tootsie Roll.

Price: $63 / 12-pack 200 mL bottles

Casamara Club

While most of the Casamara Club lineup isn’t inspired by alcoholic cocktails, the brand’s “leisure sodas” drink similarly to NA amaro spritzes. That said, they make for great replacements when you’re looking to cut back on drinking or for something more nuanced and far less sweet than your classic soda. Each expression is based on the flavors of different regions, from Italian coastlines to the Caribbean. With notes of bitter gentian root and grapefruit peel, the Riviera-style Sera was a standout, with lingering savory green herbs on the finish. If you’re looking for something closer to the real thing, the brand added Superclassico to its offerings in September 2024, its first non-alcoholic, amaro-inspired cocktail.

Price: $54 / 12-pack 12 oz cans and $60 / 12-pack 8 oz cans

De Soi Spritz Italiano

Co-launched in 2022 by pop star Katy Perry, De Soi currently offers five “adaptogen rich” sparkling mocktails blended with L-theanine, lion’s mane, and reishi mushroom. Of those available, the Aperol Spritz-inspired Spritz Italiano is our favorite by far, with a flavor profile akin to a craft orange soda. Blood orange sings on the palate with a pleasant bitterness and tannins that keep things balanced.

Price: $20 / 4-pack 8 oz cans

FAQ

How are non-alcoholic spirits made?

Non-alcoholic spirits can be made with a variety of techniques including dealcoholization, maceration, infusion, and more. The first process sees spirits produced as usual vis-à-vis distillation before gently dealcoholizing the liquid through reverse osmosis, thermal dealcoholization, or vacuum distillation, the latter of which is most often used in wine. Other non-alc “spirits” are made by infusing distilled water with dozens of herbs and botanicals that flavor the liquid through maceration and infusion processes to evoke flavor profiles similar to that of distilled spirits.

How long do non-alcoholic spirits last?

After opening, non-alcoholic spirits will remain shelf-stable for between six and 12 weeks. Considering zero-proof alternatives do not have any alcohol acting as a stabilizing agent, they will spoil much faster than their boozy counterparts and should always be stored in a cool, dark area or your refrigerator if specified.

Why do non-alcoholic spirits cost so much?

Producing zero-proof spirits typically requires the same amount of labor and raw materials as the full-proof thing, which is why some non-alcoholic drinks cost just as much as alcoholic ones. Often, NA drinks brands craft their products exclusively in small batches with high-quality ingredients to achieve a specific flavor profile. Moreover, complex production processes like dealcoholization and filtration add even more back-end costs, further upping the sticker price for consumers.

Are non-alcoholic and alcohol-free the same thing?

No, non-alcoholic and alcohol-free do not mean the same thing. According to the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), non-alcoholic products may contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol by volume, while alcohol-free beverages are 0.0 proof. All 0.0 percent ABV claims are verified by the TTB via samples submitted by brands before labels are approved for printing.