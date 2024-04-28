From its status as a go-to brunch bubbly to its role as a central ingredient in the ever-popular Spritz, Prosecco is having a moment right now. Over the past few years, this fresh and budget-friendly sparkling wine from northeastern Italy has taken off. And since the official addition of Prosecco DOC Rosé in 2020, the category has surged even stronger.

Prosecco is produced in the Veneto region and is primarily made from the local Glera grape, though small percentages of grapes like Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio, and Pinot Nero are also permitted. Most Prosecco is made in the Charmant or “tank” method, through which the wine is added to a closed, stainless-steel pressure tank with sugar and yeast. The yeast converts the sugar into alcohol and carbon dioxide, giving the wine its signature fizz.

Fermenting in stainless steel preserves the wine’s fresh aromas of green apple, citrus, melon, and honeysuckle. Making the wine in large vessels is also much more economical than the traditional method used in regions like Champagne, Cava, and Franciacorta, where the second fermentation occurs in-bottle — allowing Prosecco to achieve its attractive lower price tag.

This booming Italian sparkler is a consistent crowd favorite, but which brands are the most in demand? Read on to discover the world’s top 10 most-wanted bottles, according to Wine-Searcher.

This blush-pink bottle is the only rosé Prosecco to snag a spot on the list, making it the sole representative of the blooming new category. The Le Colture winery dates back to the 1500s, and remains a family business and recognizable, historic brand. Expect notes of berries, florals, and wild herbs at a steal for just $15. Average Score: 88, Average Price: $15.

This high-rated Prosecco comes from Veneto’s high-quality Valdobbiadene DOCG. This prestigious zone is known for its hilly landscape, which lends itself to crisp and complex expressions of the Glera grape with peach notes and a savory nutty quality. Average Score: 89, Average Price: $17.

This bottle comes from the Casa Vinicola Zonin, a winemaking group behind several brands including Zonin 1821. The year in the brand’s name is a reference to the age of Casa Vinicola Zonin, which can trace its roots back 200 years and across seven generations. This wildly popular, budget-friendly bottle delivers aromatic notes of citrus and white flowers. Average Score: 87, Average Price: $14.

The Rudggeri winery has been making sparkling wine in the renowned hills of Valdobbiadene for 70 years. This bottle offers fresh fruit and floral notes with a crisp minerality. Rated with the highest average score of all the Proseccos on this list, this classic bottle is a must-try. Average Score: 90, Average Price: $22.

This bottle might make some consumers do a double-take. This Prosecco is produced by Freixenet, a Spanish winery based in Penedès best known for its production of Cava. Freixenet saw the opportunity in the booming Prosecco market, so now, it’s dipping its toes in Italian wine. If you’re a fan of the brand’s Cava, it’s time to try its Prosecco. Average Score: 87, Average Price: $17.

Coming in at No. 5 is the iconic, orange-labeled Mionetto Prosecco. Its historic winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto, and was taken over by his grandsons Giovanni and Sergio Mionetto in 1961. This is one of the most recognizable Proseccos on the market, and makes for the perfect addition to an Aperol Spritz. Average Score: 87, Average Price: $15.

Bisol has a great reputation for its high-quality vineyard sites, which flourish on some of the area’s steepest slopes. Its highest plots are on the Cartizze hill, which the brand pays tribute to through this bottle’s design. The well-positioned vineyards lead to a Prosecco with great complexity, and although this option is the priciest on the list, it’s well worth it for a brunch splurge or a special night out. Average Score: 90, Average Price: $41.

This is a single-vineyard bottling from the Doro vineyard site in the Valdobbiadene DOCG. It’s made with 100 percent Glera, and offers bright aromatics of quince, apples, and herbs with a creamy texture on the palate. Average Score: 88, Average Price: $24.

You can’t have a conversation about Prosecco without mentioning this quintessential brand. La Marca’s recognizable, Tiffany-blue label is a stalwart at celebratory gatherings and brunch tables alike. Loved for its refreshing, crisp flavor profile, this widely known bottle comes in as the second most popular Prosecco in the world. Average Score: 86, Average Price: $18.

Appropriately stealing the top spot is the Bottega Gold Prosecco, known for its flashy gilded bottle. This bottle has a perfumed nose and lively bubbles with notes of white flowers, honeysuckle, green apple, and citrus. It’s no surprise that this impressive bottle is the most popular Prosecco out there. Average Score: 87, Average Price: $27.