“Have you tried this?” is one of the sweetest phrases a bourbon fan can hear for several reasons. First, it means you’re probably hanging out with another person who’s into the category. Also, there’s a pretty good chance that whatever is being poured is an underhyped label that’s flown under your radar. There’s no shame in this, of course. After all, the bourbon category is massive.

The good news here is that initial sip may be all it takes for you to discover a new favorite. If you have a good rapport with a bartender, this question may very well come up during your next visit. But why wait that long?

We asked 14 bartenders to share their most underrated bourbon. The answers here may not come with a pour, but they may potentially inspire you to pick up something new at your local bottle shop.

The Most Underrated Bourbons

Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Baker’s

Oaklore Distilling Co. Four Grain Bourbon

Johnny Drum Private Stock

Pinhook

Blue Note Bourbon

Old Forester 1897 Bottled-in-Bond

Never Say Die Bourbon

Great Jones Straight Bourbon

Old Grand-Dad

Old Grand-Dad 114

Every Bowman Brothers Expression

Old Forester 100 Proof

Buffalo Trace

Jeppson’s Bourbon

“I’d say Brother’s Bond Bourbon deserves far more love than it gets. On the surface, it might seem like a celebrity-fronted bourbon, but peel back a few layers — or pour a few fingers — and you’ll find something delightfully nuanced. The mash bill is wonderfully democratic: 65 percent corn, 22 percent rye, and 13 percent wheat and barley, which is clever and thoughtfully balanced. It gives you the spice and structure of rye but tempers it with the softness of wheat like an elegant dance of spice and softness. You get complexity, but it doesn’t shout at you — it invites you in, One of the most compelling aspects [of the brand] is their commitment to sourcing regenerative grain. It’s not just about sustainability — it’s about actively restoring soil health, increasing biodiversity, and creating a more resilient agricultural ecosystem. It’s quietly radical, and I think people may not realize just how thoughtful it is.” —Mariena Mercer Boriani, master mixologist, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas

“The most underrated bourbon on the market is Baker’s Bourbon — 7 Years, 107 Proof, Single Barrel, and delicious! Not as hot as most barrel-strength bourbons at 107 proof, but plenty of proof for a great cocktail, so you can sip it or mix it any way you like. You can also deep dive into each bottle’s serial number if you’d like to really nerd out on the finer details of the whiskey’s journey, from where it was aged, at what temperatures, fill date, and on and on. Absolutely delicious on its own, it stands up well in a Manhattan or a Paper Plane, too!” —Garn McCown, beverage manager, Omakase Table, Atlanta

“I’ve always enjoyed finding local distilleries and experimenting with their products. With North Carolina’s own Oaklore Distilling Co., I have particularly found their Four Grain Bourbon has an amazing nutty flavor profile that pairs perfectly with our Whiskey Sours at Dram and Draught. Having them come out with such delicious bourbons and whiskeys while being a young distillery is such a rarity. I will always recommend Oaklore to guests.” —Anthony Yowsa, general manager, Dram & Draught, Charlotte, N.C.

“When seeking affordable bourbon, if I see a back bar with Johnny Drum Private Stock, I know they know what’s up. The price point for a bar or retail is agreeable for what you’re getting from the Willett Distillery. The expression is a blend of four- and five-year barrels that smells and tastes juicy and leathery at barrel strength and I would never be mad at sipping this neat. However, I also find myself reaching for this often when making all kinds of cocktails. Delicious affordable juice that will please whiskey nerds and newbies alike.” —Wes Meyn, bar lead, Night On Earth, Los Angeles

“Pinhook Bourbon deserves more recognition in the whiskey world. It has a solid flavor profile with caramel and vanilla notes, plus a bit of spice that makes it easy to enjoy. This bourbon works well neat, allowing you to appreciate its smoothness, but it also shines in cocktails like an Old Fashioned or a Whiskey Sour. What sets Pinhook apart is its price point; it offers great quality without breaking the bank. For anyone looking to stock their bar with a reliable bourbon that doesn’t compromise on flavor, Pinhook is a solid choice that won’t disappoint.” —Ricardo Rodriguez, beverage director, Lita/La Otra, Aberdeen Township, N.J.

“Blue Note Bourbon is an underrated gem in the whiskey world. It has a warm, well-balanced profile with layers of toasted caramel, gentle spices, and a slightly earthy finish that adds character. It’s perfect for sipping neat or mixing into cocktails that let its complexity shine. I recommend it because it often surprises people — they don’t expect much from a lesser-known label, and they end up asking about it. That makes it a valuable tool behind the bar: discreet, reliable, and memorable.” —Ruben Alejandro Mireless Balderas, bartender, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, Cancún, Mexico

“Old Forester 1897 Bottled-in-Bond. This bourbon has a huge dose of oak, so much so that the term ‘offensive’ may be employed to paint a clear picture. However, this bonded whiskey is a great go-to for a higher-end pour in a nice cocktail. Unclothed, this dram is hot and woody — two notes that support the whiskey flavor of a drink that begs to stay strong and peek out above its co-stars, keeping [the drink] honest. As far as a sip on its own goes, a splash of water and a bonfire are the perfect pair to round out the edges of this rough-and-tumble bourbon.” —Chris Martinez, beverage director, Saint & Second, Long Beach, Calif./Woodland Hills, Calif.

“Never Say Die Bourbon is truly underrated, and I love recommending it to guests when they want a straight classic bourbon. It has these beautiful, dense flavors of cherry, cola, dry oak, and vanilla. The bourbon really shines through in a Whiskey Sour or an Old Fashioned. It is a little hard to come by right now, but this bourbon hits the spot every time.” —Gabriel Briseño, bar manager, Middle Sister, Graham, Texas

“I’ve found that lesser-known whiskey regions are often overlooked. But New York has a lot to offer, and Great Jones Straight Bourbon is a standout that shouldn’t be missed. It’s perfectly balanced, with rich vanilla notes and a subtle pepper finish. Even better, it’s crafted entirely from ingredients grown and sourced within New York State. This bourbon is one of my go-tos for both innovative and classic cocktails — especially the Manhattan. There’s just something special about making a Manhattan with a whiskey that’s actually made in Manhattan.” —Bridget Ramsey, bar manager, Judy & Harry’s, Asbury Park, N.J.

“I’d point to Old Grand-Dad as a label that doesn’t always get the respect it deserves. Their bottled-in-bond is a great workhorse bourbon for cocktails, shaken or stirred, and Old Grand-Dad 114 is a super-tasty sipper at a very fair price. I’ve always been partial to a little more rye in my bourbon, and Old Grand-Dad is one of the OG high-rye bourbons. Here’s to more flavor.” —Keith Nogay, head bartender, The Archer, Jersey City, N.J.

“The Bowman Brothers line of bourbon is underrated. They do incredible finishes, especially port finishes, and they’re consistently spot on. The standard stuff is solid, but get into their family series, each with a different Bowman name and unique finish. It’s not something you see on a lot of back bars, and most people don’t even realize it’s Buffalo Trace juice.” —Ricky Ramirez, owner, Mothership, Milwaukee

“Old Forester 100 Proof is one of the most underrated bourbons on the market. It offers a classic bourbon character — bold, spicy, and just sweet enough — with a rich depth that stands out in both cocktails and neat pours. At 100 proof, it holds its own without overwhelming the palate. It’s a versatile, workhorse bourbon that consistently outperforms bottles at a higher price point, making it a staple behind the bar and a quiet favorite among industry pros.” —Brittany McCarthy, national beverage manager, Paradies Lagardere/Vino Volo, Atlanta

“Buffalo Trace doesn’t get nearly enough love for how balanced and versatile it is. It delivers rich caramel, vanilla, and a hint of spice — approachable enough for new bourbon drinkers, yet complex enough for purists. I use it regularly behind the bar in Costa Rica because it’s one of the few high-quality bourbons that’s both accessible here and consistent in quality. It shines in everything from a classic Old Fashioned to a Boulevardier, and guests are always impressed by the smoothness for the price.” —Ana Martinez, food & beverage director, Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique, Guanacaste Province, Carrillo, Costa Rica

“OK, hear me out. Jeppson’s Bourbon is solid. Everyone immediately thinks the folks that make Malört are gonna make disgusting bourbon, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s a solid aged and blended bourbon that’s easy to drink, easy to mix with and is pretty affordable. In fact, we did a barrel pick of it two years ago and it’s been a personal and customer favorite ever since.” —Bo Counts, owner/operator, Pinpoint, Fayetteville, Ark.

