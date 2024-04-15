Hosting can be a headache. Will everyone like the Chard I picked out? How many slices of prosciutto do I need? Are four different cheeses on the board sufficient? And most importantly, how do I make sure I have enough wine to appease the crowd?

But it doesn’t have to be that complicated. The golden rule? It’s best to be over-prepared. Worst-case scenario, you’ll have plenty of leftovers. But to nail it the first time around, here’s how to prepare the right amount of wine and snacks for a dinner party.

How Do You Calculate Wine for a Dinner Party?

The number of bottles you supply should accommodate the average person drinking three glasses of wine at dinner and one glass during cocktail hour. For reference, there are four standard pours in a wine bottle. That said, it’s a good idea to buy an extra bottle so you don’t run out.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Have a selection of red and white on hand, and a sparkling option if you can swing it. The more the merrier, you know? We recommend spending less than $30 per bottle. Check out VinePair’s lists of the best Cabernets, Sauvignon Blancs, Syrahs, and Chardonnays for some recommendations for your next at-home shindig.

What about Dinner Party Cocktails?

Whether you include a cocktail hour or not is up to you. This can simply entail more wine, but if you truly strive to impress, present your guests with a cocktail upon arrival. If you fancy yourself a mixologist of sorts, whip up a creative in-house creation for your attendees. If not, go with something classic, like an Old Fashioned, Martini, or Negroni. It’s nice to go with an approachable drink that most people have encountered before, and classics tend to be easy to handle — three ingredients or less. This is where batching comes in clutch.

What about Dinner Party Snacks?

Don’t fuss too much over snack options. Crackers, cheese, meat, olives, and other charcuterie bits should do the trick. If there’s vegan or vegetarian guests, consider a vegetable platter with hummus or another vegan dip choice. It’s a dinner party, so put the bulk of your effort into preparing a memorable meal tailored to your guests — something crowd-pleasing, yet unique.

*Image received from FornStudio via stock.adobe.com