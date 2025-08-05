Every year from late May to early July, scores of publications and industry insiders proclaim a single cocktail to be the “drink of the summer.” Some drinks wear the title well, like the Hugo Spritz. Others quickly turn into the liquid pariahs of the bar scene, like the Dirty Shirley. Whether the attention’s justified or not, these anointed drinks steal the scene’s spotlight for several weeks.

They also draw attention away from other drinks that perfectly capture the essence of summertime sipping. These relatively unheralded drinks come with their own appeal, particularly for drinkers uninterested in the cocktail du jour. Rather than relying on hype, they bank on their flavor and composition to capture attention.

With that in mind, we asked 18 bartenders to call their most underrated summer cocktail. Their selections range from classics typically taken for granted to legitimately under-the-radar gems.

The most underrated summer cocktails, according to bartenders:

Siesta

Sloe Gin Fizz

Mizuwari

Jungle Bird

White Wine Spritzer

Cold Dirty Martini

Paper Plane

Bourbon Sweet Tea

Paloma

Mojito

Gin Sonic

Sherry Cobbler

Margarita and its riffs

Daiquiri

Naked and Famous

Ti’ Punch

Red Bull Vodka

Caipirinha

Negroni

“This is the summer of the Siesta. It’s a modern Daiquiri variation that blends lime, Italian bitter like Campari or Select, grapefruit, and blanco tequila. It’s as delicious as it is easy to make.” —Lynnette Marrero, co-founder, Speed Rack

“The Sloe Gin Fizz is like a cross between a Tom Collins, a French 75, and an Aperol Spritz. The drink is bright and bubbly like a Collins and elegant like a French 75, but with the tart, fruity depth of sloe berries instead of botanical gin or bitter liqueur. It also offers the same refreshing, low-ABV appeal as an Aperol Spritz, but with a richer, more layered flavor, making it the perfect twist on classic sparkling cocktails. Perfect for daytime sipping.” —Natalia Lenzina, director of beverage, The St. Regis Atlanta, Atlanta

“Mizuwari cocktail: a Japanese classic cocktail whose name translates to ‘cut with water.’ It’s very easy to make with no complex additives — just pure enjoyment of the spirit (which is commonly whisky). The cocktail is finessed, subtle, refreshing, perfect for summer, and goes well with any cuisine! I consider this drink underrated because not a lot of people in the West know about it. However, it’s a very popular sip on most island destinations like Hawaii and Micronesia.” —Lance Razon, director of food & beverage, Beacon Grand, San Francisco

“I’ve loved spotting a Jungle Bird on the menu when I’ve gone to cocktail bars lately. It’s the kind of drink that mentally whisks you off to a tropical escape, even while you’re sweating through your clothes. It’s underrated, not because people don’t know about it, but because they forget how transportive it can be. The Jungle Bird doesn’t beg for attention, it just shows up with depth, balance, and a little flair. That’s my kind of summer drink.” —Tracy Javier, cocktail curator, Hotel Washington, Washington, D.C.

“I think the most underrated summer cocktail is a white wine spritzer! While most people might consider them a relic of ‘80s diet culture or something your aunt sips on the patio, a white wine spritzer is really a delicious, refreshing, minimalist masterpiece. They work with whatever’s in the fridge, from citrusy Sauvignon Blanc to that slightly too-sweet Riesling you were gifted last Christmas. Add a citrus twist, muddled herbs, a splash of vermouth, aperitif or fruit liqueur, or even a frozen grape garnish, and it becomes instantly elevated. And because it’s lower in alcohol, you can actually enjoy a few without crashing your pool float!” —Erin Hayes, co-founder, Black Lagoon Pop-Up

“A bone-chillingly cold Dirty Martini is crisp, briny, and bold. We serve a mini version as part of the off-menu Adult Happy Meal, which also features house-made chicken tenders, truffle fries, crème fraîche, and a dollop of caviar. There’s something wildly satisfying about sipping a Martini while dunking tenders and leveling up your giant Connect 4 game. It’s unexpected. It’s indulgent. And in the heat of summer, it’s exactly the vibe.” —Cam Malcolm, assistant director of operations and bar manager, Your 3rd Spot, Atlanta

“The Paper Plane. With its refreshing yet bold mix of bourbon, bitter orange, amaro, and citrusy lemon, the cocktail uniquely cuts through the summer heat. While spritzes and spicy Margaritas tend to dominate the summer season, the Paper Plane proves that [using] bourbon can make for a bold yet refreshing summer cocktail.” —Isai Xolalpa, beverage director, W Philadelphia, Philadelphia

“The classic Bourbon Sweet Tea with a lemon is as simplistic as it gets and is amazing for hot summer days. The ability to try it with different types of teas and the different ways you can sweeten it is what is most appealing for me. You can always count on a Bourbon Sweet Tea to quench your thirst as well as get the job done as a fantastic summer cocktail.” —Riley Hurst, bar supervisor, The Loutrel, Charleston, S.C.

“Quietly eclipsed by its cousin the Margarita, the Paloma is a tequila-forward refresher that blends blanco tequila, fresh grapefruit juice, a squeeze of lime, and a touch of agave or simple syrup, topped with soda. Served over ice with a salt-rimmed glass, it strikes the perfect balance of bright citrus bitterness and gentle sweetness. Because grapefruit is at its peak in summer, the Paloma delivers a clean, thirst-quenching punch that works equally well poolside or paired with spicy fare. Its simplicity and vibrancy make it a summer staple that deserves far more attention.” —Brittany McCarthy, national beverage manager, Paradies Lagardère, Atlanta

“The Mojito is an underrated summer classic we’ve unfairly abandoned. Bright, refreshing, and endlessly adaptable, it captures the essence of a beach getaway. A well-crafted Mojito, with quality rum, fresh ingredients, and proper technique, can easily reclaim its place as a top-tier summer cocktail. It’s time bartenders gave it the respect it deserves!” —Andrey Bolshakov, beverage and marketing director, NAHATÉ Dubai, Dubai

“The Sherry Cobbler doesn’t get nearly enough attention. It’s crisp, light, and refreshing — perfect for the New Orleans heat. At Seaworthy, we build it with dry sherry, fresh citrus, and a touch of seasonal fruit over crushed ice. It’s low-ABV, incredibly versatile, and pairs beautifully with oysters or crudo. Guests love its throwback charm and bright, layered flavor. Definitely underrated, but always a hit when we put it in someone’s hand.” —Joseph Allen, assistant general manager, Seaworthy, New Orleans

“The Margarita is the most underrated summer cocktail because there are endless riffs of the drink and countless ways to enjoy it. Whether you like it spicy with jalapeños, fruity with mango or berries, or served frozen for a refreshing twist, its adaptability makes it perfect for warm weather and ideal for experimenting. Its versatility should put it on par with other ‘mix-it-your-way’ cocktails like the Mojito or Daiquiri, but it’s rarely celebrated that way. It should be because it’s such an endlessly customizable crowd-pleaser.” —Michelle Rini, director of food & beverage, Hilton Nashville Green Hills, Nashville

“A Daiquiri is an underrated summer cocktail, but it’s a popular choice with bartenders and with good reason — it’s a phenomenal drink. I’m a big rum nerd, and the Daiquiri really lets the spirit shine. It’s simple, but awesome things don’t need to be complicated. It’s a reminder to edit yourself and trust the ingredients. I love it when I get to take guests on a journey, especially with people who think of Daiquiris as overly sweet or frozen drinks. It’s fun to change minds and show what a classic Daiquiri — and a good rum — can really be.” —Alyssa Glueck, lead bartender, Wild Common, Charleston, S.C.

“The Naked and Famous is well known in the industry but not yet a household name. Talk about hitting every corner of your taste buds! It’s smoky, herbaceous, sweet and packed with bright acidity. This equal parts cocktail is well balanced and refreshing, which allows it to be a sipper in the warmer weather. Each ingredient plays its part and expresses itself wonderfully in this drink. It’s a simple build — four evenly measured ingredients, shake, and strain — making it easy to execute for all summer get-togethers.” —Tommy Voter, beverage director, Bar Mutz, Westwood, N.J.

“Ti’ Punch is so underrated, it’s criminal. It’s not just a drink; it’s a way of life in the French Caribbean. We’re talking rhum agricole, a squeeze of lime, a touch of cane syrup, and that’s it. No ice. No garnish. Just raw, grassy island funk in a glass. It’s their version of coffee, sipped morning, noon, or night. Need a pick-me-up? Ti’ Punch. Need a wind-down? Ti’ Punch. It’s practically a legal performance enhancer.” —Niko Novick, executive of beverage, Spiegelworld, Las Vegas

“It feels like the Red Bull Vodka may have its moment to shine. The drink is typically a dive bar staple, allowing bars to provide the wings to power through the night without shaking. With so many flavors of Red Bull, the opportunity to augment the dive bar go-to in a craft light is limitless. At Hello Hello, we use classic Red Bull combined with a clarified green apple cucumber juice, grapefruit acid, and chamomile. What you get is an ode to the OG with a super- crushable refreshing sip.” —Janice Bailon, head bartender, Hello Hello, NYC

“A funky standout among summer’s hidden cocktail gems is the Caipirinha, a bold Brazilian classic that’s perfect for beating the heat. Made with cachaça, fresh lime, and sugar, it is deceptively simple but full of character. The 22magic lies in the cachaça’s raw, expressive flavor — earthy, grassy, and a little wild, giving the cocktail a complexity that rum or vodka can’t match. It’s bright, tart, and refreshing with a raw edge that makes each sip feel alive. While Mojitos and Margaritas dominate summer menus, the Caipirinha quietly steals the show. It is vibrant, unconventional, and full of soul. I like to think of it as sunshine with swagger.” —Heidi Finley, food & beverage manager, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota, Sarasota, Fla.

“The most underrated summer cocktail is the Negroni — hear me out. I know most people default to Margaritas, Palomas, Spritzes, or something tropical, but there’s always a desire to sip something stirred and spirit-forward, even in the heat. But it has to be the right drink. An Old Fashioned in the sun? No thanks. A Martini or Manhattan that warms up the moment it’s poured? Hard pass. The Negroni, on the other hand, is juicy, balanced, and holds up beautifully to dilution. I regularly batch them for beach hangs. All you need is a cooler of ice, some orange slices, and a little time.” —Robby Dow, Owner/Beverage Director, Bespoke, Wilmington, N.C.