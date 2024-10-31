The phrase “cheap bourbon” doesn’t quite mean what it used to. Before the category’s 21st-century boom — and probably during the first few years of the boom itself — it was a put-down that always connoted a lack of quality. But today, this is no longer the case. There are some absolute bangers that typically retail for $30 and under, and when there are bourbons out there going for thousands of dollars, “cheap” is relative, anyway.

Low-cost, high-quality bourbons get plenty of love from enthusiasts and the bartending community alike. It’s a subcategory stuffed with tried-and-true labels and buzzy emerging brands, but there are some splendid bottles that fly under the radar — and this collection of underrated gems is thrilling to explore on its own merit. To help with such brown spirit spelunking, we asked 16 bartenders to share their thoughts on the most underrated cheap bourbons on the market. Here’s what they had to say.

The most underrated cheap bourbon, according to bartenders:

Old Forester 86 Proof

Jim Beam Black Label

Old Grand-Dad Bottled-in-Bond

J.W. Dant Bottled in Bond Kentucky Bourbon

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

Wild Turkey 101

Russell’s 10 Year

Buffalo Trace

Old Grand Dad 114 Proof

Old Forester 100 Proof Signature

Basil Hayden

Four Roses Small Batch

“Old Forester 86 Proof delivers everything that a $20 bourbon can, and has done so since before Prohibition. The mash bill contains 18 percent rye and 10 percent malted barley to flesh out the 72 percent corn, and you can definitely taste all three grains along with the classic caramel, brown sugar, and oak frame. This is a perfect everyday bourbon and the reasonable alcohol level makes it pleasing to the nose when served neat. This stuff is definitely not trendy and is underrated simply because hardly anyone bothers to rate it any more, but it is still going strong for very good reason.” —Jim Lunchick, mixologist, Merriman’s, Waimea, Hawaii

“I’d have to go with Jim Beam Black Label. I like that it’s a great mixing bourbon. It’s got body and it doesn’t overstay its welcome.” —Rob Granicolo, owner, Cry Baby Gallery, Toronto

“One of the best underrated bourbons out there is Old Grand-Dad. Most liquor stores I’ve seen sell OGD for about $25, which is a solid price point for how nicely the whiskey drinks! It has slight notes of honey and caramel and is perfectly pleasant to sip on a large rock, but it also goes down smoothly enough that it’s easy to shoot.” —Lexi Parker, lead bartender, Poka Loka Social Club, Denver

“When it comes to an underrated Swiss-army-knife bourbon, J.W. Dant Bottled in Bond Kentucky Bourbon will always have a spot in my well and home. It checks every box when it comes to flavor, proof, and price point. Too many times we associate affordability and popularity with quality; This bottle challenges that misconception. At around $15, J.W. Dant packs a punch, makes for a mean Old Fashioned, and will hold its weight against any syrup or bitters you throw its way.” —Charlie Alvarado, beverage director, Good For A Few, Oklahoma City

“Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon isn’t just an excellent value. It’s also a beautiful product that has all the things we love the most about a great bourbon: notes of nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla with a faint hint of smoke and a smooth finish. At 96 proof, it can stand up to a little dilution in a cocktail and it marries beautifully with a little Demerara syrup, bitters, and an orange swath for a solid Old Fashioned.” —Sheila Arndt, lead bartender, Restaurant R’evolution, New Orleans

“My recommendation for an affordable and underrated bourbon would have to be Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond. For the price point, you get a bourbon that is dark, roasty, and has a touch of sweetness. On the nose, you get sweet caramel, brown sugar, and honey with vanilla. It is easily enjoyable neat, and has enough backbone to enjoy in a cocktail.” —Roberto Munoz, bartender, Sap Sua, Denver

“Old Grand Dad Bonded is an absolute gem. Priced around $30, it’s a steal considering its quality. The value here lies in its [100] proof, which lets it deliver robust flavors and a complexity that’s hard to find at this price point. Whether you’re enjoying it neat or in a cocktail, it never disappoints.” —Luke Rowe, bar manager, ELWAY’S, Denver

“Wild Turkey 101 is a great underrated choice for cocktails. It has notes of cinnamon and vanilla, but isn’t too sweet because of its higher proof and higher rye content. Because of this, the bourbon won’t get lost in the sauce in whatever cocktail you’re making. People often mention a slight note of mint on bourbon’s finish, so it’s great for most fall-oriented cocktails. One of my favorite drinks to make with it is an Old Fashioned with Demerara, allspice, and a bar spoon of Branca Menta.” —Wyatt Day, head bartender, Sugar Monk, NYC

“If you are looking for underrated bourbon on a budget, look no further than Old Grand-Dad Bottled In Bond. It has everything I want in a bourbon, [and its] 100 proof makes it ideal for cocktails, as it can maintain its flavor even with a bit of dilution. OGD delivers that bold, spicy character I enjoy from high-rye bourbons. I’m a fan of many higher-end whiskeys from the Jim Beam Distillery, but I would gladly drink Old Grand-Dad any day. I love it in a highball or a Gold Rush, but am happy sipping it on the rocks.” —Erin Hayes, co-founder, Black Lagoon Pop-Up

“For the best underrated bourbons at an affordable price, I would recommend Elijah Craig, Russell’s 10, and Buffalo Trace. Wild Turkey 101 is also a fantastic choice if you’re looking for something higher-proof.” —Matt Maretz, principal bartender/assistant bar manager, Employees Only, NYC

“Wild Turkey 101 is a rich, spicy bourbon with a high rye content that’s sold at a great price. With both a sweet and spicy finish, the higher proof makes for a great sipper or enjoying in a mixed drink. Plus, drinking Wild Turkey 101 is like indulging in history, as Jimmy Russell has been their master distiller for an unimaginable 70 years!” —Mark Bystrom, beverage manager, Bar Métier, New Orleans, LA

“My go-to choice for an underrated bottle of whiskey is Old Grand-Dad 114. The versatility of the spirit is incredible for the price point. Its flavor can stand up to the potency of vermouth in a Manhattan and the high-rye mash bill pairs very nicely with the Angostura in an Old Fashioned. I personally like drinking it neat out on the patio. At 114 proof, it drinks much easier than people think with wonderful notes of dark fruits, raisin and all the fantastic flavors a high-rye bourbon provides.” —Alan Cowan, bartender, Reserve 101, Houston

“Clocking in at just a few bucks under $30, my pick for the most underrated cheap bourbon has to be Old Forester 100 proof signature. This is a distillery that rarely misses, and is well known for whiskeys that taste better than their price tag would lead you to believe. This bourbon has great notes of oak and baking spices with a depth that is typically found in older and more expensive bottles. If you want a solid bourbon that doesn’t hurt the wallet, you can’t go wrong with this one.” —Durst Payne, beverage director, Watts & Ward, Raleigh, N.C.

“Old Forester 86 is one of the most underrated cheap bourbons out there. Priced around 20 bucks, it’s one of those bourbons you can always count on. What I love about it is its versatility. [Drink it] neat and you’ll notice its floral, vanilla, and oak notes really shine. It’s got that classic bourbon profile: smooth, rich, and with just the right amount of bite. In a cocktail, it balances perfectly with mixers, enhancing the drink without losing its character.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, FIRE Restaurant and Lounge, Denver

“To me, the most underrated cheap bourbon is Basil Hayden. It is smooth, balanced, and will appeal to both beginners and experienced bourbon drinkers, especially if it’s in a cocktail.” —Mourad Atiki, director of events operations/senior food & beverage director, The Ritz Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

“The spirits community may overlook it because of its price, but Four Roses Small Batch is a great staple to always have on hand. When I’m choosing a bourbon, I look for one that is soft and smooth enough to be sipped on the rocks, but also has enough character to shine through in cocktails. The rich fruits followed by oak and caramel gives me everything I look for in a bourbon. We always keep a bottle of it in the back bar, and its price and flavor has been agreeable with guests. It’s really a no-brainer.” —Liberty Adams, bartender, Yampa Valley Kitchen, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

