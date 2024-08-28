When anyone embarks on their bartending journey, one of the first steps is usually learning how to make the classics: Old Fashioneds, Martinis, Negronis, Daiquiris, and the like. It’s sound practice; you’ve got to crawl before you go out and run a marathon.

From there, the drinks, ingredients, and techniques become increasingly complicated, but the key to making great cocktails remains the same: striking balance. Whether a drink’s sweet, spicy, savory, or all of the above, nobody wants one that leans too far in one direction. And arguably the best way to get a handle on making balanced cocktails is mastering the builds that have lasted the test of time and learning why they work.

Some of these drinks can take months to perfect, and others can take just an afternoon. To find out which ones are the simplest to nail, we hit up 10 professional bartenders and got their input.

The easiest cocktails to master, according to bartenders:

Manhattan

Cuba Libre

Moscow Mule

Daiquiri

Vodka Martini

Old Fashioned

Whiskey Highball

Honeysuckle

Negroni

Vodka Soda

“The easiest drink to master, from my perspective, is the classic Manhattan. Back when I was getting my start as a bartender in Westchester, I used to visit a Greek restaurant called MP Taverna and a bartender named Frank would spit some knowledge my way. One night, he was making a Manhattan in front of me and [told me] the easiest way to remember its recipe. He said I just needed to know the phone line’s area code to Manhattan: 212. Two ounces whiskey, one ounce sweet vermouth, and two dashes aromatic bitters. From that point on, I never forgot the recipe and just practiced my stirring before getting one of my first tattoos, a trident bar spoon. True craft always takes time to master, but I feel that the Manhattan is an easy classic to get a beginner bartender going.” —Keven Oranandez, bartender, Coco’s at Colette, NYC

“The easiest cocktail to master is ‘insert spirit here,’ Coke, and lime. It’s known as a Cuba Libre when mixed with rum from Cuba, and there’s the more trendy Batanga cocktail with Coke and tequila. You can make them with Diet Coke or Coke Zero for the health-conscious [or] add sea salt for some zing, but always put in a squeeze of lime.” —Joseph D. Solis, CEO, Sol Hospitality Group and Maison Solís, Los Angeles

“I would have to say a Moscow Mule. There are many ways people make a Moscow Mule, but the one that bothers me is pouring a one-and-one of vodka and ginger beer and calling it a cocktail. To easily elevate your Mule game, put [equal parts] fresh ginger root and boiling water into a blender. Squeeze fresh lime juice and make a simple syrup or something else sweet; I personally think a 1:1 honey syrup is the best way to make a Mule.” —Conor Henry McNamara, bartender, The York, NYC

“I think the easiest drink to master would be a classic Daiquiri. This three-ingredient drink works well with virtually all styles of rum, but the key to mastering this cocktail is using fresh lime juice. It elevates the drink to top-tier status.” —Dante Costabile, bartender, PUBLIC Hotel, NYC

“The easiest cocktail to master would be a Vodka Martini. It was my first cocktail I made as an official bartender. It’s just three ounces of vodka shaken and poured into a chilled Martini glass or coupe — [for me, there’s] no need for vermouth, as that’s only really crucial for Gin Martinis. It’s pretty hard to mess up, and there’s only two ingredients — vodka and dilution from ice — not including the customer’s desired garnish.” —Dan Danovsky, founder, Wild Spirit Consulting, Louisville, Ky.

“The easiest cocktail to master is the Old Fashioned or Manhattan. I think stirred cocktails highlight simplicity and introduce the idea of alchemy by using dilution and bitters to change a drink. Their execution is straightforward, and can be a dramatic crowd-pleaser or easy way to

show off when done correctly. The Old Fashioned is a great place to start [and offers] a great way to use the template (water, sugar, bitters, spirit) to start playing with flavor combinations and seasonal variations through flavored syrups or infused spirits. Likewise, mastering the Manhattan [helps you] start thinking about ratios and highlighting nuances in a spirit or vermouth.” —Karynn Brown, bartender, Amor y Amargo, NYC

“I would have to say the Whiskey Highball. When properly balanced and carbonated, a Whiskey Highball [both] quenches your deepest thirst and showcases the delicate bouquet of the whiskey you are using. It requires only three ingredients that are all easily accessible: whiskey, seltzer, and ice. Because of the simplicity of this cocktail, mastery begins with quality ingredients.” —Drew Furlough, bartender, Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

“For me, managing at a tiki bar, I would say the easiest cocktail to master is a Honeysuckle, a rum-based cocktail. I recommend an aged rum, especially in the fall for that warmer feel and deeper flavor, then just add lime juice and honey syrup. I also consider it an easy cocktail because honey is in the name, so it’s easy to remember.” —Linda Nivar, bar manager, Tiki Chick, NYC

“In my opinion, the easiest cocktail to master is a Negroni. Equal parts; easy to remember. Don’t want to pay too much attention to your dilution? Build it, stir it a couple times, and let it sit. Just be sure to not over-dilute it.” —Liz Hitchcock, bartender, Lullaby, NYC

“I think mastering something as simple as a Vodka Soda is Bartending 101. Add two ounces of vodka, fill [the rest of the glass] with soda, and garnish with lemon or lime. If you can’t do that, just take your jigger and go home.” —Brian Miller, bar manager, Stockton Inn, Stockton, N.J.

*Image retrieved from santypan via stock.adobe.com