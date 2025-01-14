2025 is here and with it comes a slew of predictions regarding what the drink of the year will be. The Negroni, the Aperol Spritz, and the Martini have dominated in recent years, but with trends changing at the drop of a dime, it’s impossible to predict which cocktail will fall into hands most often for the next 12 months.

Despite the difficulty in forecasting the drink of 2025, bartenders can certainly hope to make some drinks more often. Maybe they’re tired of shaking up espresso-soaked Martinis and want to see guests sip on more savory drinks. Or, maybe their own favorite cocktail has been overlooked for far too long and they’d like to see it finally enter the spotlight.

We asked 14 bartenders from across the country to share their opinions on which cocktail they think people should order more in 2025. Keep reading to check out what they said.

The cocktails bartenders hope to see more of in 2025:

The Palmetto

The Jungle Bird

Force-carbonated cocktails

The Tuxedo

Savory cocktails

The Martinez

The Sherry Cobbler

Lambrusco cocktails

The Adonis

Swizzles

The Saturn

A wider range of spritzes

Cognac Sazeracs

Cocktails you truly enjoy

“While rum is the little engine that could, quietly chugging away and posting moderate growth numbers every year, it still hasn’t caught on in a lot of markets outside the Sun Belt and major markets. I posit that rum could be a great substitute for American whiskey, which, let’s face it, is seeing lower quality, and lower age statements for higher prices year after year while rum offers richness and complexity along with tremendous value. The Rum Old Fashioned is my go-to (I’ve been very partial to Chairman’s Reserve Legacy from St. Lucia Distillers), but a Palmetto is an even less ordered kissin’ cousin of the Manhattan that boasts a tremendously sophisticated profile. Basically, aged rum punches out of its weight class in most, if not all, whiskey-based cocktails.” —Trey Sanford, bar manager, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, Anchorage, Alaska

“In 2025, I think everyone should be ordering more Jungle Birds! It’s a great combination of flavors that will appeal to a large audience. This cocktail dates back to the 1970s and is a staple for me when hosting guests. It has funky, tropical notes from the rum and pineapple juice appealing to your tiki lovers, and the addition of Campari will bring some bitter qualities that your Negroni drinker will find comfort in. A standard Jungle Bird is a favorite of mine but here at Sap Sua we like to add the flavors of rau ram (Vietnamese cilantro) and pandan leaves to bring an added layer of depth and complexity. If you are looking to branch out to try a tropical, bitter, but crushable cocktail, I highly recommend ordering a Jungle Bird.” —George Wright, beverage director, Sap Sua, Denver

“Force-carbonated cocktails when available! If a bar program is proud of its force-carbonated cocktails, it’ll usually mean that they’ve spent hundreds of hours learning, failing, and eventually succeeding at thoughtful and very effervescent cocktails. I can speak from experience from the time I spent learning from my director of bar and spirit logistics, Derek Cram, the best practices for force-carbonation and it was such a gift. Just remember, certain ingredients need special preparation before just ripping it with CO2. Do your research!” —Beau du Bois, vice president of bar and spirits, Roma Norte and Puesto, San Diego

“Personally, I’d love to see more people ordering a Tuxedo. I’ve always been a fan of basically all types of Martinis, but there’s always been a special place in my heart for 50/50 Martinis. When you add in the orange bitters and Luxardo Maraschino, it really turns up the juiciness to 11, and the absinthe helps round out the corners. It’s really a perfect drink to warm up on a cold winter night, or to enjoy next to a pool in the summer!” —Jack Stevenson, bar manager, Death & Co, Los Angeles

“I’m really excited about the potential rise of savory cocktails in 2025. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen decadent drinks like Espresso Martinis, Grasshoppers, and Flips dominate, but I’d love to see a shift toward savory options like Bloody Marys, Gibsons, Dirty Martinis, El Guapos, and Gordon’s Cups. At Leila, we’ve embraced savory cocktails in a way that complements the dining experience. One standout is the Laleh, a refreshing tomato-based cocktail that I often recommend when guests ask for my favorite drink. It features cilantro vodka from Twisted Path — a small family-owned distillery in Milwaukee — paired with manzanilla sherry, lime juice, and a charred tomato and bell pepper syrup we make in-house using our wood-fired and coal grill. It’s reminiscent of salad Shirazi, an Iranian dish of cucumbers, lime, red onions, and tomatoes — a perfect harmony of flavors. I’m thrilled about the creative potential of savory cocktails and hope to see more guests embrace them in the coming year!” —Keivon Dashtizadeh, bar manager, Leila, San Diego

“I would love to see some more love for the Martinez. With the current interest in all things Martini, I think it’s richer, rounder sister still gets overlooked. I love it during the colder months especially.” —Meaghan Dorman, bar director & partner, Dear Irving and Raines Law Room, New York City

“In 2025, I hope to see more guests exploring cocktails that celebrate the depth and complexity of sherry, fortified wines, and amari — ingredients that I consider the ‘ketchup’ of the cocktail world. They bring an unparalleled versatility, tying flavors together while adding richness, balance, and intrigue. These are true drinkers’ cocktails: nuanced, thoughtful, and endlessly satisfying. A great example is the Sherry Cobbler. It’s a timeless classic, simple in its build yet vibrant and layered. It’s a drink that highlights the beauty of sherry — whether nutty, dry, or slightly sweet — and its ability to pair effortlessly with fresh citrus and seasonal fruits. It’s an invitation to slow down and savor.” —Benjamin Kirk, beverage director, Bastia and Caletta, Philadelphia

“I really thought hard about this one, because selfishly, I wish for more Lambrusco in this world of cocktails. But I’d love to see the Sherry Cobbler make its way back to popularity. There was a moment in San Francisco during the mid-2010s when Sherry Cobblers were fairly commonplace at craft bars. They’re refreshing, tasty, and low-ABV — patio crushers that offer a lot of flexibility in variations. I love sherry and vermouth so I’d really love for bartenders to spread their vermouth wings and explore beyond Dolin for their Martinis. Yzaggurre, Bordiga, Tximista are some incredible makers of vermouth and I’d love to see more cocktails with smaller vermouth makers.” —Janice Bailon, head bartender, Leyenda, Brooklyn

“The Adonis! It’s lower on the ABV spectrum but drinks more like a traditional, stirred cocktail.” —Kevin Beary, beverage director, Three Dots and a Dash and The Bamboo Room, Chicago

“Swizzles are beautiful and you can easily switch out the base spirit for a universal appeal. Take gin (Hyde Park Swizzle), rum (Queen’s Park Swizzle), tequila or mezcal (Jalisco Swizzle), sherry for low-ABV or Seedlip for no-ABV as examples.” —Scott Ruggiero, bar manager, Death & Co, Denver

“The cocktail that needs more love in 2025 is 100 percent the Saturn, a tiki-style gin drink that originated in 1967. It includes gin, velvet falernum, lemon juice, passion fruit purée, and orgeat. It’s citrusy, tart, slightly nutty, and incredibly well balanced — the perfect drink all year round. It’s probably at its best during summertime when you go the frozen route (assuming a blender is nearby). The ability to swap in different styles of gin is why this cocktail is so special. This cocktail can support either a juniper-forward gin or a citrus-forward gin and everywhere in between, but the underrated key to making the perfect Saturn is a quality orgeat. We currently offer a variation of this cocktail called the East River in Milk Punch form with the addition of blue curaçao.” —Zack Furtado, bar director, Manhatta, NYC

“I would love to see a rise in spritzes. They are so light and refreshing and can be enjoyed just about any time. They are also low in alcohol and perfect for casual sipping. There are so many variations and they come in a wide range of flavor profiles so they can cater to a range of palates. The effervescence from the bubbles gives the spritz a light, refreshing feel, making them ideal for any occasion!” —Amber Garcia, bar manager, TANA, Metairie, La.

“Cognac Sazeracs are my favorite cocktails for a few reasons. Sazeracs are one of the few cocktails where the drinking experience changes and gets more delightful as the cocktail warms up. It’s meant for sipping and offers an elongated experience if you wish to have it, but they are tasty enough to drink quickly, too. The Cognac Sazerac provides the perfect blend of Cognac sweetness and a herbal kick from an absinthe rinse, Peychaud’s Bitters, and citrus oils. People should order more of them because they are appropriate and delicious all year long and you’ll always be transported to New Orleans’ French Quarter as you imbibe.” —Devin Kennedy, co-founder, Press Club, Washington, D.C.

“I hope more people feel confident ordering drinks they truly enjoy, without worrying about stigmas or appearances. A great cocktail is a personal expression of taste — everyone’s preferences are unique. Cocktails are an affordable luxury, so in 2025, embrace what you love and follow your heart!” —Ali Martin, partner/cocktail director, The Up & Up, NYC

*Image retrieved from Gecko Studio – stock.adobe.com