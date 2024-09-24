With a crisp chill in the air heralding the change in seasons, thoughts turn to cocktails that evoke the flavors of fall. While the classic Margarita remains a quintessential summer staple, its smoky cousin, the Mezcal Margarita, is a satisfying cold-weather substitute for the typical tequila. Though lacking the original’s breezy profile, when shaken with the right mezcal, this bold twist on the classic makes for a lively and complex cocktail that should contend for a spot in your regular repertoire.

However, striking the perfect balance with mezcal can be tricky. A mezcal that is too smoky can overpower the drink, while one that is too tame will lack punch. For help finding the best mezcal to swap for your favorite tequila, we reached out to drink experts around the world. Their guidance included distinctive yet approachable mezcals for newbies, a few smoke bombs for the adventurous, and plenty of bottles in between that will make your Margarita shine.

The best mezcal for margaritas, according to bartenders:

Rayu Espadín

Los Siete Misterios

Cruz de Fuego Espadín

Derrumbes San Luis Potosí

The Lost Explorer Espadín Mezcal

Del Maguey Vida Clásico Mezcal

Catedral de Mi Padre Espadín

Ilegal Mezcal Añejo

Las Marías Salmiana Mezcal

Doce Mezcal

Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

Borroso Mezcal

La Luna Mezcal

Noble Coyote Mezcal

Corte Vetusto Espadín

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

Banhez Mezcal Artesanal Ensamble

The Producer Espadín Mezcal

San Bartolo Espadín

400 Conejos Reposado Mezcal

“Our go-to at Pascual is Rayu Espadín, a sub-brand of Yuu Baal. It is clean and balanced [with] an equal measure of smokiness, citrus, and herbaceous notes. It shines without overwhelming any of the other ingredients. I also love to sip on their Ensamble — a blend of Jabali, Madrecuishe, and Espadín — neat!” —Suzy Critchlow, bar manager, Pascual, Washington, D.C.

“[That decision] should go beyond the basics like flavor profile and cost. To me, it demands more questions [such as] who owns the mezcal? Who is the mezcalero? How are they treating their workers, [and] are they environmentally conscious and have sustainable practices? One brand that does stick out, which we currently have in our well at elNico, is Los Siete Misterios. Not only are they an affordable mezcal, but they continue to improve their biological footprint and constantly experiment with new processes to improve their quality of production. The label designs are works of art, so also it’s a good-looking bottle to have on your back bar.” —Rodrigo Pulido, beverage manager, elNico, NYC

“We use Cruz de Fuego Espadín for our Mezcal Margaritas because it embodies the classic mezcal of Matatlán, allowing the flavors of Espadín to shine through. Proof is key in our cocktails, and [at] 90 proof, there’s a noticeable difference when mixing. Margarita Blas and her son, Carlos Mendez, are the people behind this brand who help keep it consistent between batches, a skill that is hard to master.” —Gerardo Gomez, beverage director & operating partner, Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, Columbia, S.C.

“Lately, I’ve been particularly hooked with Derrumbes San Luis Potosí. This mezcal is crafted from agave salmiana, a plant that takes over 10 years to mature. Derrumbes San Luis Potosí stands out with its vibrant green vegetal notes, touch of tropical fruit, and distinctive mineral finish. It has a slightly subtle smokiness compared to other mezcals, making it an approachable yet complex choice for a Margarita. Beyond Margaritas, I also enjoy using Derrumbes in a White Negroni.” —Gabriel Morales, bar manager, Sexy Fish, Miami

“I like to use Lost Explorer Espadín Mezcal infused with cilantro and finished with fresh lime juice, house-made celery, and serrano syrups. [This combination] blends smoky and herbal notes in a dance of flavors, complexity, and freshness unique to this amazing spirit.” —Gustavo Rojas, mixologist and bartender, The Pony Room at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.

“Vida Mezcal Clásico is the clear answer for Margaritas. It’s the perfect mezcal for seasoned mezcal drinkers looking for that smoky kick, as well as explorative drinkers looking to get into mezcal. It’s botanical, slightly sweet, and citrus-forward, which [lends] really well to the citrusy elements of a Margarita.” —Priyank Rambhia, owner, Libertee Grounds, Philadelphia

“We like to use an Espadín that is not overpowering, but can stand up to the tartness and sweetness in the rest of the drink. Catedral de Mi Padre’s Espadín provides a richer, earthier flavor than a typical tequila blanco and is a great option for changing up your Margarita!” —Juan Salgado, bartender, El Jardin, San Jose, Calif.

“A rather fancy way to get your Margarita jazzed up is by using Ilegal Mezcal Añejo, made from 100 percent Maguay Espadín. It’s an excellent choice because of its flavored profile — a gorgeous spirit rivaling the world’s finest Scotches and Cognacs — rounded, full, [and] rich, yet untamed.” —Sean Mulligan, director of food and beverage outlets, Willard InterContinental Washington, D.C., Washington, D.C.

“My favorite mezcal for Margaritas is Las Marías Salmiana Mezcal. Salmiana seems to be one of the lesser-used agaves for mezcal, or at least not as commonly advertised or praised. I like it because it has an incredibly dry, vegetal taste, most similar to fresh green bell pepper. In a Margarita, this [translates] in a surprisingly refreshing way, pairing perfectly with the lime, agave, and orange liqueur to create a less sweet and acidic [profile].” —Eric Syed, beverage director, Parche, Oakland, Calif.

“Doce is a smooth, well-balanced mezcal that is perfectly suited for sipping or mixing in a cocktail. Bottino pairs this mezcal with Dr. Ulrich red vermouth and bitter aperitivo to create the very popular smoky Negroni on our cocktail list.” —Anthony Briatico, manager, Bottino, NYC

“My choice is Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej, a well-balanced mezcal that’s great for cocktails, and can be enjoyed neat or mixed. It retains its essence both ways because of its complex flavors, slight citrus character, and subtle smoky notes.” —Wael Deek, bartender and partner, One More Hospitality (Alice, Osteria 57, Alaluna), NYC

“For mezcals, it is all about supporting sustainable farming and the people who ensure the delicate ecosystem where agave is maintained. One brand that is a great example of this is Borroso. They work with smaller mezcaleros to help them bottle and distribute their product. Their products are always excellent and at a great price point. It’s very balanced, which lends itself well in a Margarita, especially for those drinkers worried about a smoke-bomb taste.” —Tom Brander, beverage manager, Wilder, Philadelphia

“La Luna is my favorite mezcal for Margaritas because it’s not afraid to be what it is. Other mezcals can tend to be more agave-forward and shy away from the iconic smoky flavor. La Luna takes charge in a Margarita, giving you an authentic mezcal experience in harmony.” —Derrick Osbeck, bartender, Bravas Bar de Tapas, Healdsburg, Calif.

“Noble Coyote is the perfect mezcal choice for Margaritas. The smokiness isn’t overbearing, and there’s just a hint of pine that elevates any citrus cocktail it’s used in! I love even just sipping on it with an orange slice; it’s so refreshing for a hot day on the beach.” —Smokey Malan, general manager, The Golden Age, Washington, D.C.

“For Tommy Margaritas, we prefer Corte Vetusto Espadín as our mezcal of choice. It’s a traditional mezcal with a smoky, smooth flavor and a long, satisfying finish.” —Salvatore Megna, director of mixology, The Stafford London, London

“I like to use Ilegal Mezcal Joven in Margaritas. Its smooth, smoky flavor combined with the mineral aromas and subtle hints of eucalyptus and citrus creates a beautifully balanced cocktail. This mezcal adds a refreshing and complex twist to the classic Margarita, making it a standout option.” —Thi Nguyen, bar director, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

“My favorite mezcal for Margaritas would have to be Del Maguey Vida Mezcal. It’s a peppery, sweet, herbal mezcal with a nice, cooked agave profile. The body is moderate to light in viscosity and mild on the tongue, so it’s very approachable to those new to mezcal and [it] mixes very well in cocktails. I love the smokiness this gives to my Palomas and Margaritas, especially spicy ones.” —Rollin Colmenares, head bartender, RT60 Rooftop Bar and Lounge, NYC

“My favorite mezcal for Margaritas is Banhez Mezcal Artesanal Ensamble. It is crafted by a co-op of farmers in Oaxaca, [and is] comprised of a sustainable blend of 90 percent Espadín and 10 percent Barril agave. It is a deliciously mild, affordable, and just-smoky-enough bottle offering fruity notes of pineapple, banana, and mineral undertones. We like to offer it to first-time mezcal tasters and feature it at Bar Lesieur in our specialty cocktail, the Margarita Vert.” —Michael McCaulley, beverage director, Schulson Collective, Philadelphia

“My favorite mezcal to make a Mezcal Margarita is the Producer Espadin Mezcal. The Producer has all of the citrus and earthy notes you want in a mezcal with just the right amount of smokiness, so as to not overpower the cocktail.” —Joe Baumgardner, beverage director, Rancho Bernardo Inn, San Diego

“San Bartolo Espadín is the ideal choice for Margaritas and many other classics due to its distinctive blend of smoky richness, mineral notes, and vibrant agave flavor. With its smooth and balanced profile, this artisanal mezcal enhances a cocktail with a sophisticated depth that traditional tequilas cannot always provide. The subtle smokiness complements the citrusy bite of lime and the sweetness of orange liqueur, creating a refreshing and complex Margarita.” —Amir Babayoff, bar director, Ophelia, NYC

“A great female-owned brand, Doce Mezcal, [makes mezcal with a good balance] between the smokiness and alcohol strength. This makes it perfect for a Mezcal Negroni or a unique twist on a Margarita.” —Arnaud Leray, director of food & beverage, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Montauk, N.Y.

“Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal offers a subtle smokiness that complements the fresh, zesty flavors of a Margarita without overpowering it. Unlike some mezcals that are extremely smoky, Doba-Yej focuses more on the agave flavors, [which] shine through in the Margarita and enhance the overall taste experience. Despite its artisanal production and high quality, Doba-Yej Mezcal is affordably priced. This makes it an excellent value for those looking to elevate their Margarita without breaking the bank.” —Carlos Boada, beverage director, Seven Reasons Group, Washington, D.C.

“400 Conejos Reposado Mezcal is my go-to. It’s fantastic for those who are just starting to explore mezcal cocktails. It has this lovely cooked pineapple flavor with a hint of smoke, and when mixed with the lime and agave in a Margarita, it creates a bright and refreshing drink. And if you really want to take it up a notch, ditch the traditional salt rim and go for Chamoy instead. It pairs beautifully with all the flavors in the drink.” —Deon Togami, beverage director, Prince Waikiki, Honolulu

