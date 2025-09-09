The bourbon industry generates ample hype from hazmat expressions of 120-plus-proof juice, bottles boasting esoteric finishes, and limited releases that quickly land on secondary markets at ultra-pricey markups. These subcategories feature incredible expressions that deserve market space, but they’re not necessarily for the novice.

Eventually, a fledgling bourbon drinker can grow to love these unique expressions. But it’s important to first develop a basic appreciation for bourbon’s essential flavors and core creative elements. This process can take some effort, since distilleries can sometimes be coy about sharing these basics on their labels.

Having some guidance can help make getting into bourbon a little easier. With that in mind, we asked 16 bartenders to name their picks for the best bourbon for beginners. These selections may not only become a starting point for newcomers, they can usually be great enough to remain a favorite even when they’re ready to start chasing unicorns.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The Best Bourbon for Beginners, According to Bartenders

Woodford Reserve

Maker’s Mark

Russell’s Reserve 10 Year

Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond

Buffalo Trace

Four Roses Small Batch

Laws Four Grain

Bulleit Bourbon

Larceny Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Angel’s Envy

Old Forester 86 Proof

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Basil Hayden

Weller Special Reserve

“Woodford Reserve is a great everyday bourbon. It has a slightly higher bottling proof and has a flavor profile that spans a nice broad spectrum: dried fruits, citruses, spices, herbs, gourmand flavors, and nuts. This makes it perfect for not only bringing new bourbon nerds into the fold, but it also gives them a gold standard for what bourbon should be. Additionally, it can be enjoyed any way you want — neat, rocks, with cola, in a cocktail, as a BBQ or baking ingredient. The sky’s the limit!” —Mark Mentzel, bar manager, Order of the Ace, Baltimore

“Maker’s Mark is an ideal bourbon for beginners thanks to its wide availability and iconic red wax seal, still hand-dipped today. Its approachable flavor comes from using red winter wheat instead of rye [as the flavoring grain], creating a smoother, sweeter profile that highlights corn, vanilla, and caramel while reducing heat. Distilled with mineral-rich water, it balances flavor and smoothness. Affordable, versatile, and easy to enjoy, Maker’s Mark is a perfect choice for bourbon novices.” —Oona Wong-Danders, restaurant manager, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, San Francisco

“I think the Russell’s Reserve 10 Year bourbon is such an easy approach for someone getting into bourbon. It thoroughly encompasses my definition of a classic Kentucky bourbon. Rounded and luscious in mouthfeel, I find that it is both versatile to use for cocktails or also enjoying slow sips neat. Every sip is like a Kentucky hug.” —Janice Bailon, head bartender, Hello Hello, NYC

“Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is true blue bourbon. It adheres to the strict Bottle-in-Bond Act, which is designed to guarantee its quality and authenticity. The 100 proof has more body, and it lends itself to being a standout in cocktails and an excellent sipper. A great value with versatility for anyone looking to get into bourbons.” —Jeramie Eubanks, beverage director, Gunshow, Atlanta

“Buffalo Trace is the bourbon I usually recommend to people dipping their toes into whiskey, and it’s a bottle I still reach for often. It’s approachable with warm caramel, vanilla, and just enough spice to keep it interesting without hitting you with too much burn. I like it neat when I want something easygoing, but it’s also perfect in an Old Fashioned or just over ice. It’s one of those bottles that feels reliable — every pour is smooth, balanced, and welcoming. If you’re starting with bourbon, this one really makes the whole experience inviting.” —Hector Borges, director of food & beverage, MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa, Sonoma, Calif.

“Four Roses Small Batch is hands down my No. 1 overall pick. At around $30 a bottle and aged a minimum of five years, this is the stuff that legends would drink before anyone started writing something about them. This bourbon just drips invitations of red berry, baking spice, and caramel into the glass for your nose and tongue to explore. From seeing the industry boom of the late 1800’s in Louisville, to surviving Prohibition by selling their bottles as a “medical whiskey,” this company has seen it all, and with how long each sip sits with you, you immediately understand why it’s been around for so long.” —Tyler Skone, bartender, Mara Restaurant & Bar, Minneapolis

“Laws Four Grain is an ideal introduction to bourbon because it’s balanced but still has character. Made in Colorado with corn, wheat, rye, and barley, it offers a natural sweetness, subtle spice, and real depth in every sip. It’s approachable for beginners but complex enough to showcase what makes bourbon exciting. I first discovered it through my lead bartender, who also worked at Laws, and it’s been a favorite ever since.” —Marcos Cando, food and beverage manager, Clayton Hotel & Members Club, Denver

“My favorite recommendation for beginners is Bulleit Bourbon. It’s smooth, well rounded, but not overpowering, making it approachable for those new to bourbon. It has a nice sweetness with notes of oak and spice. If you enjoy Bulleit Bourbon, I also recommend trying their rye, which has slightly more complex flavors and makes a great Manhattan.” —Denis Garcia, beverage director, Selva, Los Angeles

“Larceny Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is great for beginners due to the smoothness and nice mouthfeel that comes from a wheated mash bill instead of rye, which can be on the hotter and spicier side. At less than $30 per bottle, this bourbon is nice to have in your bar for experimenting with different cocktails as well as sipping over a good piece of ice. Spirit adventurers new to the bourbon world will find this award-winning bottle enjoyable and fun to share.” —Christopher McLean, executive chef and beverage director, The Wigwam, Litchfield Park, Ariz.

“For beginners, I’d always say Woodford Reserve is the way to go. It’s got all the classic bourbon flavors — caramel, vanilla, a little spice, some citrus, even a touch of cocoa — but in a really balanced, easygoing way.” —Sebastiano Cristofanon, bar manager, Nightjar Shoreditch, London

“Angel’s Envy is an easy bourbon to recommend to beginners because it’s smooth, a little sweet, and super approachable. Since the mash bill leans heavily on corn, you really get that round sweetness right away, plus nice vanilla and caramel from the port finish. It’s versatile, too — you can sip it neat, add a splash of water, or mix it into something simple like an Old Fashioned. For anyone who’s just starting to explore bourbon, Angel’s Envy is a perfect intro that still shows off the quality and craft behind American whiskey.” —Yurii Tsintsiruk, head bartender, Charlie Palmer Steak IV, NYC

“Old Forester 86 Proof is a quality bourbon for beginners. It’s usually in the low $20 range, and the distillery where it’s made has been producing whiskey since the 1870s. This bourbon is a reliable workhorse whiskey for sours or Old Fashioneds, with a full palate and a rich barrel finish. The proof makes it mix beautifully in cocktails, but is also approachable neat or over ice for someone just starting out.” —Marshall Minaya, beverage director, Valerie/Madame George/Lolita, NYC

“Buffalo Trace is my top pick. It’s super smooth with flavors of caramel and vanilla, making it really approachable for newcomers.” —Maroš Dzurus, bar manager, Himkok, Oslo

“A great entry point into bourbon is Elijah Craig Small Batch. It delivers the signature bourbon flavors of caramel, vanilla, and warm oak, without being too strong or harsh. It’s smooth enough to drink on its own, but it also works perfectly in cocktails like an Old Fashioned or Whiskey Sour. It’s not expensive, you can find it pretty much anywhere, and it gives you a really good idea of what bourbon is all about. It’s a solid first bottle that you’ll keep coming back to even as you try others.” —Lawson Ballinger, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“If you’re just getting into bourbon, Basil Hayden is the perfect place to start. It’s incredibly inviting — soft on the palate, with warm notes of caramel, vanilla, and gentle spice — yet there’s enough depth to keep things interesting as you develop your taste. It doesn’t overwhelm; instead, it eases you into the category in the most elegant way. Whether you’re sipping it neat, over a big rock, or mixing it into a simple Old Fashioned, Basil Hayden sets the bar for what an approachable, quality bourbon should be.” —Will Dasco, director of food & beverage, Little Ned, NYC

“The answer is Weller Special Reserve. It is the best wheated bourbon out there, and it has been pleasing palates for over a century. By swapping rye for wheat, it delivers a softer, rounder sip that’s perfect for newcomers. But make no mistake: This isn’t just training wheels. Weller is a key part of bourbon history, the DNA behind Pappy, and still one of the smoothest rides in the category. It’s perfect for beginners because it’s both easy-drinking and seriously cool, very much like starting your vinyl collection with the Rolling Stones instead of bubblegum pop.” —Niko Novick, executive of beverage, Spiegelworld, Las Vegas