A great value Scotch tends to spark two equally satisfying reactions. First is the layers of flavor that surprise and delight well beyond what you’d expect at the price point. Second is the price itself, which can stop you in your tracks and prompt the question: How can something this good cost so little?

Experiencing both in quick succession is one of the true joys of exploring the category, especially given Scotch’s reputation for being expensive. Finding a Scotch that punches well above its price point can feel like secrets revealed — but they shouldn’t stay that way. To spread the word, we asked 22 bartenders to share the Scotches they believe offer the best “bang for your buck.” Here’s what they had to say.

The Best ‘Bang For Your Buck’ Scotches, According to Bartenders:

Bowmore 15

Glenmorangie 12

Compass Box Orchard House

Compass Box Nectarosity

Compass Box The Peat Monster

Compass Box Crimson Cask

Highland Park 12

Glenfiddich 12

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14

Monkey Shoulder

Isle of Arran Sauternes Cask

The Singleton 12 Year

Dewar’s

Jura 10

Glenfarclas 12 Year Old

Oban 14 Year

Aberfeldy 12

Ardbeg 10 Year

Johnnie Walker Black Label

The Famous Grouse

The Glenthrothes 18

Chivas Regal 12 Year

Pure Scot

Glenmorangie X

Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie

“When I think of the best bang-for-your-buck Scotch whisky, I think about a Scotch that is versatile, approachable, and would please a variety of palates from novice to aficionado. Bowmore 15 hits this metric squarely and at a fair price. It takes Bowmore’s 12-year expression a bit further with three more years of aging in oloroso sherry casks. It has mild peat and smoke notes of an Islay whisky, but these notes are approachable. The sweeter finish from the sherry casks adds raisin and stewed fruit notes that are absolutely delicious!” —Garn McGowan, beverage director, Omakase Table, Atlanta

“If you’re looking for a Scotch that really gives you value, Glenmorangie 12 is a great pick. It’s light, smooth, and easy to drink, with flavors of citrus, honey, and a little vanilla. It’s not super heavy or smoky, so it’s great if you’re just getting into Scotch, but still has enough going on to keep more seasoned drinkers interested. You can sip it neat, add a splash of water, or even use it in a highball. For the price, it feels like you’re getting something much fancier than you paid for.” —Lawson Ballinger, lead bartender, Four Walls, Nashville

“Because the world of Scotch is vast, I’m going with the big four in Compass Box Whisky’s Core Collection: Orchard House, Nectarosity, The Peat Monster, and Crimson Cask. These four blends satisfy every major profile in the Scotch world: light and crisp, honeyed and juicy, bold and peaty, and robust and gourmand, respectively. Each is a shining example of how blends can be thoughtfully constructed with specific compositions in mind. The overall quality per dollar spent on each bottle is an absolute steal, and I cannot recommend them enough.” —Mark Mentzel, bar manager, Order of the Ace, Baltimore

“Highland Park 12 is the best value single malt out there. It’s got that honeyed sweetness up front, but then this subtle, almost coastal smoke that keeps it interesting without being overwhelming. Highland Park balances the peaty and sweet beautifully. For the price, you get way more depth and character than expected. It’s a bottle that works whether you’re new to Scotch or already into it.” —Thi Nguyen, bar director, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.

“Glenfiddich 12 is my go-to when someone wants a Scotch that tastes great without costing too much. It’s approachable but still layered, with a nice balance of fruit, oak, and just a touch of smoke. Because it’s aged in both American oak and European sherry casks, you get those pear, honey, and spice notes that make it interesting without being overwhelming. It’s one of those bottles that works just as well neat as it does in cocktails, and it’s a great starting point for anyone who wants to get into Scotch.” —Yurii Tsintsiruk, head bartender, Charlie Palmer Steak IV, NYC

“The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 ages in oak for 14 years, then finishes in Caribbean rum casks, adding tropical notes of coconut and banana to classic vanilla and spice. This balance of tradition and innovation creates a smooth, complex profile of fruit, spice, and caramel. While not the cheapest Scotch, its quality and craftsmanship make it an exceptional value among single malts.” —Oona Wong-Danders, restaurant manager, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, San Francisco

“The best bang for your buck Scotch for me is Monkey Shoulder. This complex spirit offers a smooth, mellow, and versatile flavor profile, with notes of zesty orange and vanilla for around $30 to $35. It’s an incredible expression at an approachable price point.” —Alejandro Alcala, assistant food & beverage manager, The Westin La Paloma, Tucson, Ariz.

“One of my favorite bang-for-your-buck bottles is Isle of Arran Sauternes Cask. It’s not necessarily inexpensive, but it is a rarity to see a Sauternes-casked Scotch and the few that are out there are pretty pricey in comparison. I love what the Sauternes cask can do — it brings nuances of dried apricot and honeyed malted tones to the Scotch. I like that it’s easy enough to enjoy any time of day, and it’s a constant staple for my home bar and my go-to housewarming gift.” —Janice Bailon, head bartender, Hello Hello, NYC

“As a hospitality operator, I’m always hunting for bottles that balance approachability, complexity, and value. The Singleton 12 Year delivers just that, offering true Speyside character at around $30. It drinks like a Scotch twice its price. Expect baked apple, pear, and dates on the nose, hazelnut and espresso across the palate, and a crisp, drying finish that keeps you coming back. It’s the kind of bottle that works as both a gateway Scotch for the curious and a rewarding everyday pour for seasoned drinkers.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, The ART Hotel Denver, Denver

“Dewar’s has this incredible ability to deliver classic Scotch character without the price tag you’d expect. It’s smooth, balanced, and endlessly versatile — the kind of bottle that feels just as at home in a perfectly stirred Rob Roy as it does neat after dinner. There’s a quiet elegance to it, but nothing pretentious. It’s approachable for newcomers, layered enough for aficionados, and consistently reliable. It’s the Scotch I always keep stocked, because it never disappoints.” —Will Dasco, director of food & beverage, The Ned NoMad, NYC

“Jura 10 is a great single malt for cocktails, and it’s also a good sipper. It’s also available for $30 to $40 a bottle, which is a solid price for such a solid spirit.” —Brandon Martin, bartender, Good Enough Cocktail Club, San Diego

“In my opinion, it’s Glenfarclas 12 Years. It is from the Speyside region, which is my favorite [region], and it is delicious. At $60, Glenfarclas 12 is the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy a genuinely great whisky without the crazy high price tag. It is complex, with notes of date and walnut cake, sherry, and a hint of smoke. The distillery has been run by the same family for five generations, which tells you they know what they’re doing.” —Leonardo Giacomello, bartender, Scarfes Bar, London

“I’d go with Oban 14. While it sits slightly above entry-level pricing, the depth and balance it delivers make it well worth the spend. You get a beautiful harmony of Highland and coastal characteristics — gentle peat, rich fruit, and a subtle briny edge. It’s approachable for newcomers but complex enough to keep enthusiasts engaged. Oban 14 is a great value for the quality you’re getting. It feels like a luxury bottle without venturing into triple digits.” —Piero Zelli, food and beverage director, Hotel Californian, Santa Barbara, Calif.

“We really like Aberfeldy 12 year as an accessibly priced Scotch. While it isn’t as robust as other Highlands, it has a gentle elegance that tastes considerably better than its price tag.” —Will Patton, managing partner, Press Club, Washington, D.C.

“Ardbeg 10. It doesn’t flaunt its peat. Instead, it utilizes the peat as a foundation for other complex notes to shine. You can taste all of Islay’s coastal climate, a briny sea mist that gives way to gentler hints of citrus, menthol, black pepper, and dark chocolate — all fortified with robust charred peat. It’s no secret that single malts can be a pricey delicacy. However, I’ve been lucky enough to see it priced for $59 across the Atlantic. And at that price point, Ardbeg 10 Year Single Malt is a must-have for anyone’s home bar. It’s the perfect reward to be savored after a long day.” —Jonathan Morse, bar supervisor, License No. 1, Boulder, Colo.

“When it comes to getting the best bang for your buck, few whiskies can rival Johnnie Walker Black Label. At 12 years of age, it strikes the perfect balance of subtle smoke, approachability, and consistency. It’s a whisky that delivers every time, and in my view, one of the best bottles to keep at home.” —Michele Mariotti, head of bars, The Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder, Scotland

“When it comes to getting an overall well-rounded pour of Scotch at a great price, I always go back to The Famous Grouse. This is a blended Scotch whisky, which is a great choice for cocktails and pleasing the majority of drinkers. It has some bright aromas with flavors of candied fruit and shortbread. The whisky finishes soft and smooth and mixes well into many classic drinks.” —Jonathan Stanyard, bar consultant and owner, The Bitter Gringo Co., Seattle

“The Glenrothes 18 is a perfect example of why patience pays off. Eighteen years of slow maturation in sherry-seasoned oak creates a whisky that is both refined and rewarding. The time in cask allows layers of candied orange, vanilla, dried fruit, and spice to harmonize into a rich, elegant profile. Despite its age and complexity, it remains remarkably approachable in price, making it one of the best bang for your bucks in Scotch.” —Weng Lee, general manager, Living Room Bar at W Hoboken, Hoboken, N.J.

“One of my favorite ‘bang-for-your-buck’ Scotches is Chivas Regal 12 Year. It’s a versatile Scotch that provides a smooth and balanced flavor at a competitive price, making it ideal for enjoying neat or on the rocks. This blended Scotch has some great honey/fruit characteristics while offering enough peat to be there without throwing your cocktail off balance.” —Carlos Hugo Meza, beverage director, BearLeek, Denver, Colo.

“Produced at the historic 1817 Bladnoch Distillery, Pure Scot combines products from the Speyside, Highlands, and Islay regions of Scotland to create a mildly peated and widely palatable whisky. At such a reasonable price point — average retail $40 — this Scotch holds up to the highest standards in cocktails or even a neat pour.” —Jason Cowdrey, lead bartender, Tin Lizzie Lounge, Seattle

“Glenmorangie ‘X’ has always stood out to me for its balance of tradition and approachability. It carries vibrant floral notes, hints of orange and vanilla, gentle smoke, and a smooth finish, making it one of the best values for both newcomers and seasoned fans alike.” —Sean Reynolds, beverage manager, Surf & Sand Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach, Calif.

“My pick for best value in Scotch has got to be Bruichladdich The Classic Laddie. The Bruichladdich distillery itself is incredibly impressive, both from a sustainability standpoint as well as transparency. They work with local Scottish farmers to source their barley, and even recently redesigned their bottles to lower their carbon footprint substantially. In addition to these practices, the whiskey itself is great, with an amazing integration of vanilla oak spice moving into a salty, sea-air finish that always delivers. Considering that a bottle retails at around $55 to $60, this Scotch always has a place on my bar.” —Colin Williams, beverage director, Saffron, New Orleans