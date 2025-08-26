Single malts have long been one of the most expensive bottlings of whiskey one can find in the category, with prices regularly soaring into the tens of thousands. And of those single malts, Scotch tends to take up most of the conversation. These whiskies, which are produced entirely from malted barley at one singular distillery, can mature for decades, with their age and rarity contributing to some expressions’ lofty price tags.

But while the cost of single malt whisky hit a record high in 2023, this couldn’t be further from the truth in 2025. There is an oversupply of Scotch, which has contributed to a glut of single malts. This, paired with economic instability for producers and consumers alike, has shifted the market for luxury whisky. As such, prices for most of the world’s most expensive single malt Scotches have taken a nosedive.

A new report from Wine-Searcher shared the nine most expensive bottles of single malt Scotch in 2025, revealing the most attractive bottles on the collectable market right now. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the bottles listed come from one producer: The Macallan. But while this brand still fetches eye-watering sums, some prices are significantly lower than they have been in years past. Others, however, managed to appreciate in value by over $100,000, demonstrating the mixed nature of the current Scotch whisky market.

Curious to know more? Check out the nine most expensive single malt Scotches of 2025 below.

9. The Macallan Lalique 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

This bottling is a part of The Macallan’s Lalique collection (also known as the Macallan in Lalique Six Pillars Collection), which first launched in 2005 in collaboration with French crystal maker Lalique. This specific expression launched two years later in a decanter inspired by the design of Lalique’s Paquerettes tiara perfume bottle. The Macallan only released 420 decanters in total, likely contributing to the bottle’s price. Price: $137,613.

8. Gordon & MacPhail Generations Glenlivet 80

Gordon & MacPhail Generations Glenlivet 80 is the only single malt Scotch on this list that was not produced by Speyside’s The Macallan. Distilled at The Glenlivet Distillery during World War II, it’s one of the oldest expressions on this list and has been described as sweet with a menthol-like finish. While its price took a $6,000 hit year-over-year, it’s still worth well over $100,000. Price: $124,575.

7. The Macallan Lalique VI 65 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

Launched in 2016, this whisky was entered into barrel on Nov. 10, 1955, making it one of the oldest expressions ever released by The Macallan. Packaged in a crystal decanter meant to reference the Macallan’s iconic triangle, Lalique VI 65 Year Old was the final expression in the Lalique collection. Despite steadily climbing in price, the whisky experienced a $13,500 price decrease year-over-year. Price: $139,679.

6. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 60 Year Old

Launched in October 2020, The Macallan’s Red Collection was designed to celebrate the rich red colors present in every step of the distillery’s production process. Of the bottles in the collection, the 60 Year Old is far and away the most expensive, though its price depreciated significantly over the past year. In 2025, it dropped in value by a whopping $149,143. Price: $144,618.

5. The Macallan Lalique 57 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

First released in 2009, only 400 decanters of The Macallan Lalique 57 Year Old Single Malt were made available to the public. Encased in Art Deco-style crystal, the whisky has been described as slightly spicy, with notes of dried fruit and soft peat. Price: $163,307.

4. The Macallan Anniversary Malt 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Laid down in the 1920s, The Macallan Anniversary Malt 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky was produced from just three casks total, one from 1926 and two from 1928. Only about 500 bottles made their way to the market, solidifying this bottle’s position as a rare collectible for whisky connoisseurs. Price: $175,219.

3. The Macallan Time : Space Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Launched in 2024 in celebration of The Macallan’s 200th anniversary, the “Time : Space” collection is intended to serve as a tribute to the distillery’s past and a look to its future. Crafted from two hand-selected casks of whisky entered into barrel on Jan. 1, 1940, The Macallan Time : Space Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a whopping 84 years old. Price: $191,953.

2. The Macallan Lalique 62 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

While most whisky expressions on this list lost value over the past year, The Macallan Lalique 62 Year Old actually climbed in price, earning it a spot as the world’s second most expensive Scotch whisky. The spirit arrives in a textured decanter engraved with the initials of Captain John Grant, who constructed the Easter Elchies House on The Macallan Estate. According to Wine-Searcher, the whisky appreciated by over $119,000 over the past year, pushing the bottle into the over- $200,000 range. Price: $204,377.

1. The Macallan ‘The Reach’ 81 Year Old Single Malt

Released in 2022, The Macallan ‘The Reach’ was originally distilled in 1940 and matured for 81 years before it was bottled. Only 288 decanters were launched in total, each of which arrives on a sculpted pedestal composed of three brass hands symbolizing the collaborative effort of whisky distillation. Prior to the release of Time : Space, The Macallan ‘The Reach’ 81 Year Old Single Malt was the oldest whisky ever released by the Speyside distiller. Price: $222,249.