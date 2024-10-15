The top shelf does not have a monopoly on delicious bourbon. Every new expression that hits the market with a cost-effective price tag and pleasing palate reenforces this notion. Sometimes, choosing to spend a modest amount on a more affordable bottle after years of passing it by can lead to finding a brand-new favorite.

Bartenders are familiar with this concept. They usually have an appreciation for the expensive stuff, but they can often find contentment with labels that don’t impact their wallets nearly as much. In some cases, they may even prefer these budget-friendly bottles over Pappy’s, Blanton’s, and other high-priced labels that can rouse obsession among taters. With that in mind, we asked 25 bartenders to name their favorite bang-for-your-buck bourbon. Their selections, and the reasons behind picking them, might just be enough to inspire you to pick up a bottle of something that you’ve always been kind of curious about.

The best bang-for-your-buck bourbons, according to bartenders:

Cyrus Noble

George Dickel 8-Year Bourbon

Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond

Old Forester 100 Proof

Penelope

Widow Jane

Jefferson’s Ocean

Wild Turkey

Great Jones Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

Heaven Hill Distilleries 7 Year Bottled-in-Bond

Elijah Craig Small Batch

Noah’s Mill

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon

Four Roses Yellow Label

High West Bourbon

Wild Turkey 101

Evan Williams 1783

Old Grand Dad 114

“Bardstown, Ky.’s Cyrus Noble bourbon is [made from] a traditional mash bill, aged five to six years, and bottled at 45 percent ABV. It has all the classic notes of what you want in a bourbon, while having the ABV and quality to make it both a great sipper or cocktail. And it’s about $35 on the shelf or under $30 wholesale.” —H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner, Elixir Saloon, San Francisco

“George Dickel 8-Year Bourbon is my go-to for a reason — it nails that sweet spot between price and quality. For around $25 to $30, you’re getting a whiskey that competes with bottles costing much more. It’s a hidden gem, backed by awards and great reviews and equipped with a rich heritage from Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tennessee. A major reason it stands out is Nicole Austin, the head distiller. Her fresh take breathes new life into the brand, making each bottle feel unique. It’s all there flavor-wise: classic vanilla and caramel on the nose, followed by smooth cherry, orange, toffee, and oak. There’s a touch of barrel char that adds depth with a warm, satisfying finish. It’s perfect for sipping or mixing into Old Fashioneds.” —Tobias Burkhalter, assistant general manager, FIRE Restaurant and Lounge at The ART Hotel, Denver

“Old Grand-Dad Bottled in Bond. It is a classic choice for the rail bourbon because of its cheap price, but what puts this one above most cheaper bourbons is the proof. 100-proof spirits stand up for themselves and make their voices heard in cocktails, but they are also a reasonable enough ABV to sip alone. It’s got a nice blend of other grains aside from corn to keep it interesting, but not too many that you can’t taste them all. It also has just enough of a bite and a smooth finish.” —Bowen Kirkwood, bartender, Eleven Madison Park, NYC

“If I’m looking for an affordable bourbon that offers great tasting notes like vanilla, cinnamon, caramel, and a hint of chocolate, the first bottle I’m reaching for at the store is Evan Williams Bottled in Bond. It’s 100 proof, so it stands up in cocktails. It also has those pretty baking spice notes that we love in a bourbon, and doesn’t put a dent in my debit card.” —Sheila Arndt, lead bartender, Chef John Folse’s Restaurant R’evolution, New Orleans

“When it comes to a great bourbon at an approachable cost, I would lean on Old Forester 100 Proof. Old Forester is a bourbon that’s been around for ages. It’s consistent and noticeable while being a go-to for bartenders behind the bar or enjoying at home. Take that great 86-proof whiskey and bump it up to 100 proof and you have a whiskey that drinks just as smooth as its counterpart with just a bit of heat to amp it up. It can hold its own in a cocktail and is great neat or on the rocks.” —Faisal Asseri, manager, Monkey Bar at Town & Country Resort, San Diego

“The answer to this question depends on what you’re looking for. If you love really good, high-quality whiskey, Penelope bourbon is the hottest and fastest-growing brand of whiskey in the U.S. right now. Penelope Architect and Penelope Rose Cask are only about $60 apiece. A big sleeper in the market is Widow Jane 10-year, which runs about $45 at Costco here in San Diego.” —Brandon Martin, bartender, Counterpoint, San Diego

“My bang-for-your-buck bourbon is Jefferson’s Ocean, where the bourbon is aged on a ship that takes a different voyage for each release. They do such a small batch each year, it’s surprising that the [products] are still under $100. It is my go-to for my brother’s birthday gift every year!” —Ashley Kientzle, beverage director, Ray’s Restaurants, Atlanta

“Wild Turkey is such a solid choice. It has been on back bars since before Prohibition, and it’s an oldie but goodie that’s earned its place. It has terrific undertones of caramel and the char from the casks, and it comes in at a reasonable price considering its quality. It proves you don’t need to over pay [for bourbon], particularly if you are making a mixed drink like an Old Fashioned or Bourbon Manhattan.” —David Kravitz, beverage director, The Group Hospitality, NYC

“Great Jones bourbon offers the best bang for your buck. Its smooth balance, notes of dry corn and vanilla, and peppery finish make it both perfect for cocktails and for sipping neat. Distilled in the heart of New York City using locally sourced grains, it showcases exceptional craftsmanship and consistency that’s hard to match at its price point.” —Tim Sweeney, head bartender/partner, Pebble Bar, NYC

“With a price tag of around $30, Buffalo Trace is a great bang-for-your-buck bourbon. It does very well in classic cocktails like the Manhattan or Old Fashioned or even a Whiskey Sour, as it’s not overly sweet but has notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to toffee, dark fruit, and a touch of anise. I enjoy it neat or with a drop or two of water, which I find really opens up the flavors.” —Marvin Allen, beverage manager, Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans

“Heaven Hill Distillery’s 7 Year Bottled-In-Bond Kentucky Bourbon is my go-to for a casual cocktail at home. It’s got big oak, and a nice balance of sweetness and spice, which works well in an Old Fashioned or a Kentucky Mule. With its long finish and notes of cinnamon, it also has enough character to stand alone neat or on the rocks. At around $40 a bottle, it’s a great addition to your home bar.” —Frankie Tirado, food & beverage manager, The LINE San Francisco

“One of the best affordable bourbons is Elijah Craig Small Batch. It’s beloved for its balanced flavor profile and memorable finish, and its unique aging process contributes to its special character. I love serving and crafting bourbon cocktails with it; I find it’s best served in a Smoked Old Fashioned, which enhances the flavors created through the smoked aging process.” —Paloma Boissard, mixologist, Ruinas del Mar at Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort & Casino, Noord, Aruba

“My pick comes from the family-owned Willett Distillery: Noah’s Mill. It comes in strong at 57 percent ABV, but the alcohol’s heat gets tempered by a brown-sugar sweetness on the palate, fruits and nuts on the nose, and a lingering finish that goes on and on. It’s the perfect sipping bourbon, either neat or with a single rock.” —Mark Bystrom, beverage manager, Bar Métier, New Orleans

“One of the best affordable bourbon options has to be Woodford Reserve Double Oaked. It’s a great introduction to bourbon for those who are new to the drink, with pleasant hints of caramel and toasted oak. It’s very smooth and has a decent finish, and it also features flavors of vanilla and chocolate.” —Mourad Atiki, senior food & beverage manager, Degrees Bistro at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

“I’ll probably get dragged for this, but Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon at $39 is still one of the best values in the category. Consistently complex yet approachable, Michter’s beautifully traverses the ever-moving line between cocktail spirit and go-to neat pour.” —Nik Sparks, bartender, Whoopsie Daisy, Brooklyn

“As a seasoned bartender, I can confidently say that Four Roses Yellow Label is one of the best value bourbons behind any bar. Its smooth balance of caramel, vanilla, and subtle spice makes it perfect for both sipping and mixing. It shines in classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan, delivering rich, consistent flavor without the high price tag. For anyone looking to elevate their bourbon game without overspending, this bottle is a staple that proves you don’t need to compromise quality for affordability.” —Anson Stahl, bartender, Beacon Grand at The Post Room, San Francisco

“My go-to bourbon is and always will be Old Grand Dad Bonded. Not only is it a reasonably priced bottle ranging from $20 to $30, but it also makes for a multi-dimensional whiskey. Good on its own or in your favorite cocktail, this bonded bourbon is always the star of the show. Light oaky aromas followed by notes of toffee, white pepper, and nuttiness provide the perfect balance between spice and sweetness. I enjoy making this on the rocks at home and slinging Whiskey Sours or Bourbon Blinkers at work, but you truly can never go wrong with it in a classic Old Fashioned.” —Henry Ottrix, beverage director, Xiquita, Denver

“Evan Williams Bottled in Bond is easily my top pick for the best bang-for-your-buck bourbon! For under $20 a bottle, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value on the market. It packs a punch at 100 proof, making it perfect for a wide range of cocktails, from a refreshing highball to an egg white Whiskey Sour or a classic Old Fashioned. The flavor profile is where it really shines, with hints of sweetness and nuttiness that give it a depth you don’t often find at this price point. No matter how you choose to enjoy it — neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail — it consistently stands out and over-delivers.” —Giancarlo Fernandez, assistant manager, Unknown Caller, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Four Roses Yellow Label has got to be my favorite bourbon punching above its price point due to its versatility and stand-out blend. With a minimum of five years of aging, this bourbon brings together a floral palate and creamy mouthfeel that makes it immensely approachable with a low proof, to boot. Four Roses Yellow Label makes a good sipper for anyone looking for an easy drink or a bourbon that fits brilliantly into any cocktail.” —Durst Payne, beverage director, Watts & Ward, Raleigh, N.C.

“High West Bourbon. Sourced from a variety of high-quality grains, it balances sweet vanilla, caramel, and oak notes, creating a smooth and rich profile. The meticulous aging process in new charred American oak barrels adds depth and complexity, while the distillery’s commitment to innovation and tradition enhances its appeal. With a distinctive character and a reputation for quality, High West Bourbon delivers a memorable drinking experience that appeals to both connoisseurs and casual whiskey enthusiasts alike.” —Sebastian Guerrero, co-founder, Shaking the Tropics Cocktail Pop-Up, NYC

“Wild Turkey 101 is the best bang-for-your-buck bourbon out there. It’s great neat, stirred, served with a beer on the side, mixed, or straight out the bottle. It’s always flavorful, with a slight vanilla note to start and a heavy spice finish. The heavy char and high proof helps this bourbon mix really well in a Black Manhattan or an Old Fashioned. The Russell Family is still in charge of the brand’s quality and they make sure that every Wild Turkey shot is smooth. Its affordability makes it even smoother.” —Tony Jimenenz, beverage director, Bolo, Philadelphia

“If I’m looking for a great value bourbon that’s not going to break the bank, Old Grand-Dad Bonded is my go-to. One thing I really like about Old Grand-Dad is the high rye content, which lends a spicy character that really shines in stirred cocktails like the Manhattan. The beauty in this bourbon is in how the [distillery] balances the spice character of the rye, the sweet caramel notes of the corn, and the vanilla flavor that the barrel imparts to create a strong, yet harmonious product. Have a rye cocktail that you wanna soften up or a bourbon cocktail you want to spice up? I highly recommend Old Grand-Dad for either application. It also makes for a good pop after a long night behind the pine.” —Drew Furlough, lead bartender, Amazonia, Washington, D.C.

“Evan Williams 1783. They are intentional about offering it at a lower price to encourage more bourbon lovers to enjoy it. At $20 a bottle with a honey-oaked profile, this is a rare bargain bourbon that drinks well neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. For a lighter and refreshing option, I recommend mixing it with ginger ale and adding a lemon peel.” —Brian Clark, bar manager, Madrina, Webster Groves, Mo.

“With bourbon, I like overproof and ‘old-school’ bottles that my grandfather might’ve loved. To that end, bottles like Old Grandad 114 and Wild Turkey 101 are both super affordable and pack a punch. I’m also currently in love with the Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond. It delivers a true diamond-in-the-rough experience.” —Maxwell Berlin, creative director, Quartz, Phoenix

*Image retrieved from Ievgenii Meyer via stock.adobe.com