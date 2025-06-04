The Margarita is the most popular cocktail in the U.S. and the grapefruit-soda spiked Paloma continues to pop up on more menus across the country as well. But beyond these two powerhouse tequila cocktails known to have originated in Mexico, there’s a treasure trove of relatively unknown regional creations from the country to discover.

Unsurprisingly, all of these drinks feature tequila in some form, and many still feature grapefruit and other citrus fruits. Some pair the spirit with soda, while others opt for fresh fruit or tomato juice. Though not overly complex or surprising, these drinks can each offer a lens into the drinking culture in and around the heart of Jalisco.

Whether you’re a big Margarita fan looking to broaden your horizons, or just looking for something else to do with a bottle of tequila, here are five underrated regional cocktails from Mexico.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

Batanga

Behind the Margarita and the Paloma, the Batanga is maybe the next Mexican cocktail to come to mind — thanks to its viral moment on TikTok last year, when many influencers declared it the potential “Drink of the Summer” for 2024. The cocktail is basically a tequila-forward riff on the classic Cuba Libre, made with tequila, lime, and Coca-Cola, but with the important addition of a salted rim. Legend has it that the Batanga was invented by Don Javier Delgado Corona in the late 1950s or early 1960s at Cantina La Capilla, or “The Chapel Bar,” which was named for its proximity to a chapel in the town of Tequila. Though simple, the crisp, quaffable combination is perfectly balanced, and would actually make for a great drink of the summer.

Chatazo

For those who love the tart, bitter flavor of grapefruit but like to go easy on soda intake, the Chatazo is a great swap for the classic Paloma, using fresh pink grapefruit juice in place of Squirt. A contempt for soda is actually what led to the invention of the cocktail, as many believe that the drink’s creator, Jesús Azpeitia Morales, known as El Chato, much preferred fresh juice to sugary, carbonated sodas. Now a local legend, El Chato has served the lovable, uncomplicated mixture of grapefruit juice and tequila at his bar for over 65 years.

Cantarito

Another relative of the Paloma, the Cantarito is a more complex version of the classic drink, combining both fresh citrus juices and soda. The iconic Jalisco cocktail mixes tequila, citrus juices (grapefruit, orange, lime), and grapefruit soda, with a pinch of salt for good measure. Though the build is similar to its other grapefruit-forward cousins, what makes the Cantarito stand out is the vessel it’s served in. The drink’s name comes from a diminutive of the Spanish word for pitcher, cántaro, and is a reference to the small clay jug that originated in Jalisco. Per its name, the drink is traditionally served in a clay cup with a Tajín rim.

Cazuela Voladora

The Cazuela Voladora is essentially Jalisco’s version of a punch or sangria. It’s served in a communal bowl — typically a shallow clay pot — for friends to enjoy together. The classic recipe consists of tequila, grapefruit soda, citrus juice, and a sprinkle of salt, and then ice and fresh slices of citrus fruit are added to the mixture. It’s bright, refreshing, and perfect to share with a large group on a hot day.

Vampiro

Created by Oscar Hernández in the ‘80s, the Vampiro (meaning Vampire) is named for its intense red hue. Hernandez had long sold food and drinks by the highway in Jalisco’s village of San Luis Soyatlán, and eventually his signature creation took off as a favorite among travelers. To make the drink, he combines tequila, orange juice, lime, Squirt grapefruit soda, salt, and sangrita (a blend of tomato juice, orange juice, lime juice, and spices) that lends the drink its intense vermillion color. Now many other businesses sell and promote the drink throughout San Luis.