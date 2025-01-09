The Differences Between Single Malt, Blended, and Single Grain Scotch Whisky [Infographic]

Scotland may not be a big country but for a nation roughly the size of Maine, it’s home to an impressive number of whisky distilleries. And thanks to the diversity among distilleries and their respective regions, we have access to a vast array of Scotch expressions that range from light and floral to rich, smoky, and austere.

In order to qualify as Scotch, a whisky must hail from Scotland, be produced with water, yeast, and grain, bottled at a minimum of 40 percent ABV, and aged in oak for at least three years. Any kind of oak cask is fair game, whether that be ex-bourbon, rum, wine, sherry, port, etc. But beyond these confines, as well as regional differences and varying levels of peat, all Scotch falls into one of three families: single malt, blended, and single grain. This is where the rules — and terminology — get a little more complicated.

Want to better navigate the whisky aisle and have an idea of what’s inside every bottle of Scotch? Check out the info below and accompanying infographic to learn the differences between the spirit’s three subcategories.

Single Malt Scotch

To qualify as single malt Scotch, the whisky must be distilled in copper pot stills at one distillery using only malted barley, water, and yeast. However, there is some freedom within those confines. For instance, single malt whiskies don’t have to come from just one barrel. Producers are free to blend as many different batches of whisky regardless of age statement and cask type to craft a single malt. On top of that, the distillers can use peated or unpeated barley as they please.

When viewing a map of Scotland with whisky production in mind, it’s important to note that the nation contains five different regional designations: Highland, Lowland, Islay, Speyside, and Campbeltown. Even though there are no differences in production requirements among them, some regions are known to deliver specific flavor profiles. In Islay, distillers have access to high-quality peat, so their Scotches tend to be more smoky. Meanwhile, whiskies from the coastal Eastern region of Speyside often bear a fruity, honeyed, and slightly salty profile.

Although it’s legally required for single malt scotches to age for a minimum of three years, most spend upwards of 10 years in oak. The combination of prolonged maturation and copper pot distillation gives these whiskies a rich, luxurious texture and robust aromas, hence why they tend to be the most sought-after Scotches on the market.

Blended Scotch

As the name suggests, blended Scotch is crafted by blending two or more whiskies from either one or multiple distilleries. There was a time when any mix could qualify as blended Scotch, but since the Scotch Whisky Regulations were updated in 2009, a blended Scotch must contain one or more single malt whiskies and at least one single grain whisky.

In light of the new terms, there are also now two unique subcategories of blended Scotch. Blended malt Scotch is a blend of two or more single malt whiskies from different distilleries — no grain whisky needed. On the other hand, blended grain whisky is a combination of at least two single grain whiskies from different distilleries, though this substyle is less common than the former.

The history of blended Scotch dates back to the latter half of the 19th century when producers discovered that blending batches of single malt and grain whiskies could produce a more mellow, consistent liquid. By the early 1900s, brands like Dewar’s, Johnnie Walker, and Chivas Regal had hit the scene, and blended Scotch boomed in popularity throughout the U.K. Despite drinkers largely coming around to — and seeking out — single malts in recent years, blended Scotch still accounts for the vast majority of production. They function as the backbone for most Scotch cocktails, and although blends tend to command lower price points than single malts, many still have rich and complex flavor profiles.

Single Grain Scotch

Like single malts, single grain Scotches must come from just one distillery. The differences between the two lie in the ingredients and distillation method. Single grain whiskies can be made with any malted or unmalted cereal grains, including barley, wheat, corn, rye, or any combination thereof. Consequently, these Scotches tend to be lighter in body and sweeter than their single malt counterparts.

Although there are some producers that specialize in standalone single grain bottlings, most of these whiskies are made for the sole purpose of softening the profile of blended Scotches. For that reason, while distillers can theoretically use any kind of copper still to produce single grain Scotch, most opt for column, a.k.a. Coffey, stills. These allow producers to yield much larger volumes of high-proof liquid than they otherwise would with pot stills.

