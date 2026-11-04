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Every state has its own claim to fame — a symbol or tradition that draws in tourists from all over to visit. Louisiana might bring to mind festive Mardi Gras celebrations while New Jersey evokes images of bustling summertime boardwalks. While some are more famed than others, all 50 states have their own specialties that tourists want to experience for themselves. And for many people, bringing home a souvenir for friends, family, or even themselves is non-negotiable.

But finding the right souvenir can be a difficult task. It’s a struggle that often ends in a general store or airport terminal, looking for the least tacky t-shirt to take home. So rather than adding to that magnet or postcard collection, we recommend checking out locally made products that can transport the taste of the region home with you. We previously mapped out the best bourbons, whiskeys, and beers to bring home from each state, but what about specialty food products?

From century-old candy companies and specialty potato chip brands to products that draw from rare local ingredients, read on to discover the most iconic food souvenir to take home from each of the 50 states.

Alabama

Priester’s Pecans

Celebrate a nearly century old Alabama business by taking home a bag of Priester’s Pecans. What later became the official state nut of Alabama, these hand-picked pecans are fresh and full of flavor. The company started back in 1935 when Mr. Lee C. Priester wanted to sell shelled pecans to businessmen at the gas station he owned. One customer requested the pecans to be cracked to take home after his business trip, and this one request led Priester to start Alabama’s largest gourmet handmade candy company.

Alaska

Alaska Kelp Pickles

This Alaskan treat puts a maritime twist on an American fan favorite, using locally harvested bullwhip kelp instead of the typical cucumber. These pickles are a triple threat: they’re packed with vitamins and nutrients, are farmed sustainably, and will surprise you with their salty, savory, and umami-rich flavor profile.

Arizona

Cactus Candy

If using kelp as an ingredient didn’t surprise you, maybe Arizona’s cactus-based candies will. The fruit of the state’s local prickly pear cactus produces a juice or purée used by companies to create a jelly candy similar to a Turkish delight.

Arkansas

Chocolate Gravy

Most people know about the Southern delicacy biscuits and gravy, but Arkansas takes the tradition one step further with chocolate gravy: the sweet, cocoa-flavored counterpart to traditional gravy. While its exact origins remain unknown, the sweet sauce is now a regional favorite in Arkansas and the wider Appalachia area. Chocolate gravy is a game changer for your morning biscuits if you’ve got a big sweet tooth. And you can find mixes easily, like Brenda’s Chocolate Gravy, sold in grocery stores across the state

California

Sourdough Bread

Though you might want to save this errand for the last day of your trip, you can’t leave California without getting some of San Francisco’s famous sourdough. Born in tandem with the California Gold Rush, this style grew to fame when the coastal climate yielded a bread more flavorful and tangier than anywhere else. Now, it’s impossible to leave San Francisco without at least trying its bread, and you might even take home a loaf (or two).

Colorado

Enstrom’s Almond Toffee

Dating back to 1960, Enstrom’s Candy Co. is famed for its almond toffee. The legendary confection is so beloved by locals that it’s commonly referred to as “Colorado crack.” The factory in Grand Junction, Colo. accepts visitors, so guests can see the toffee made up close, and take the chocolate-coated treat home to share afterward.

Connecticut

Munson’s Chocolates

Founded by Ben and Josephine Munson in 1946, Munson’s Chocolates introduced these irresistible, handcrafted confections to Connecticut for the first time. These chocolatiers have built a multi-generational candy family dedicated to making quality chocolate for all — even those in space. In 1995, American astronauts presented a box of Munson’s to Russian cosmonauts aboard the Mir space station. Its chocolates are really out of this world.

Delaware

Fisher’s Popcorn

Rehoboth and Bethany Beach are just two of Delaware’s famous resort towns decked out with boardwalk classics: ice cream, arcades, and most notably, popcorn. Fisher’s Popcorn is a staple for Delaware beachgoers, serving fresh, hand-crafted popcorn that keeps the summer nostalgia going all year round. With plenty of flavors, from Old Bay Dusted Caramel to classic Kettle Corn, Fisher’s makes the perfect souvenir to take home in a tin to your friends and family.

Florida

Key Lime Pie

Named after the Florida Keys, the Key Lime Pie has rocketed to dessert fame over the past century, but its most iconic renditions still come from its birthplace down south. While other states often use the Persian substitute, a real Key Lime Pie is made using its namesake lime variety, making it a must-try even if you’d had the iconic pie before.

Georgia

Georgia Peanuts

Georgia produces more than half of all peanuts in the United States, so it’s no question what you need to bring home from this state. Fresh or honey-roasted peanuts are the go-to snack for travelers since they’re readily available in stores all across Georgia. And if you’re really a big peanut fan, you can visit the World’s Largest Peanut in Ashburn, GA. — a 40-foot-tall monument to the beloved nut — for a great roadside attraction.

Hawaii

Macadamia Nuts

Originally brought to the Big Island as windbreaks for sugar cane fields, macadamia nuts have become one of Hawaii’s most popular specialty snacks. The island climate and volcanic soil provide the perfect environment for the nuts, giving them a creamy, flavorful taste. Mauna Loa sells high-quality, flavored macadamia nuts in most gift shops, or you can purchase from local brands across the islands.

Idaho

Idaho Spuds

No, we’re not suggesting bringing home a bag of potatoes, though that’s not a horrible idea. Idaho Spuds are the cheeky name of a locally beloved potato-shaped chocolate bar. The candy, which comes complete with a gooey marshmallow center and a sprinkling of coconut flakes, has been produced by the Idaho Candy Company since 1918.

Illinois

Garrett Popcorn

Though you might be filling up on deep dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs while in town, the Chicago specialty best built to travel home with you is Garrett Popcorn. The family owned shop originally opened in 1949, but the must-try “Chicago Mix” flavor first hit the menu in 1977. Fans would often request an extra bag to combine the shop’s classic CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn flavors, creating the now-iconic sweet and salty treat.

Indiana

Albanese Gummies

You might recognize this next addition to our list from seeing its gummy bears at your local grocery store, but with more than 500 different kinds of candy, we had to showcase Indiana’s iconic Albanese Candy. The brand makes and sells just about everything at the Albanese Candy Factory Store, where you can see giant chocolate fountains and purchase “goof-ups” at a discounted price. If you’re looking for a gift for a friend with a sweet tooth, Albanese Candy is the perfect place to go.

Iowa

Scotcheroos

Originally a recipe found on the back of Rice Krispies boxes, Scotcheroos are a family gathering classic in Iowa, and for good reason. These no-bake desserts are quick and delicious, made with a base of peanut butter and rice krispies topped with chocolate and butterscotch. Though visitors can typically find these treats at local bakeries, Scotcheroo enthusiasts should head to the Iowa State Fair in August to find some of the best.

Kansas

Sunny Seeds

Every state has its thing, and for Kansas, it’s sunflowers. Sunny Seeds takes the classic salty baseball game snack, and turns it into a chocolate candy-coated treat. You can find these chocolate candies at local retailers and markets across the state.

Kentucky

Bourbon Balls

It’s no surprise that a state famous for its bourbon would make a sweet delicacy out of it too.

Made with pecans, sugar, butter, and Kentucky straight bourbon, you can find this goodie all over the state. Dating back to 1921, Ruth Hunt Candy produces a classic example of the boozy confection, available at its specialty shops around the state.

Louisiana

King Cake

The famous Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans brings travelers from all over. And if you’re in Louisiana for this iconic holiday, you’ll definitely need to keep a look out for a King Cake — and the baby hiding inside. A nod to the story of the three wise men delivering gifts to baby Jesus, this sweet dough confection hides a plastic baby offering good luck to whoever finds it.

Maine

Whoopie Pie

Although many believe the Whoopie Pie originated from Pennsylvania Dutch bakers, it’s Maine who brought the small cake treat into the spotlight. Initially created with leftover cake batter, whoopie pies were made as an easy, portable treat to take to work. The traditional Whoopie Pie features two small, round cakes with a creamy marshmallow filling. Nowadays, the cake-like treat comes in many flavors, but the first is still the most iconic.

Maryland

Berger Cookies

Known as the “anytime cookie,” Berger Cookies are a staple of Maryland: a soft, cake-like cookie with fudge icing. Henry Berger brought the original recipe to the U.S. in the early 19th century, which was passed down to his descendants and turned into an official brand a century later. While you can find many copycat recipes online, Berger Cookies remains the standard, hand-dipping every cookie it sells.

Massachusetts

Boston Cream Pie

Don’t let the name fool you, the famed Boston Cream Pie is actually a cake. First served at Boston’s Parker House in 1856, French chef Augustine Francois Anezin took the already popular Boston Cream flavor and added it to a dessert. The name came about during a time when pies and cakes were interchangeable, leading to the Boston Creme Pie, and its legacy has lasted the test of time. The original Parker House still sells the iconic pastry, meaning you can visit and see where it all started — and take a few to go.

Michigan

Mackinac Island Fudge

Michigan’s Mackinac Island is famously known as the “fudge capital of the world.” Here, confectioners make around 10,000 pounds of fudge every day, shaping the pieces on large marble slabs — and curious fudge enthusiasts can take in all the action live. Thirteen active fudge-making shops decorate Mackinac Island, making it a popular tourist destination. While you may not be able to bring the show home, you can definitely take back some of the legendary fudge.

Minnesota

Top the Tater Sour Cream Dip

Top the Tater is a legendary dip with deep roots in the Midwest. Though its origins have been lost over time as the recipe was passed from generation to generation, the earliest known mention can be found in an ad for the product in the Winona Daily News in 1962. The dip made with fresh cream from local farms blended with a mix of herbs and spices, has a cult following in the area — Minnesota even throws an annual Top The Tater Days festival.

Mississippi

Mississippi Mud Pie

This delicacy from Mississippi goes by many different names, from “Chocolate Lasagna” to “Mississippi Mud Cake,” but its roots all rest on a gooey foundation of pudding, cake, biscuits, ice cream, whipped cream, marshmallows, and liqueur. Even though it’s named after the (less appetizing) mud that runs along the Mississippi River, this dessert is a delicious Mississippi staple, available at specialty bakeries and gift shops across the state.

Missouri

Red Hot Riplets

With chips specially designed to hold its iconic sweet, hot barbecue seasoning, Red Hot Riplets have amassed a major cult following in Missouri. If you’re willing to take the heat, you’ll have to try this local St. Louis-based brand for yourself, either alone, in a sandwich, or sprinkled on top of a dip.

Montana

Huckleberry Jam

Montana’s high altitude environment provides the perfect habitat for huckleberries, a wild blue-black berry known for its crunchy texture and tart flavor. It’s one of the state’s most popular ingredients, often found in jams, pies, candies, and other treats. If you find yourself in need of a souvenir to preserve the sweet fruit flavor for long after your trip is over, we recommend picking up a few jars of Huckleberry Jam.

Nebraska

Dorothy Lynch Dressing

Although often compared to the widely known French dressing, this small-batch, independent brand makes a dressing unique to the Midwest. Founded in the 1940s, St. Paul-based Dorothy Lynch Dressing, also known to locals as “Dotty,” is a taste of home for Nebraskans. It can go with just about anything: salads, fries, pizzas, marinades, and even cocktails.

Nevada

Ethel M Chocolates

While most things that happen in Vegas might stay in Vegas, sometimes you still want something to remember your trip by. Ethel M Chocolates brings the glamour of Vegas but in the form of glimmering jewel-like chocolates. Founded in 1981, the company rose to fame after Forrest Mars Sr. utilized loose liquor laws in the area to elevate his mother’s traditional recipes, putting liquor in the chocolate to create new, flavorful delicacies. With an annual holiday lights display and premium branding, Ethel M Chocolates stands the test of time for locals and tourists alike.

New Hampshire

Pure Maple Candies

Maple is a well-known staple of northern New England, so it’s no wonder New Hampshire is best known for its melt-in-your-mouth maple candies. These 100 percent pure local maple syrup candies come in all shapes and sizes, giving you plenty of souvenir options to take home to your friends and family.

New Jersey

Salt Water Taffy

While popcorn might be a popular boardwalk snack in other states, arguably the most iconic treat along the Atlantic Ocean is New Jersey’s salt water taffy. It’s a delicious, chewy treat that travels well across state lines, making it the perfect souvenir to take home.

New Mexico

Green Chile Salsa

The green chile is a nostalgic ingredient that runs deep in the culture of New Mexico. The terroir of the high desert environment lends a distinct taste to the local chiles, making them a popular centerpiece for many recipes. Keep an eye out for local salsa bottlings while on your trip, as these can be a great way to package and take home this beloved staple.

New York

Black & White Cookies

While the black and white cookie can now be found in supermarkets across the country, the two-sided snack originally came from New York City, when Bavarian immigrants John and Justine Glaser opened Glaser’s Bake Shop in 1902. The cookie stood out with its cake-like base and even split of chocolate and vanilla icings. While the original Glaser shop closed in 2018, there are still countless other spots to snag a standout black and white cookie: William Greenburg, Barney Greengreass, and Orwashers — just to name a few.

North Carolina

Moravian Cookies

Originally a type of German ginger cake, Moravian cookies came to central North Carolina in the 18th century and were adapted into the now-famous paper-thin crisp wafer. And as of 2026, it was formally designated as the official state cookie. Only a few other states have an official treat, including one on our list (Maine’s Whoopie Pie). A class of fourth graders were the ones who vouched for the Moravian cookie, and now we’re vouching for it too.

North Dakota

Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips

Famously known as “chippers,” chocolate-covered potato chips are a hidden gem of North Dakota. It’s surprising that this snack isn’t more popular around the country, given America’s track record with chocolate-covered treats, but it just makes this North Dakota delicacy even more special. Widman’s Candy popularized this combo in the mid-20th century when it began selling hand-dipped chippers made with locally sourced Red River Valley potato chips. You can now find versions of the original treat at candy stores and gift shops around the state.

Ohio

Buckeyes

Inspired by the official name of Ohio, “the Buckeye State,” these peanut butter candies mimic the appearance of both the Buckeye tree and the eyes of a buck deer. Buckeyes are no-bake confections made by mixing powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, vanilla and salt. This combination is rolled into small balls and dipped three-fourths of the way in melted chocolate. You can find them in local bakeries all across Ohio.

Oklahoma

Smoked Bologna

Though barbecue is everywhere in the south, Oklahoma rarely gets the spotlight. But the Sooner State does have one specialty that it can claim as its own: Smoked bologna.The regional delicacy first rose to popularity in the mid-20th century as a cheaper alternative to other smoked meats, but more recently it’s become a point of regional pride. Oklahoma delis source local meat for you, making it a step up from your usual lunch meat.

Oregon

Pear Hazelnut Fruit Pâté

You can find hazelnuts and pears in abundance across Oregon: The state produces 99 percent of the country’s hazelnuts, and pears act as its official state fruit. This product from Oregon Growers allows visitors to take home two local delicacies in one. Its fruit pâtés, including the Pear Hazelnut, are sweet jams made in collaboration with local farmers, created to be served alongside your favorite cheeses.

Pennsylvania

Tastykakes

All Pennsylvanians remember opening their lunchboxes as a kid to find a Tastykake iced loaf cake waiting inside. This iconic snack cake brand has been a phenomenon in the Philadelphia area for over a century. When Philip J. Baur and Herbert T. Morris started the Tastykake brand in 1914, the treats were originally delivered in horse-drawn wagons. Now, Tastykake products have made their way onto shelves all around the Northeast, featuring a wide range of treats from frosted and cream-filled cupcakes to chocolatey, peanut butter sponge cakes. But the fresh-baked iced loaf cakes will remain a cornerstone of Pennsylvania nostalgia forever.

Rhode Island

Pizza Strips

Most people are familiar with the classic New York slice, Chicago deep dish, or even Detroit-style pizza, but did you know Rhode Island has its own iconic pizza serve? Known as party pizza or pizza strips, this style offers up thick slices of focaccia-like crust, covered in tomato sauce, and served at room temperature. While pizza doesn’t normally travel well, this Rhode Island delicacy can be packaged and taken across state borders without losing its quality.

South Carolina

Benne Wafers

A Charleston staple since the mid-20th century, Benne Wafers are a cookie that combines locally grown sesame seeds with butter, brown sugar, flour, and vanilla. It gets its name from benne, the original name of the sesame plant, brought over from Africa. The crisp wafer is treated as a symbol of good fortune, sent home with visiting guests to wish them well. Its intricate history and subtle flavor make it the perfect souvenir to take home with you.

South Dakota

Dakota Style Chips

Potato chips are an American staple, but South Dakota has its own spin on the classic. Dakota Style is a brand founded in 1985 by Bob and Betty Campbell, making potato chips with bold flavors and old school packaging that highlights its humble roots. These chips are known for their extra-thick cut, making for an industrial strength crunch. Visitors can find these in grocery stores across the state, or they can purchase directly from the Dakota Style Foods official store in Clark, S.D.

Tennessee

Goo Goo Clusters

Right in the heart of Tennessee, Nashville paved the path for the candy industry with America’s first combination candy bar, Goo Goo Clusters. The product features layers of roasted peanuts, marshmallow nougat, and caramel, all coated with delicious milk chocolate. While it never rocketed to Hershey-level fame, Goo Goo Clusters are where the combination candy started.

Texas

Texas BBQ Sauce

Barbecue is a hot topic when it comes to Texas. The start of the barbecue sauce craze goes back to 1934, when a group of Syrian and Lebanese immigrants hosted barbecue fundraising dinners, and among these events came the rise of the 1934 barbecue sauce. Texas BBQ sauce tends to be more tangy and savory, built to honor the flavor of the meat. When you’re passing through grocery stores or local shops, turn to brands like Stubb’s Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce or the 1934 BBQ Sauce, or seek out the beloved Goldee’s BBQ Sauce, available at the famed restaurant and select retailers.

Utah

Chocolate-Covered Cinnamon Bears

America loves to cover everything in chocolate, and it doesn’t stop in Utah, either. The Sweet Candy Company took this trend to the next level in 1994 by covering its red, gummy cinnamon-flavored bears in chocolate. Now, this unusual combination of flavors is sold across the state in grocery stores, specialty shops, and even college campuses.

Vermont

Maple Syrup

While Vermont maple syrup — known for its impeccable quality and pure, fresh taste — is a grocery store staple across the country, it’s still worth seeking out the specialty during your next visit. Visiting or buying syrup from local producers like Little Hogback Farm in Bristol and Couching Lion Maple Sugar Farm in Huntington will bring you even close to the source.

Virginia

Peanuts

While Virginia doesn’t produce nearly as many peanuts as Georgia, Virginia peanuts, also known as “gourmet” peanuts, have the largest kernels and are more celebrated for snacking, especially in-shell at ballparks. Specialty stores like The Peanut Shop in Williamsburg or Whitley’s Peanut Factory in Glen Allen will give you direct access to the state’s famous gourmet peanuts.

Washington

Aplets & Cotlets

Inspired by the iconic Turkish Delight, Aplets & Cotlets are a Washington-born jelly candy made in the early 1900s by Armenian immigrants Armen Tertsagian and Mark Balaban. The two founders took advantage of Washington’s healthy apple and apricot economy, combining the fresh taste of the fruits with the delightful crunch of walnuts. These local delicacies are usually found at gift shops all around the state.

West Virginia

Pepperoni Roll

What started as a quick, shelf-stable snack for coal miners has turned into this state’s most iconic combination food, the Pepperoni Roll. Bakers stuff a fresh roll of pizza dough with pepperoni sticks or slices to make a snack similar to a calzone. Its original home, the Country Club Bakery, still prepares fresh, pepperoni-stuffed rolls by the hour.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Cheese Masters

No state is as serious about their cheese as Wisconsin; it holds five out of seven of the “Best Cheese in America” titles in recent years. European immigrants propelled Wisconsin into cheesemaking glory by bringing over traditional techniques that outclassed other states. Now, there are a handful of specialized retailers that will serve you the state’s award-winning cheeses: Wisconsin Cheese Mart, in both Milwaukee and Madison; Wisconsin Cheese Masters, hidden up north in Door County; Cheese Brothers, settled in the city of Barron — along with tons of smaller, local creameries.

Wyoming

Buffalo and Elk Jerky

Beef jerky is a popular roadside snack, but guests making a stop in Wyoming, can find niche variants like buffalo and elk jerky. You’ll have to travel to one of the state’s speciality stores to find the local delicacy, but the increased flavor and nutrients will make it worth the trip. Luckily, there are plenty of butcher shops along all of the state’s highways, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out as you go.

*Image retrieved from fotografiche.eu – stock.adobe.com