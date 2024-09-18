The One Bourbon You Should Bring Home From Every State

Bourbon doesn’t have to be made in Kentucky. In fact, bourbon is now made in every state and some U.S. territories. And while it’s probably a stretch to call bourbon “America’s native spirit” — that title could equally go to apple brandy or rye whiskey — it’s certainly a distinctly American product anyone in the U.S.A. can make, provided they follow the rules, of course.

Since the whiskey boom in the mid-2010s, some states are practically neck deep in craft bourbon. Others lean heavily toward more emergent spirits categories, like American Single Malt. And while there are active bourbon makers in all 50 states, some boast only a handful of active producers (or in some cases, a single one).

So instead of listing our outright favorite bourbons from the bunch, we tried something new: 50 of the best bourbons to bring back from each and every state in the union. In this case, “best” comes with some caveats.

These are the best bourbons to procure and take home in each state based on quality, flavor, uniqueness, rarity, and a sort of “wow” factor. Many of these bourbons are as fun to talk about as they are to sip — the ultimate conversation starters after returning home.

This list is biased toward bourbon distilled on-site at in-state distilleries. That’s not to knock blenders and rectifiers, but we wanted to highlight liquid distilled and aged within a state’s borders.

That said, while as of our research each state contains at least one active bourbon distillery, there are a few instances where none of the distilleries within a state release bourbon that’s 100 percent its own distillate. We’ve worked to highlight those as best we can.

In the realm of craft distilleries, it’s common for a company to alternate between in-house and sourced distillate for certain releases. It can be a tricky gambit to suss out — helped in no part by less-than-stringent labeling practices — but we’ve done our best to err on the side of caution.

There were some cases where expressions scored major points for uniqueness, especially when it comes to grain usage, mash bills, distilling techniques, and aging environments. Very occasionally, a finished or flavored product was just too special to pass up. One day, we may write another list that focuses exclusively on taste. But when it comes to bourbons you’ll want to take home, the “cool” factor can certainly play a part. Whiskey nerds love novelty, after all.

With those fun (if imperfect) criteria out of the way, let’s dive in.

Alabama

Dettling Single Barrel Cask Strength

Alabama’s Dettling 1867 distillery was founded in 2014, and it’s actually named for Switzerland’s Dettling Distillery, which dates back to — you’ve guessed it —1867. An American offshoot of the family now licenses the name in producing an Alabama straight bourbon whiskey. This 4-plus-year-old bourbon is aged in No. 3 char barrels selected from the upper levels of the producer’s warehousing. Combined with Alabama’s extraordinarily hot summers, that makes for an intense aging climate, leading to dark and flavorful bourbon that’s developed a rabid local following.

Alaska

Boatwright Bourbon

Alaska’s growing whiskey community is more focused on wheat and malt expressions than bourbon, making the options a bit sparse here. Port Chilkoot Distillery’s Boatwright Bourbon is a blend of Alaska-distilled straight bourbon whiskey and bourbon sourced from an undisclosed location in Kentucky.

Arizona

Arizona Craft Beverage Arizona Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Arizona is better known for its single malts than bourbons. (Whiskey Del Bac comes top of mind.) But if you’re looking for 51 percent corn, The Grand Canyon State can provide. It’s not always in stock, but when available, Arizona Craft Beverage’s bourbon is about as local as you’ll get. All three Arizona-grown grains — corn, rye, and barley — are malted before distillation, and the resulting distillate is aged five years before being bottled at 100 proof.

Arkansas

Rock Town Four Grain Sour Mash Bourbon

Arkansas’ Rock Town Distillery has made some waves outside state borders, especially for some superlative single barrels and experimental expressions incorporating rice. However, the Four Grain Sour Mash is perhaps the brand’s purest expression. It boasts a 73 percent corn, 9 percent rye, 9 percent wheat, and 9 percent malted barley mash bill, and all grains were grown on-site.

California

Devils Creek Distillery California Straight Bourbon

As with a number of emerging whiskey making states, some of California’s most exciting expressions are rye and malt. If you’re looking for a unique bourbon, Devils Creek Distillery makes its whiskey on-site at 7,760 feet of elevation. After aging, the bourbon is bottled at cask strength.

Colorado

Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon

Simply put, Colorado has an abundance of great whiskey makers across different varieties. But it’s impossible to ignore what Boulder Spirits has done with its Cask Strength Bourbon, an expression I’ve long argued stacks up against some of America’s best. The 2024 release is aged seven years and bottled at 64.2 percent ABV.

Connecticut

Litchfield Distillery 5-Year Double-Barreled Bourbon Whiskey

Litchfield proudly markets this bourbon as Connecticut grain-to-glass, with both local grain and distilling. To make this double-barreled expression, Litchfield takes its normal bourbon and proofs it to 45 percent ABV, then puts that liquid back in the barrel for additional aging.

Delaware

Painted Stave Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Once limited to the nation’s biggest producers, today bottled-in-bond expressions help signify a mark of in-house production for hundreds of the nation’s smaller distillers. Painted Stave — Delaware’s first craft distillery — makes its bourbon from a mash of 66 percent corn, 26 percent rye, and 8 percent malted barley.

Florida

St. Augustine Distillery Florida Straight Bourbon

Here’s a mashb ill you don’t see every day: 60 percent Florida corn, 22 percent barley, and 18 percent Florida wheat. St. Augustine’s high-malt, wheated bourbon is aged a minimum of three years. Batches of 16–40 barrels are married and then bottled at 88 proof.

Georgia

ASW Distillery Fiddler Soloist Bourbon

Georgia’s ASW Distillery bottles both its own and sourced distillate, but Soloist is 100 percent in-house juice. The unique mash bill is 56 percent corn and 44 percent “various malts,” which the brand says includes rye, wheat, oats, and barley.

Hawaii

KOʻOLAU Distillery Old Pali Road Private Reserve Bourbon

Partly due to space and agricultural limitations, Hawaii hasn’t experienced the craft distillery boom quite as potently as much of the U.S. But that hasn’t stopped KOʻOLAU Distillery from producing what is likely the state’s only 100 percent Hawaii-distilled bourbon whiskey, which was released for the first time in 2024. The first batch sold out quickly, so if you’re in the area, be on the lookout for future drops.

Idaho

Koenig Distillery Seven Devils Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Idaho is another state where the bourbon boom hasn’t quite taken full effect, but Koenig Distillery is leading the charge. Its bourbon — aged four to five years — is named after the Seven Devils Mountain Range, which acts as the distillery’s water source.

Illinois

FEW Spirits Cold Cut Bourbon

The bourbon scene in Illinois is diverse, and narrowing things down is always a challenge. We almost went with a product from Blaum Bros., though our ultimate pick comes from Chicago’s FEW Spirits. FEW makes award-winning bourbon, rye, and malt, including bottled-in-bond expressions. But we’re picking an oddball here. Its Cold Cut Bourbon is technically a flavored bourbon (we know, we know): Cask-strength FEW Bourbon is cut to 93 proof with locally sourced cold brew coffee. Chicago is one of the nation’s most diverse cities; why not leave with something unique?

Indiana

Old 55 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon

Look, Indiana has no shortage of great bourbon. Behemoth producer MGP is the source of some of the world’s most highly regarded whiskey. And smaller upstarts like Starlight and Spirits of French Lick are constantly pushing the envelope with grains, mash bills, and distilling techniques. But our ultimate pick? Old 55 100% Sweet Corn Bourbon. It’s made entirely from sweet corn grown on the family farm (a notably low-yield crop not suitable for production at large scale). It’s a markedly inefficient process from field to glass, but Old 55 is the only bourbon available for sale made entirely from sweet corn. Those lucky enough to try the rare spirit herald it as something worth seeking out, with surprisingly complex and spicy flavors.

Iowa

Cedar Ridge Barrel Proof Bourbon

Iowa and corn go hand in hand, so it’s no wonder the state is producing some excellent bourbon. A lot of credit there goes to Murphy Quint and the rest of the team at Cedar Ridge, which also makes some tasty single malt. Cedar Ridge Barrel Proof Bourbon is not to be missed, with depth of flavor to rival famed Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana producers. Thankfully, it’s becoming gradually more available nationwide.

Kansas

Boot Hill Distillery Bourbon Whiskey

Despite its location at the heart of America’s bread basket, Kansas isn’t yet known for a breadth of local bourbon offerings. Yet, Boot Hill Distillery keeps things interesting with a bourbon made from 51 percent corn and 49 percent wheat. The climate — “hot, dry summers and bitter cold winters” — ages the whiskey rapidly before it’s bottled at 90 proof.

Kentucky

Copper & Kings Bourbon Finished in American Apple Brandy Barrels

Come to Kentucky for the bourbon, stay for the brandy. That’s often how it feels to visit Louisville’s Copper & Kings, which makes sleeper hit grape, apple, peach, and pear brandy (to name a few). Its bourbon blend marries Kentucky bourbon aged between five and 15 years, then finishes it in American apple brandy barrels for a full year. Though technically undisclosed, it’s widely believed the base bourbon comes from three major producers, including Heaven Hill and Jim Beam.

It’s this list’s rare exception to not include fully sourced spirits (hey, at least we stayed in-state!), but there’s also a method to our madness. With this bottle, you get a taste of three legacy Kentucky bourbon distillers, with a new-wave but still-local touch of something else entirely.

Louisiana

Laissez Versez Craft Reserve Louisiana Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Pay close attention to the whiskey scene in Louisiana, where producer J.T. Meleck is making some fantastic rice whiskey at a fifth-generation family farm. But we have to be pedantic with this list, and our pick for Louisiana-distilled bourbon is Laissez Versez Louisiana Craft Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey out of Baton Rouge.

Maine

Shorebird Master Distiller’s Series 6 Year Bourbon

Visitors to Maine might be surprised to find a solid selection of in-state spirits producers, though the region’s rich agricultural history makes it a little less shocking to locals. Portland-based Hardshore Distilling Company released its Shorebird Bourbon starting in 2023. The 6 Year Old Master Distiller’s Series features the company’s oldest and most prized barrels, hand-selected for this limited release.

Maryland

Tenth Ward Distilling Company Smoked Bourbon

Maryland is traditionally rye territory, and whiskey’s rebirth there hasn’t focused heavily on bourbon. But there are still some bottles worth seeking out, as much for adventurous swings as for flavor. Tenth Ward’s Smoked Bourbon distills a mash of 80 percent smoked corn and 20 percent malted barley, then ages the resulting distillate in No. 3 char, toasted barrels. The brand markets it as an unashamedly smoky pour at home in a Whiskey Sour or Rusty Nail.

Massachusetts

Chattermark Distillers Straight Bourbon

“No sourcing. No shortcuts.” That’s the motto for Chattermark Distillers, which makes a four-grain bourbon with raw ingredients sourced from New England farmers. The whiskey is blended in tiny batches — Batch 2 included just four barrels — before being bottled at 94 proof.

Michigan

Detroit City Distillery Four Grain Bourbon

Before we get to our pick, a quick shout-out to both Journeyman Distillery and Traverse City Whiskey Co., two Michigan operations doing fun things with both sourced and in-house distillate across a spectrum of whiskey types. For this list, though, we’re focusing on Detroit City Distillery’s Four Grain Bourbon. It’s a young release — aged a minimum of just two years — made from a mash of 57 percent corn, 19 percent rye, 12 percent red winter wheat, and 12 percent malted barley. And it’s almost pure Michigan, all distilled on-site with most of the grain (save for the barley) coming from within the state.

Minnesota

Far North Spirits Bødalen Bourbon Whiskey

Far North Spirits is a bit better known for its range of rye, but the Hallock-based operation also makes a young bourbon. Bødalen Bourbon is an 18 month bourbon made from a mash of 60 percent corn, 30 percent Hazlet rye, and 10 percent malted barley. It takes locally made a step further than most, with all aging occurring in Minnesota-made oak barrels

Mississippi

Old Soul Bourbon

To start, let’s pour one out for Rich Grain Distilling, a Mississippi operation that opened in 2016 and shuttered in 2020. Notably, some of its distillate was recently released in a limited, independent bottling from Lost Lantern, making it a rare “ghost distillery” with products hitting the shelves after operations ceased.

But we’re here to focus on current operations, and Mississippi doesn’t have all that many distilleries churning out in-house bourbon. So we’re going with Old Soul Bourbon, which is actually a blend of Mississippi-made distillate and bourbon sourced from Indiana. Solid neat, one of our editors found it especially memorable in a Manhattan.

Missouri

Holladay Rickhouse Proof

Missouri’s Holladay Distillery is formerly known as McCormick Distilling, but the current operation is all-in on the Holladay brand. In a couple of short years, Holladay offerings have gone from cult favorites to nationwide hits. We think the purest expression comes via the Rickhouse Proof offerings, aged at least six years in one of the distillery’s original warehouses.

Montana

Bozeman Spirits Distillery Montana 1889 Bourbon Whiskey

Montana’s Bozeman Spirits Distillery produces Montana 1889, which commemorates the year the territory became a state. It’s made from 100 percent local grain, distilled in downtown Bozeman, and aged at least three years before being bottled at a very accessible 80 proof.

Nebraska

Long Dogs Distilling Nebraska Triple Stack Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Nebraska’s Long Dogs Distilling makes it clear from the start: “Where none of our spirits are sourced!” This is Nebraska bourbon whiskey through and through. It’s aged the minimum two years to achieve the “straight designation” and bottled at 94 proof.

Nevada

Frey Ranch Farm Strength Uncut Bourbon

Few distilleries do “grain to glass” quite like Frey Ranch, which utilizes its family-owned farm to grow all the grains used across dozens of mash bills. (Frey Ranch has even made its own “peat” for smoking malt from on-site decaying organic matter.) The hallmark of the lineup is Farm Strength Bourbon, which generally clocks in at between 120 and 132 proof, depending on the batch. It’s a true four-grain bourbon with punchy flavors and a finish that lasts for minutes — if not longer.

New Hampshire

Smoky Quartz V5 Bourbon

Relatively tiny geographically, New Hampshire punches far above its weight in booze due to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission outlets, which serve millions of customers every year from across the Eastern U.S. For state-made bourbon, look to Smoky Quartz Distillery’s V5 Bourbon, made from 100 percent locally sourced corn and aged in 15-gallon barrels.

New Jersey

Silk City Distillers Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Clifton’s Silk City Distillers both sources and distills spirits. It doesn’t have a large footprint outside the Garden State, but the four year straight bourbon whiskey is a 100 percent in-house product. The brand has teased older expressions — including a seven year straight bourbon — coming later in 2024.

New Mexico

Dry Point Distillers Blue Corn Bourbon

New Mexico has reached some levels of whiskey fame due to its single malt, with Santa Fe Spirits’ Colkegan Single Malt Whiskey attracting wide attention. For local bourbon, look to Dry Point Distillers in Las Cruces. Its Blue Corn is technically a four-grain whiskey, with New Mexican heirloom blue corn as the base.

New York

Kings County Blender’s Reserve

Founded in 2010, Kings County is New York City’s oldest whiskey distillery. In the past half-decade especially, it’s gone from local hit to nationally celebrated producer (and beyond), and it all comes down to great whiskey. Kings County Blender’s Reserve is an occasional release of select stock that varies in age and barrel size, but it almost always sells out quickly. It’s easiest to snag a bottle at the distillery or a local-area retailer.

North Carolina

Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel Cask Strength Wheated Bourbon

Distilled in Statesville, Southern Star Paragon Single Barrel utilizes a mash of 70 percent corn, 16 percent wheat, and 14 percent malted barley. Bottled at cask strength, it’s non-age stated (but a minimum of four years), with reviewers noting it’s rich in sweet dark fruits, and bold without veering into spicy territory.

North Dakota

Proof Artisan Distillers Crooked Furrow 4 Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey

With almost a decade under its belt, Fargo’s Proof Artisan Distillers was North Dakota’s first legal whiskey distillery. Its Crooked Furrow 4 Year Bourbon is the next step up on an initial two year release, made from local corn and malted barley.

Ohio

Watershed Distillery Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon

The Buckeye State has an abundance of great whiskey. We’ll give a special nod to Middle West Spirits, which crafts some decidedly delicious hooch. Since we have to pick just one spirit, we’re going with Watershed Distillery’s Uncut Unfiltered Bourbon, which spends four years in No. 5 char barrels (a relatively rare aging choice) made in Ohio.

Oklahoma

Hochatown Distilling Small Batch Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Oklahoma! We wish you had a few more local bourbon offerings, but Hochatown Distilling certainly has us covered, with mashing, fermentation, distillation, aging, and bottling all taking place on-site. The distillery’s Small Batch Select offering is meant to stand just slightly apart from its normal Small Batch as far as flavor profile, and it’s bottled at a robust 104 proof.

Oregon

Oregon Spirit Bottled in Bond Bourbon Whiskey

This is a four-grain bourbon made from 66 percent corn, 18 percent rye, 8 percent wheat, and 8 percent malted barley. Like all bottled-in-bond expressions, this Oregon-made whiskey is aged at least four years.

Pennsylvania

McLaughlin Distillery Baby Barrel Bourbon

Pennsylvania has a long and storied distilling history, and these days, the state makes some fine bourbon and rye. One that really catches our attention is McLaughlin Distillery’s Baby Barrel Bourbon, aged in 2.5-gallon mini barrels made on-site. It’s one of the more interesting aging protocols we’ve seen in modern American whiskey, so why not walk away with a conversation starter?

Rhode Island

ISCO Blue Velvet Straight Bourbon

ISCO — The Industrious Spirits Company — is Rhode Island’s first legal post-Prohibition distillery, getting off the ground in 2019. Its Blue Velvet Straight Bourbon is the distillery’s first foray into whiskey, made from a blend of two different sustainably-farmed blue corns and no other grain types.

South Carolina

High Wire Jimmy Red Straight Bourbon Finished in Peach Brandy Casks

South Carolina’s High Wire Distilling brought Jimmy Red corn back from the brink of extinction (only two ears were known to exist in 2011). The distillery now makes a variety of bourbons from the variety, including a bottled-in-bond expression. High Wire Distilling is also known for a lauded, hard-to-find peach brandy; fortunately, the bourbon finished in those peach brandy casks is a bit easier to come by.

South Dakota

Black Fork Farms Farmboy Oat Bourbon

Black Fork Farms is a sixth-generation farm focusing on sustainable and increasingly organic grain production. Its bourbon is made primarily from Indian corn (as opposed to the more common No. 2 dent corn), which is then smoke-dried with apple and cherry wood. Farmboy Oat Bourbon introduces heavy yellow Dakota oats to the mash bill. It’s a limited release only available locally.

Tennessee

Chattanooga Whiskey Tennessee High Malt Straight Bourbon Single Barrel

Let’s put the debate to rest: Tennessee whiskey is bourbon, even if well-known producers such as Jack Daniel’s and George Dickel have historically had a different view on the matter. But our pick for the best bourbon to bring back from Tennessee is something else entirely. Chattanooga Whiskey is no stranger to producing can’t-miss expressions, and even its less-than-superlative experiments are worth paying attention to. Visitors would be wise to pay heed to the Single Barrel Straight Bourbons, made from Chattanooga’s now famous “Tennessee High Malt” mash bills.

Texas

Ironroot Republic Harbinger 115 Straight Texas Bourbon

Texas-style bourbon has captivated, mystified, impressed, and befuddled critics — all depending on whom you ask. From Garrison Brothers and Balcones to Milam & Greene and Still Austin, there is no shortage of celebrated Texas brands. One that should get more attention is Ironroot Republic, still most widely available in the Lone Star State. Its flagship bourbon is distilled from purple corn, Bloody Butcher corn, Flint corn, yellow dent corn, and rye, then aged in the Texas heat.

Utah

Sugar House Distillery Bourbon

Utah is most famous in contemporary whiskey circles for High West, which distills in-house spirits, including a new (and good!) bottled-in-bond rye. But High West sources the majority of its bourbon, so today we’re highlighting Sugar House Distillery. It’s made from Utah corn in addition to regionally sourced rye and barley, and bottled at 92 proof.

Vermont

Vermont Spirits No. 14 Bourbon

The Green Mountain State doesn’t boast a lot of in-state bourbon, but what’s there is uniquely Vermont. Vermont Spirits’ No. 14 Bourbon is a prime example, finishing locally distilled bourbon with a “touch” of maple syrup.

Virginia

Ragged Branch Signature Bourbon Bottled-in-Bond

Virginia’s Ragged Branch bottled-in-bond bourbon comes from a 68 percent corn, 16 percent rye, and 16 percent malted barley. It ages across Nos. 3 and 4 char barrels for a minimum of five years before being bottled at 100 proof and sold in individually numbered bottles.

Washington

Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted Applewood Staves

LVMH-owned Woodinville has significant national distribution, and it’s no stranger to retail shelves far and wide. One of its more esoteric releases — bourbon finished with toasted applewood staves — started out as a distillery-only bottle. It’s since expanded to larger markets, but heading straight to the source is still the easiest way to score one.

West Virginia

Smooth Ambler Founder’s Cask Strength Series

Smooth Ambler has been sourcing and making whiskey for well over a decade. In addition to sourced (Old Scout) and blended (Contradiction) releases, the Founders Cask Strength series highlights fully in-house bourbon and rye distillate. The bourbon comes from a 71 percent corn, 21 percent rye, and 8 percent malted barley mash. It’s a reliable, tasty release that evolves slightly from year to year.

Wisconsin

J. Henry & Sons Patton Road Reserve Wisconsin Straight Bourbon Whiskey

J. Henry & Sons makes good whiskey. And according to the brand, the Patton Road Reserve line features only the “best barrels in our rickhouse.” It’s Wisconsin bourbon whiskey, hand-selected and bottled at cask strength for a “dangerously drinkable” pour. Sipper, be warned!

Wyoming

Wyoming Whiskey Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey

Wyoming Whiskey is hardly a local secret these days, and the Edrington-owned brand is widely distributed. Tougher to find are Wyoming’s Barrel Strength releases, annually selected from just one or two casks from the distillery’s on-site warehouses. That’s a rare bourbon worth a side quest.