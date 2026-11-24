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Prosecco continues to be a bright spot for the wine industry, as the Italian sparkling wine manages to keep growing year after year. Between the thirst for affordable bubbly and the unstoppable rise of the Spritz category, it’s no wonder more consumers are looking to this budget-friendly style.

Even though the standard DOC bottlings continue to dominate the market, the Prosecco category also has some range. The consortium added a Prosecco Rosé designation in 2020, and more producers are leaning into site-specific offerings from the high-quality Valdobbiadene region. So with this wide swath of expressions, there’s more to this category to explore.

We love Prosecco for its delicate yet fun profile, with lively bubbles, bright acidity, and a laid-back personality. And, of course, for its reasonable price point. Here are 20 Proseccos to drink in 2026.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Every year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our “Buy This Booze” product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

Within this scope, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This ensures we have a close eye on what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great, whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective — or both.

Ultimately, our mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking. Learn more about VinePair’s tastings and reviews department here.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind.

VinePair’s tasting panel evaluates every wine on its aromas, flavors, structure, balance, and quality. We also consider whether or not the wine showed typicity for its specific grape or region.

How We Compiled This List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best Proseccos to buy, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

For the Prosecco roundup, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of best Proseccos to buy right now. Each wine was assessed on quality, price, and availability to compile the final list.

The Best Prosecco Rosé

Montinore Estate Vivacé Prosecco Rosé 2022

Montinore Estate still has it. This Oregon-based estate collaborates with an organic producer in northern Italy to make a line of approachable, delicious Proseccos. The rosé bottling is bright and aromatic, with notes of fresh herbs and wild strawberries on the nose. It’s lively on the palate with red fruit notes and a steady stream of refreshing bubbles.

Average price: $19

Rating: 92

The Best Affordable Prosecco

90+ Cellars Lot 50 Prosecco 2025

90+ Cellars is known for making approachable, affordable wine across a number of regions, with over 200 wines from around the world. We think its Prosecco is a stellar deal, and for under-$15, well worth seeking out. It’s fresh and easy drinking, with crisp green apple, honeydew melon, and citrus notes lifted by frothy bubbles on the palate. Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Average price: $13

Rating: 91

The Best Prosecco for Mimosas

Piccini Prosecco Extra Dry NV

Piccini has a long history in Italy’s Chianti region, but more recently ventured further north to make this bright, easy-drinking bubbly. Its crisp citrus notes, lively bubbles, and touch of sweetness make it the perfect pick for brunch cocktails like Mimosas — plus, it’s budget-friendly and easy to find.

Average price: $13

Rating: 90

The Best of the Rest

Best Proseccos Under $20

Avissi Prosecco NV

Another great value wine available for under $15, this Prosecco has a soft, welcoming palate with delicate bubbles and a touch of sweetness. It offers light floral aromas and a touch of sugar-coated pears, finding a good balance between ripe fruit and acidity.

Average price: $14

Rating: 92

Brilla! Prosecco DOC Rosé Extra Dry 2025

This vibrant pink bubbly gets its color from the addition of Pinot Noir, which also adds tart red berry notes and depth to the palate. The nose offers subtle notes of strawberry tops and honeysuckle, and the palate brings soft, juicy fruit with dancing bubbles.

Average price: $15

Rating: 92

Spasso Prosecco NV

Spasso’s Prosecco remains a solid go-to for sipping or making spritzes at home. It has a round, juicy palate with notes of fresh citrus and melon, followed by a slightly savory finish. The wine’s playful label features a flamingo as a tribute to its home in the Veneto region — where a flock of over 100 flamingos gather each year.

Average price: $16

Rating: 90

Bellafina Prosecco Frizzante NV

The name “Frizzante” is key here. It’s an Italian term to describe a style of sparkling wine made with lower pressure, giving it softer, gently flowing bubbles. This well-balanced, lightly sparkling wine brings aromas of white flowers and peaches on the nose and crunchy orchard fruit on the palate.

Average price: $16

Rating: 92

VOGA Italia Prosecco DOC NV

Here, we have a fresh, slightly savory expression of the Glera grape. This stylish bottle delivers bright notes of lemon zest and peaches with a quiet hint of pepper and a pop of sweetness. The palate is balanced and juicy.

Average price: $17

Rating: 92

Josh Cellars Prosecco NV

The familiar name behind your go-to Cab also has a great sparkling. The Josh Prosecco is a crowd-pleasing, budget-friendly bubbly that delivers a crisp, well-rounded palate year after year. The inviting wine brings juicy flavors of peaches and pears with soft, easy bubbles.

Average price: $18

Rating: 91

Gran Passione Prosecco NV

This gently sparkling Prosecco showcases Glera’s ripe, fruity character with juicy peach and melon notes. The palate brings a touch of sweetness, complemented by a crisp minerality and lively bubbles.

Average price: $18

Rating: 90

Montelvini Tullia Brut Prosecco di Treviso DOC NV

Montelvini is a fifth generation family-owned winery based in Treviso, working sustainably to craft precise, mineral-driven expressions of Prosecco. This bottling delivers a fresh palate with fresh citrus, green apple, and honeysuckle notes held together by a chalky minerality. The lively bubbles and refreshing acidity make this a great aperitif.

Average price: $18

Rating: 92

Juno Prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV

This impressive Prosecco demonstrates excellent balance and texture. It opens with delicate aromas of white flowers and lemon zest, leading to a crisp palate with zippy citrus and green apple notes. This is a stellar under-$20 sparkling to break out for your next dinner party or wine and cheese night.

Average price: $18

Rating: 93

Best Proseccos Under $30

La Forestina Prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV

This expression is delicate on the nose, with subtle floral notes and a hint of beeswax. The palate is where this wine really shines though, with rounded notes of pear, citrus and melon lifted by a crisp, mineral-driven acidity.

Average price: $20

Rating: 92

BiancaVigna Prosecco Brut NV

This Prosecco is made with grapes sourced from hillside vineyards between the villages of Conegliano and Farra di Soligo. It has an inviting palate, with delicate fruit, focused bubbles, and refreshing acidity.

Average price: $20

Rating: 90

Brancher Prosecco Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Superiore 2024

Valdobbiadene is one of Prosecco’s most esteemed areas, known for its steep hillside vineyards that give the wine vibrant fruit concentration and crisp acidity. This focused, nuanced expression brings aromas of honeysuckle, orange blossoms, and pear. The palate has a chalky minerality and energetic bubbles that amplify the fruit without overwhelming.

Average price: $21

Rating: 92

Le Colture Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Brut DOCG ‘Fagher’ NV

Another expression from the high quality Valdobbiadene region, this Prosecco offers an interesting balance between ripe, slightly sweet fruit and savory notes. There’s juicy nectarine, citrus, and beeswax, but with a slight bitter note on the finish that breaks up the fruit and adds complexity.

Average price: $23

Rating: 91

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene NV

Though the brand is primarily known for its easy, affordable Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita also makes budget-friendly bubbles over in the Veneto area. The crowd-pleasing bottle offers welcoming aromas of white flowers and yellow apples, with a delicate palate featuring a focused minerality and fine bubbles..

Average price: $25

Rating: 91

Zardetto Prosecco Superiore Long Charmat Brut NV

This is one of the more unique offerings on the list. “Long Charmat” means the wine sits on dead yeast cells (lees) for an extended period — in this case, about six months — adding depth and an extra layer of flavor to the palate. It has bright citrus aromas with hints of green herbs, and a textured, weighty mouthfeel that brings Prosecco to the next level.

Average price: $27

Rating: 92

Best Proseccos Over $30

Mionetto Prosecco Luxury Cartizze DOCG NV

A sub-zone of the Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Cartizze is known as a high-quality site, akin to a “Grand Gru.” The area’s hillside exposure and diverse soil types lead to vibrant expressions of Glera. This bottling from Mionetto captures this with concentrated notes of apples and honey, and a chalky minerality. Fine, elegant bubbles float across the palate.

Average price: $35

Rating: 92

Bisol 1542 Cartizze Dry Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze DOCG 2025

This wine is another example of Cartizze’s importance. You don’t often see a vintage Prosecco, but Bisol makes this vintage bottling to showcase the expression of the Cartizze sub-zone. This wine has rich, ripe pears on the nose, with honey and a hint of sage. The palate is well-balanced with refreshing acidity and lively bubbles that add texture.

Average price: $67

Rating: 93

FAQs

What is Prosecco?

Prosecco is a sparkling wine made in northeast Italy, specifically from the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia wine regions. The wines are mostly crafted from the Glera grape, which is required to make up at least 85 percent of the wine. Winemakers in the region use the Charmat method, also known as the tank method, to impart the wine’s signature bubbles.

How much is a good bottle of Prosecco?

While Prosecco prices can range, we recommend seeking out a bottle around at least $12.

Is Prosecco dry or sweet?

While often thought of as sweeter than Champagne, most Prosecco is dry or off-dry.

What does brut mean in Prosecco?

The term “brut” means that the Prosecco is very dry — or, in other words, that there is very little sugar left in the wine.