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There’s no shortage of occasions to pull out a special bottle of wine during this festive time of year. But beyond the rare, allocated Burgundy and coveted Champagne, the unsung heroes of the holiday season are the affordable, crowd-pleasing bottles that you can break out for any gathering.

Now is the time to hit the bottle shop and get prepared before the holiday season is in full swing. For some, that means stocking a variety of bottles so your wine fridge has something to suit every guest and occasion. For others, it means buying a full case of their favorite wine of the year to share with friends and family.

We asked 12 sommeliers from across the country which bottles they stock up on during the holidays. From easy-drinking reds that can pair with multiple holiday meals to affordable bubbles that will get the party going, here are their picks.

The best wines to stock up on for the holidays, according to sommeliers:

Cru Beaujolais

White Burgundy

California Pinot Noir

Pere Mata Cava

Angelo Negro Roero Brachetto ‘Birbet’

Sivilli Wine Co. Abbey Ridge Blanc de Noirs 2022

Mandirola 1913 ‘Praie’ Barbera

San Fereolo ‘1593’ Dolcetto Langhe Rosso 2012

Cava rosé

Large-format Champagne

Château de Fosse-Sèche ‘Eolithe’ 2020

Gruet ‘Sauvage’ Zero Dosage Blanc de Blancs

Domaine Marcel Lapierre Morgon 2025

“I always bring a bottle of Cru Beaujolais, like Morgon or Fleurie, to holiday parties. It’s light enough for turkey and ham but has enough structure to stand up to roasts and stuffing. It also gives people something a little more interesting than the usual Cabernet, and it’s easy to drink even for guests who don’t think of themselves as wine people.” —Alexa Robertson, sommelier and director of operations and beverage, Clark’s Steakhouse and C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, Atlanta

“Gifting Champagne is always a classy move, but when it comes to stocking up for holiday gatherings, I tend to gravitate toward white Burgundy and California Pinot Noir. They’re both incredibly versatile with food and wines that most people can appreciate. I’ve been really enjoying the wines from Hubert Lamy in Burgundy lately, and Morlet makes some amazing Pinot Noir from the Fort Ross-Seaview area of Sonoma Coast. Both are producers I find myself going back to, and wines I’d be happy to open with friends and family over the holidays.” —Chris Miller, wine director, Amphora, New York City

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“During the holidays, I always make sure to have a few bottles of Pere Mata Cava on hand. It’s a fantastic Spanish alternative to Champagne, and I firmly believe every great party should start with bubbles! It’s a wine that punches well above its price point, which is always a win when you’re entertaining or celebrating!” —Bri Hicks, sommelier, Brush Sushi, Atlanta

“Every year I make sure that I have a case of Angelo Negro’s Birbèt on hand. The grape variety is Brachetto from Roero in Piedmont, Italy. It’s such a fun dessert wine. The first time I tasted it I had a grin from ear to ear, as it reminded me of a strawberry cream soda from my childhood. It’s super juicy, semi-sparkling, and very low in alcohol. A perfect host gift to be enjoyed with a very nice chocolate at the end of the evening.” —Warren Johnson, owner, Saint Urban’s, Charleston

“Traditional-method sparkling wine, particularly Blanc de Noirs, is always a go-to of mine for the holidays because of the freshness, texture, and versatility, but also the unmistakable sense of celebration. A local favorite is Sivilli Wine Co.’s Abbey Ridge Blanc de Noirs.” —Nathan Jeffries, sommelier, Andina, Portland, Ore.

“For the holiday gatherings and events, having a versatile bottle is the most important feature. This could be a classic like Champagne, which really does go with most everything and works both as a gift or something to go with the meal. My usual go-to though is a Barbera. I’m particularly fond of the Mandirola 1913 ‘Praie’ Barbera and its structured acidity and bright fruit notes that make it easy to pair with holiday dinners and the diverse fare.” —Beckie Lambson, wine director, Little Fox and Sur Lie, St. Louis, Missouri

“My go-to for the holidays is Dogliani, an Italian red wine made from the Dolcetto variety that is often a phenomenal value. These are versatile, medium-weight red wines with the depth and elegance of Cru Beaujolais, but a darker fruit profile, fine mineral tones, and exceptional length and persistence. A stand-out example would be from San Fereolo. At this estate Nicoletta Boca, one of Italy’s most pioneering winemakers lovingly ages her 2012 Dogliani “1593” cuvée for more than 10 years in large neutral oak casks before sending it out into the world.” —Charles Prusik, wine retail manager, Printemps Wine Shop, NYC

“During the holidays and any festive time of the year, I usually keep a couple of bottles of Cava rosé in the fridge because they tend to go pretty quickly once friends and family start showing up. It feels festive without being a big splurge, and I love that the bright acidity and red berry flavors work just as well with the cheese, charcuterie, and fried bites we’re picking at in the kitchen as they do with roast chicken or turkey once we sit down.” —Charly Naranjo, director of beverage and hotel sommelier, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami

“Bubbles! This might seem like an obvious answer because bubbles feel celebratory, but for me, sparkling wines tend to be the most versatile. Holiday parties are always hard to pair with because there is so much variety. Everyone brings something different and often something that is nostalgic for them, wherever they are from in the world. Champagne, or any traditional-method sparkling wine, tends to be high in acid, which makes it a great pairing. It acts as a palate cleanser for those heavy, cheesy, gravy-forward dishes. I also suggest bringing a large format bottle. That way, more people can try it, reducing the stress of purchasing a few different things. You’ll be the star of the party showing up with a bottle half your size.” —Charlotte Mirzoeff, general manager and beverage director, Arthur, Brooklyn

“Cabernet Franc is, for me, unmissable at the holidays. The natural Japanese green peppercorn aroma and brightness in the 2020 Château de Fosse-Sèche ‘Eolithe’ is otherworldly with any of the green or herbal hints in a dish, and the blend of red fruits and pepper with soft tannins catches every nook and cranny of your turkey or roast. This is a really impressive bottle for the price, too!” —Thatcher Baker-Briggs, founder, Thatcher’s Wine, Los Angeles

“Gruet Sauvage is a wine that will wow each of your guests during the holiday season. It is not only delicious, but it also has many great talking points to share with friends and family. Sauvage is a zero-dosage sparkling wine, which provides a dry and crisp profile to start each occasion. In addition, it is created in Albuquerque, N.M., a region not many people have tried.” —Will Jones, wine director, The Hope Farm and little bird, Fairhope, La.

“The best wine to stock up on for the holidays is the other red Burgundy: Beaujolais. This is a specific style, of course, but it will appease many of your red wine drinkers if you find the right expression. I would recommend Morgon for its depth and versatility, while still showing the fresh personality of Gamay. It is versatile, approachable, and mouthwatering, yet bold. The 2025 Domaine Marcel Lapierre Morgon is a party favorite.” —Taylor Adams, sommelier and general manager, Saffron and The Kingsway, New Orleans