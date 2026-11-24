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For the longest time, the key allocated bourbons and ryes of the year were as well known as the roster for the 1927 New York Yankees. The Van Winkles, that was Babe Ruth, of course, but nearly as legendary was the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection — Lou Gehrig. You had the Parker’s Heritage Collection, Old Forester Birthday Bourbon, and Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch — we can call those Tony Lazzeri, Earle Combs, and Waite Hoyt, all Hall of Famers in their own right.

In the 2010s, the idea (and terminology) of “allocated” bourbons became more ubiquitous. These were the hard-to-find, hyped-to-the-gills, priced-to-the-moon LEs (limited editions) released in limited supply, perhaps only a case, to select liquor stores perhaps once a year. It eventually got to the point that everything decent in taste seemed to become allocated, but so few other bottles became a part of the national conversation like the Murders’ Row of O.G.s listed above.

The last few years, however, it finally seems like a new generation of allocated bourbons and ryes — your Mantles and Marises? — have started to ascend into this rarified air, whether your Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old, Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, or even Jack Daniel’s Coy Hill Rye. This year saw several new rookies that really impressed us and deserve our mention…and your money.

We were lucky to taste pretty much all of the allocated bourbons and ryes released this year, and below are our top picks. The prices listed here are MSRP, but it should be noted that for some bottles, unless you’re in a control state, what you pay will likely be much higher.

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Why You Should Trust VinePair

Throughout the year, VinePair conducts dozens of tastings for our Buy This Booze product roundups, highlighting the best bottles across the world’s most popular wine and spirits categories.

As part of this work, VinePair’s tasting and editorial staff samples thousands of bottles every year. This helps us keep a finger on the pulse of what’s new and exciting. Crucially, it also provides us with the context needed to distinguish the simply good from the truly great — whether from a quality or value-for-money perspective, or both.

VinePair’s mission is to offer a clear, reliable source of information for drinkers, providing an overview applicable to day-to-day buying and drinking.

How We Taste

We believe in tasting all products as our readers typically would: with full knowledge of the producer and — importantly — price. Our tastings are therefore not conducted blind. For this allocated bourbon roundup, all expressions were sampled in Glencairn glasses and allowed to rest for a few minutes prior to tasting. We then evaluated the aromas, flavors, texture, and finish of each allocated bourbon. Unless there was something notably off or worrying about a bourbon’s appearance — and on this occasion we encountered no such examples — we did not evaluate the products from a visual perspective.

How We Compiled the List

In order to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and thoroughly tested list of the best allocated bourbons and ryes, VinePair invited producers, distributors, and PR firms working on their behalf to send samples for consideration. These bottles were submitted free of charge — producers didn’t pay to submit nor did VinePair pay for the products. All were requested with the clear understanding that submission does not guarantee inclusion in the final list.

Not only would such an agreement contradict our editorial ethics and samples policy, it simply wouldn’t be possible to include everything we received. For this allocated bourbon roundup, we tasted over 25 new releases from the year.

During tasting, we assigned a score to each product on a 100-point scale based on the quality and intensity of its aromas, flavors, texture, and finish. Then we reviewed all scores and compiled an editorially driven list that meets our criteria of 15 best allocated whiskeys this year.

The 15 Best Allocated Bourbons and Ryes to Drink in 2026

The Best Allocated Bourbon

Heaven Hill Deatsville 13 Year Old Bourbon

One of the final bourbons to fully mature at Heaven Hill’s soon-to-shutter Deatsville campus (est. 1844), this bourbon was crafted from just 17 barrels, all aged on the middle third floor of Rickhouse AA. This is mature bourbon at its finest, with a well-balanced mix of caramel, brown sugar, vanilla bean, baking spice and charred oak. In fact, it’s hard to find any flaws with it, which makes it all the more surprising this release didn’t seem to generate much of any online discussion this year. Maybe the few thousands bottles was too minimal for most to try it, perhaps drinkers weren’t yet focused on the year’s allocated releases when it debuted in March, or maybe the hoops one had to jump through to acquire the bottle — attending a Deatsville tour at Heaven Hill — was even too arduous for the most shameless of taters. With fear that this would be a one-time-only release, it appears another edition will come next year.

Average price: $199

Rating: 97

The Best New Allocated Bourbon

Wild Turkey Austin Nichols Archives, Gold Foil Edition

The first release in a new, annual series designed to commemorate vintage bottles from Wild Turkey’s past; in this instance, the legendary “dusty” from 1985-1992 dubbed “Cheesy Gold Foil” (CFG) by collectors due to its garish, metallic, 1980s packaging. This modern incarnation is 16 years old, composed of just 50 barrels, released in a far-less-cheesy vintage-style bottle and tube…though nearly as good as its inspiration. On the nose, there’s Dr. Pepper with hints of leather, cinnamon sticks, fresh cracked pepper, and Amaro Montenegro; the palate offers tons of brown sugar, crème brûlée, some honey, and hints of pipe smoke with minimal burn despite the proof.

Average price: $400

Rating: 96

The Most Interesting Allocated Release

Bardstown Bourbon Co. Victoria Pineapple

This blend of 10- and 11-year straight bourbon and rye was finished in Caribbean rum casks alongside fresh pineapple. Admittedly that sounds kinda terrible, but we swear, it works! Tropical notes are apparent immediately: grilled pineapple, molasses, toasted coconut. And yet, the whiskey punches through, with rye spice and the brown sugar from the bourbon creating some added depth. It’s sweet and syrupy, but boozy too, making for an ideal dessert dram and one of the more offbeat whiskeys one can add to their collection. This 4,200 bottle release was initially sold only in Kentucky, but bottles have escaped to online retailers, perhaps due to many initial buyers being in the “or hate it” camp.

Average price: $140

Rating: 94

The Allocated Steal of the Year

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye (H-04)

The highest-ever proof Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Rye (124.4) is remarkable in how complex, nuanced, and damn drinkable it is. Though a “barely” rye at 51 percent rye in the mashbill, there’s plenty for both rye and bourbon lovers to latch onto. It’s rich in brown sugar and vanilla on the nose, with hints of pineapple upside down cake on the palate, backed by cinnamon sugar, amaro, and a touch of black licorice.

Average price: $75

Rating: 94

The Best Allocated Bourbon to Splurge On

Michter’s 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Overpriced bourbon is rarely worth it, and over-aged bourbon even less so. And yet, Michter’s continually finds bourbons more than two decades old that offer flavor, refinement, and excellence. This 25-year-old bottling — the brand’s first release at such an elevated maturity in three years — offers a drier, postprandial pour. The nose is a bit dusty with hints of pipe tobacco, while the palate offers stewed fruits, raisins, plums, and pie spices. At 116.2 proof there is indeed some burn, but more in an oaky, lingering sizzle that demands contemplation. 25 years is, of course, longer than Michter’s has been distilling whiskey themselves, so rumors continually abound as to where the extraordinary juice is from. (Brown-Forman’s Kentucky distillery perhaps?) The brand claims it’s their rarest release ever — just 233 bottles — making the four figure cost seem more than reasonable for a year-end splurge. Treat yourself.

Average price: $1,500

Rating: 98

The Best of the Rest

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill Rye

An extremely popular LE when initially released in 2021 and 2024, in 2026 Jack’s barrel proof Tennessee rye whiskey finally became an annual release — though now a single barrel. If every year is this good, it’ll be readily welcomed year after year. Matured for a decade in warehouses on the distillery’s highest elevation, this barrel proof release is surprisingly nuanced and drinkable. There’s orchard fruit on the nose along with the distillery’s signature banana note, while the palate adds orange peel, baking spice, and a dry oak note on the finish.

Average price: $90

Rating: 93

Old Overholt Extra Aged Cask Strength 11 Year Rye (2026 Edition)

The most famous brand name in American rye was overhauled in 2020 and a series of squat bottle limited editions have been released over the last several years. Beginning with 2023’s Old Overholt Cask Strength 10 Year Rye, the brand has released a new cask strength edition each year, with varying age statements (usually between 10 and 12 years) and proof (of course). This year’s edition was put into barrels in the fall of 2014 and bottled this summer at 125.6 proof. There is the classic Jim Beam peanut note on the nose backed by charred oak and spice. The palate is a well-balanced mix of spicy and sweet, coffee cake, cinnamon candy, stone fruit, leather, and an intense, peppery finish.

Average price: $110

Rating: 96

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey 2026

“Handy” is often our favorite in the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection (BTAC) due to the youthful aggression of its rye character. This year, however, its age has been doubled to 12 years; suddenly, that rye spiciness has been neutralized in favor of sophistication and maturity. There’s toasted oak on the nose, some dill and mint, and even old library books. The palate offers caramel sauce over vanilla ice cream, a touch of cracked black pepper, and pipe tobacco. Despite the 130 proof, it is indeed quite drinkable and delicious. Yes, it’s still great, still one of the best in the collection, but it’s no longer the Thomas H. Handy we once knew and loved. (Though that might be a positive for all who have long found it too spicy and aggressive.)

Average price: $125

Rating: 94

George T. Stagg Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2026

One might feel like a hack when “GTS” is their favorite BTAC release of the year but, what can we say, the highest proof and most tater-coveted in the series yet again excels in 2026. Now at 130.9 proof after last year’s scorching 142.8 proof HAZMAT release, it’s surprisingly complex and without the overwhelming burn of years past. There’s charred oak, new car leather, and brown sugar oatmeal on the nose, while the palate offers Cadbury Creme Eggs, brown sugar, and cigar smoke. The finish is cinnamon spice with a lingering oak note that makes you keep going back for more.

Average price: $125

Rating: 96

Lasso Motel Whiskey x James Dean 13-Year Rye Whiskey

Though it sure sounded like a gimmick — dead celebrity whiskey?! — this high-end release ended up being one of the better ryes of the entire year. We suppose it shouldn’t have been a surprise: this is classic 95/5 Indiana rye aged for 13 years, a level of maturity we rarely get to taste from MGP anymore. With burnt sugar and cinnamon spice on the nose, the palate is packed with rich dark fruits, cherrywood, milk chocolate, and a soft finish despite the 112 proof.

Average price: $150

Rating: 95

Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged (2026)

The fourth edition of Maker’s Mark age-stated series might very well be the best one yet. A blend of 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old bourbons, bottled at cask-strength (112.1 proof), this is heavy and full-bodied in mouthfeel. You get burnt sugar, caramel corn, and red fruit on the palate, with a long, lingering finish of roasted nuts and baking spices.

Average price: $175

Rating: 94

Little Book ‘The Infinite’ Edition II

This is the second edition in Freddie Noe’s Little Book line extension — essentially an infinity bottle of previous whiskeys distilled by Noe’s father and grandfather. This features a blend of seven-, 10-, and 22-year-old barrels, building on the first release from 2024. High proof at 60.2 percent, there’s a lot going on here; you can taste the maturity. Notes of orchard fruit on the nose blend with caramel and char to form a bit of a candy apple on the palate. The finish is woody and soothing, encouraging slow, contemplative sipping.

Average price: $200

Rating: 94

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old (Eddie Russell’s 45th Anniversary)

If Wild Turkey’s most mature LE had quietly become maybe the best allocated bourbon there is, this year’s release was as splashy as they come. Honoring legendary master distiller Eddie Russell’s 45th year with the distillery, this spring offering arrived with its own documentary about the man, screened at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters. Don’t fear the hype, though, because this series continues to be as good as bourbon gets. There’s an incredible richness of caramel and vanilla on the palate with hints of chocolate-dipped strawberries. At 60.6 percent ABV, it’s surprisingly drinkable neat, though there’s a piercing, woody finish, and wintery spice that lingers on your tongue long enough to make you forget what you paid for this beauty.

Average price: $200

Rating: 96

Bulleit 20-Year-Old Rye

While yet another MGP 95/5 rye, by far the most well-known rye in the game, this release shows what extreme aging and skillful blending courtesy of Nicole Austin and her team can do to distillate you think you fully know. The nose lacks the dill and herbal notes you might expect from MGP (er…Sempreon) juice, instead hewing more toward baking spices, dried fruits, and potpourri. The palate is thick and oily, coating the mouth with notes of rye bread, dark fruits, and tons of oak. At a massive 137 proof — and a meager 1,776 bottles — it still drinks dangerously smooth, meaning you might want to nurse your pours as secondary prices have nearly quintupled over the original MSRP.

Average price: $299

Rating: 95

WhistlePig The Boss Hog XIII: The Golden Pharaoh

Another goofy concept, another stellar release, the 13th (!) from this Vermont’s distillery’s highest-echelon series. Like always, this is well-aged rye bottled at proof and finished in thematic casks — this time, as the name suggests, barrels seasoned with Egyptian black honey and Tiger Nut. Syrupy, with notes of dark molasses, cinnamon, almonds, and a peppery zing on the finish, this is world class rye accented — not overwhelmed — by finishing. Yes, the price is quite high, but don’t you want a bottle with a King Tut-as-pig cork stopper on it?

Average price: $600

Rating: 93