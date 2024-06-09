The One Beer You Should Bring Home From Every State [MAP]

No matter what state you may be traveling through, there’s likely a delicacy locals will urge you to sample before leaving. What’s a trip to Wisconsin without cheese curds, or a weekend in Texas without BBQ? While these regional items are often replicated outside their native lands, they’re never quite duplicated. The same mantra applies to local beers.

There are tons of beloved brews that have seen nationwide distribution, especially since the start of the pandemic. But for many regional cans, that’s still not the case, which means a road trip may be in order to try them. That’s why we compiled a list of the beers you should take home with you from every state.

Seeing as we haven’t had the opportunity to take a nationwide brewery tour (yet), we curated this list based on fame, availability, and crowd-sourced testimonies. That means you’ll spy a lot of IPAs here, but you’ll also find plenty of seasonal stouts, dependable lagers, and eccentric sours, too. So without further ado, from the regional lagers to the hard-to-find grails, here are the beers best enjoyed as souvenirs.

Alabama: Belgian White Ale From Yellowhammer Brewing

Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, the Huntsville Museum of Art, and as of 2010, Yellowhammer Brewing. Of its six year-round offerings, its Belgian White Ale — brewed with Thai lime leaves, ginger, and chamomile flowers — is perhaps the most iconic.

Alaska: a Stout or Barleywine From Anchorage Brewing Company

For a brewery in a place as remote as Alaska, Anchorage Brewing Company has a pretty wide distribution network. That said, to get the best brews it has to offer, nothing beats going straight to the source. Pick up any stout or barleywine and thank us later.

Arizona: Spellbinder From Wren House Brewing Company

This one came down to a close tie between Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. and Wren House, but the scales tipped toward the latter. Wren House’s Spellbinder hazy — first launched in 2017 — has brought home multiple awards over the years, so it’s only fitting that visitors bring home a few cans, too.

Arkansas: Amadeus Vienna Lager From Stone’s Throw Brewing

To break up the onslaught of IPAs and stouts to come, we’re tapping this stellar Vienna lager from the folks at Little Rock’s Stone’s Throw Brewing. Named after Austria’s own Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, this brew is packed with Old World hop flavor, and it’s refreshing as hell.

California: Pliny the Elder From Russian River Brewing Company

Pliny the Elder is essentially the West Coast’s Heady Topper. It’s delicious and tough to track down, and it brings the thirsty hordes to Russian River Brewing Company day after day.

Colorado: Nightmare on Brett From Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

Cooked Stave’s owner and brewmaster Chad Yakobson wrote his master’s thesis on Brettanomyces yeast species and their use in the brewing industry, so he’s well-versed in the field of funky fermentation. As the mighty purveyor of Colorado’s most sought-after sours, Crooked Stave beers are not to miss, especially the Nightmare on Brett barrel-aged dark sour.

Connecticut: Freckled Fields Farmhouse Ale From Fox Farm Brewery

Founded in 2017, Fox Farm Brewery hit the scene hard and fast, quickly rising to the ranks of the Northeast’s most talked-about new brewery. As a testament to its exceptional farmhouse ale program, we’re dubbing Freckled Fields as Connecticut’s must-have beer.

Delaware: 120 Minute IPA From Dogfish Head Brewery

Delaware is a small state that simply can’t fit that many breweries within its lines, but if there’s one brewery that’s put the state’s beer scene on the map, it’s Dogfish Head. Sure, Dogfish Head beers maintain shelf real estate in most shops across the country, but a visit to the brewery is well worth it. The 120 Minute IPA is a behemoth of a beer, clocking in at 15 to 20 percent ABV depending on the batch.

Florida: a Stout From Angry Chair Brewing

Cigar City Brewing’s Hunahpu’s Imperial Stout may be the most famous stout in the Sunshine State, but bottles are only available for purchase one day per year. For that reason, we recommend taking a trip to Tampa’s Angry Chair Brewing to score any one of its flavor-packed pastry stouts.

Georgia: Tropicália From Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

If Georgia’s peaches aren’t juicy enough for you, consider upping the ante with Creature Comforts’ fruit-forward yet slightly bitter Tropicália IPA. The brewery recently opened up a second location in L.A., but if you happen to find yourself in Athens, Ga., do yourself a favor and hit up the original taproom to snag a few choice cans.

Hawaii: Overboard IPA From Big Island Brewhaus

Hawaii exists beyond the borders of the West Coast, but that doesn’t disqualify the state from making true-to-form West Coast IPAs. If there’s some extra room in your checked baggage, bring back a few cans of Overboard IPA from Big Island Brewhaus. It also doesn’t hurt that any can purchased in Hawaii essentially doubles as a souvenir, as it’s the only place in the U.S. where you’ll still find ridged, 206-measurement cans.

Idaho: Sweetgrass Pale Ale From Grand Teton Brewing

Rather than lugging a bag of russet potatoes home from your recent trip to Boise, consider taking a detour to the town of Victor for some goodies from Grand Teton Brewing. We recommend the Sweetgrass Pale Ale, a gold medal winner at 2009’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Illinois: Ninja vs. Unicorn From Pipeworks Brewing Company

Chicago has a robust brewing scene, so it was hard to pick just one beer. Nonetheless, we went with Pipeworks Brewing Co. — sorry, Goose Island. If the Ninja vs. Unicorn can art isn’t enough to warrant buying a 4-pack, you should know that the liquid inside isn’t half bad, either.

Indiana: Zombie Dust From 3 Floyds Brewing

3 Floyds Brewing’s distribution has thankfully soared in the past several years, but there are still many pockets of the country that have yet to be blessed with the presence of Zombie Dust, the brewery’s “undead pale ale.” 3 Floyds also makes the elusive Dark Lord stout, which is only available for purchase one day per year.

Iowa: King Sue From Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. also brings beer nerds flocking to its taproom for a coveted, once-a-year stout release. But for an easier-to-obtain offering, we urge anyone passing through Iowa to stop by the brewery and pick up a pack of King Sue, a juicy, balanced, Citra-fueled hazy.

Kansas: Ragnarök Festbier From Tallgrass Tap House

Tallgrass Tap House only sells beers to-go in crowlers, so any beer purchased for off-premise consumption should be enjoyed within 30 days of canning. Still, don’t let that dissuade you from coming home with a big ol’ can of Ragnarök Festbier — it’s a certified banger.

Kentucky: Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale From Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Scotland and Ireland don’t get every last one of Kentucky’s ex-bourbon barrels; some fall into the hands of the brewers at Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. After aging in said barrels for around six weeks, the brand’s Irish red ale emerges chock-full of charred wood character.

Louisiana: Ghost in the Machine From Parish Brewing Company

Sometimes, Citra hops are all a hazy needs to become truly exceptional, and Ghost in the Machine is a fine example of this phenomenon. Cajun country isn’t the first place that comes to mind when we think of bustling brewery hubs, but Parish Brewing Company has been making serious moves to change that notion since 2003.

Maine: Dinner From Maine Beer Company

It’s hard to find a bad beer in Maine these days. Portland alone is home to Bissell Brothers, Allagash, Oxbow, and a handful of other outstanding breweries. That said, for some of the best Maine has to offer, swing by Freeport and snag a bottle of Maine Beer Company’s iconic Dinner double IPA.

Maryland: National Bohemian Beer From Pabst Brewing Company

One of the oldest and least craft-centric beers on this list arrives in the form of National Bohemian, or “Natty Boh” for those in the know. Despite the fact that parent company Pabst brews Natty Boh in Ohio and Georgia, roughly 90 percent of its sales come from Baltimore. Pick up a sixer and indulge in a little macro love.

Massachusetts: Julius From Tree House Brewing Company

Tree House Brewing Company is firmly a Massachusetts project. It operates six facilities in the state, and does absolutely no distribution. That means the only way to get a taste of the sweet nectar that is the Julius IPA — or any Tree House brews for that matter — is to make the trek.

Michigan: La Roja From Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales

Michigan’s Jolly Pumpkin only produces sour beers, except for two IPAs specifically labeled as “non-sour” on their cans. That’s why it’s no surprise that the brewery has gotten pretty damn good at pumping out top-tier sour ales. Jolly Pumpkin owns several locations throughout the state, and any one of them is worth a detour to snag a bottle of sour amber ale La Roja.

Minnesota: Furious From Surly Brewing Company

Brewed with an all-American hop bill, Furious is the IPA that put Minnesota’s Surly Brewing Company on the map. With a two-story taproom and a massive list of on-premise-only pours, the brewery is well worth a visit while vacationing in the land of 10,000 lakes.

Mississippi: Jefferson Sweet Potato Cream Stout From Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

Sweet potatoes are a bit of an outlier in the list of common stout adjuncts, and that’s a shame. Swing by the Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company taproom in Kiln, Miss., to embrace the tuber.

Missouri: A Saison From Side Project Brewing

According to Untappd, Side Project is one of the highest-rated breweries in the country. And if you’ve been lucky enough to try any of its beers, you’d see why. Given that Side Project doesn’t have any year-round staples, we suggest picking up anything and everything that’s available when you find yourself in St. Louis.

Montana: Moose Drool Brown Ale From Big Sky Brewing Company

With a name as good as Moose Drool, how could we pass it up? Jokes aside, it’s a fantastic, well-rounded brown ale, and it pairs perfectly with a view of Glacier National Park.

Nebraska: Black Betty Russian Imperial Stout From Nebraska Brewing Company

Some folks would argue that there’s not a whole lot to do in Nebraska. Well, those curmudgeons could benefit from a little imagination, and maybe a barrel-aged stout. Nebraska Brewing Company does many styles well, but if we had to pick one to bring home, it’d be the Black Betty Russian imperial stout.

Nevada: Atomic Duck From Able Baker Brewing

Most of Nevada’s breweries are concentrated in the Las Vegas area, and Able Baker is no exception. The brewery’s slogan is “Home of the Atomic Duck,” so what better brew to bring back home than its West Coast IPA of the same name?

New Hampshire: Finestkind IPA From Smuttynose Brewing

You can’t go wrong visiting just about any brewery in New Hampshire, but if you want to get a taste of one of the first to do it, check out Smuttynose, founded in 1994. The brewery has six core beers to choose from, including the beloved Finestkind IPA.

New Jersey: Head High From Kane Brewing Company

Though not in proper New England beer country, New Jersey has a pretty killer beer scene. There’s Carton, Magnify, Troon, Source — the list goes on. But any New Jerseyan beer enthusiast will tell you that they have a special place in their heart for Kane’s flagship IPA Head High. Kane also makes some of the best stouts known to man, but unlike those brews, Head High can be found at almost any bottle shop in the Garden State.

New Mexico: Elevated IPA From La Cumbre Brewing Company

Another Great American Beer Festival gold medal winner joins this list: La Cumbre’s Elevated IPA. With eight different hops in the mix, Elevated IPA brings a lot to the table. Stop by either one of La Cumbre’s Albuquerque taprooms to get your fix.

New York: Green City From Other Half Brewing

Anyone who’s waited in line for a 9 a.m. beer release probably knows about Other Half, which now has several locations across the Eastern U.S. The brewery has made hundreds of IPAs to date, but the tried-and-true flagship Green City is arguably the most famous.

North Carolina: an Imperial Stout From Burial Beer Co.

Like Missouri’s Side Project Brewing, Burial Beer Co. has no flagship offerings; it’s always reinventing itself and moving on to the next thing. With locations in Asheville, Raleigh, and Charlotte, the brewery offers N.C. visitors plenty of convenient venues for a quick pour or bottle grab.

North Dakota: Wood Chipper From Fargo Brewing Company

A nod to the iconic (albeit horrifying) scene from the movie “Fargo,” Wood Chipper is a balanced, true-to-form American IPA. You’d be remiss not to snag a few cans for the Coen Brothers fan in your life.

Ohio: A barrel-aged beer From Jackie O’s Pub & Brewery

Jackie O’s has a number of year-round flagship brews, but the brewery’s true prowess lies in its barrel program. If there’s any Oil of Aphrodite or Dark Apparition available when you swing by, consider yourself lucky and buy ‘em up.

Oklahoma: Bomb! From Prairie Artisan Ales

Bomb! is one hell of a brew. The imperial stout — aged on coffee, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, and chili peppers — has been a hit from the get-go. While it’s available in most states and even several other countries around the world, nothing beats trying a glass at the Prairie taproom. If you’ve already tried Bomb! and are looking for another cool Oklahoma brewery to visit, check out American Solera in Tulsa. It was also co-founded by Prairie’s co-founder, Chase Healey.

Oregon: Ripe IPA From Great Notion Brewing

Given its proximity to the Yakima Valley, Oregon’s hoppy beers carry a strong reputation. Some claim that Great Notion Brewing is riding on the “hype train,” but the proof is in the pudding — its beers are f*cking delicious. Built solely on Citra hops, Great Notion’s Ripe IPA showcases the most popular hazy hop, and it does it well.

Pennsylvania: Hallertau Pils From Human Robot Brewery

Pennsylvania is home to countless show-stopping breweries, but we’re giving a special shout-out to one of the best: Human Robot Brewery. Founded in 2020, it’s a relatively new kid on the block, but its commitment to making top-tier interpretations of classic lager styles is unparalleled. Pick up a few cans of its flagship pilsner the next time you’re in the City of Brotherly Love.

Rhode Island: Narragansett Lager From Narragansett Brewing Company

Narragansett Lager has gotten some flack over the years for landing a bit thin on the palate, but it’s beloved nonetheless, and a true staple of R.I. culture. The brew is available in many states, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth picking up a 6-pack from the source.

South Carolina: Gose From Westbrook Brewing Co.

The level of experimentation that takes place at Westbrook Brewing Co. is impressive. Whether it’s dishing up a Mexican cake-inspired stout or a Belgian-style wheat beer with ginger and lemongrass, there isn’t anything that the Westbrook team is afraid to take a crack at. While we encourage anyone to try all the brewery’s funky offerings, our favorite is the standard gose, brewed with coriander and gray sea salt.

South Dakota: 11th Hour IPA From Crow Peak Brewing Company

South Dakota may not have the most booming beer scene, but the suds over at Crow Peak Brewing Company are well worth a detour. Of its three core beers, the 11th Hour IPA is the one to stash in your suitcase.

Tennessee: Sue From Yazoo Brewing Company

Tennessee is a state known for its BBQ. But rather than trying to finagle shipping a rack of sauced-up ribs back home, just swing by Nashville’s Yazoo Brewing Company and score a 4-pack of Sue, the brewery’s imperial smoked porter. Brewed with cherry wood-smoked barley malts, this beer offers heavy BBQ notes — no napkins necessary.

Texas: Lone Star Beer From Lone Star Brewing Company

Ah, Lone Star. It’s an icon in the country music scene, and although it comes in cans, a cold “long-neck” bottle just hits different in its home state.

Utah: Granary Kellerbier From Templin Family Brewing

A little over half of Utah’s population is Mormon (and therefore largely sober) but the state is still home to a number of world-class breweries. In our opinion, a must-visit is Templin Family Brewery in Salt Lake City. And if there’s one beer to take home, it’s the Granary Kellerbier, an unfiltered German-style pilsner that’s earned three awards at the Great American Beer Festival over the past five years.

Vermont: Heady Topper From The Alchemist Brewing

Many IPAs on this list wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Heady Topper. Often regarded as the first Hazy IPA, Heady has been a tough one for beer lovers to get their hands on since its inception in 2004 — that is, unless you pass through Vermont.

Virginia: Master Shredder From The Veil Brewing Company

With beers like Step Dad Chaperone, Lord Whangdoodle, and @_natureboi, it’s evident that the brewers at Virginia’s the Veil don’t take themselves too seriously. The beer itself, however, is another story. Since it opened in 2016, The Veil Brewing Company has arguably been putting out some of the best beers in the country, and its flagship IPA Master Shredder is no exception.

Washington: Summer Ale From Fremont Brewing Company

With sustainability in mind, Seattle’s Fremont Brewing Company uses all local ingredients. And conveniently for the brewery, it shares a state with the Yakima Valley, the heartland of American hops. When you’re done checking out the Space Needle, take a trip over to the Fremont taproom and pick up the Summer Ale. It’s only available from May through August, but it’s light, crushable, and downright delicious.

West Virginia: Porter From Big Timber Brewing Company

A handful of great breweries in West Virginia have unfortunately closed recently. That said, a few stalwarts are still going strong, and Big Timber Brewing Company deserves its flowers. Its house porter is fantastic, so much so that it took home a gold medal from the World Beer Cup in 2024. It’s got rich notes of coffee, tobacco, prunes, and has everything one would expect from a well-rounded porter.

Wisconsin: Spotted Cow From New Glarus Brewing Company

Wisconsin has a lot to offer in the dairy department. But while you’re munching on those squeaky cheese curds, we suggest washing them down with New Glarus’s Spotted Cow Farmhouse Ale. When nearly every other brewery was going all in on expansion in the early aughts, New Glarus made the decision to keep its beers behind the boundaries of the Cheddar Curtain, so you won’t be able to enjoy this beer anywhere else — unless, of course, you stash a few brews in your trunk to take back home.

Wyoming: Snake River Pale Ale From Snake River Brewing

There are many natural wonders in Wyoming, from Old Faithful to Devils Tower to Grand Teton National Park. A great view is always better with a choice brew in hand, and locals will attest that Snake River Pale Ale is that beer. Brewed with an all-American blend of Cascade, Idaho 7, El Dorado, and Centennial hops, Snake River Pale Ale hits that Goldilocks spot between citrusy, crisp, and bitter.

*Image retrieved from radiokafka via stock.adobe.com