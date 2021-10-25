Being someone who is new to drinks can mean many different things: a person who has recently entered legal drinking age; someone who enjoys a certain type or style of drinks and wants to get into something new; and the list goes on and on. So, I am going to recommend a few cocktails depending on what “new” might mean to you.

If you’ve literally never had a cocktail before in your life, a safe bet to start is a Margarita. It’s the No. 1 cocktail in the country for a reason. And if you find yourself loving a Margarita, you can expand into other drinks like a Sidecar, a Cosmo, the Daiquiri, or a Gimlet.

If you’ve been drinking more basic cocktails like whiskey or Rum and Coke, or Vodka Soda and Gin and Tonic, up your classic cocktail game. Start with an Old Fashioned or a Martini. If you like the Old Fashioned, you can expand into drinks like the Julep or Cobbler, and if you enjoy the Martini, you can move into cocktails such as the Vesper and Manhattan, or get a bit bitter with a Negroni.