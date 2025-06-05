While its name might evoke the bygone cocktails of the disco era, crème de cassis is a deep red liqueur capable of shining in a wide range of cocktails. Often confused with Chambord, which is made with black raspberries, crème de cassis is made by infusing crushed blackcurrants in a neutral liqueur. The result is a sweet, slightly tart liqueur with subtle earthiness that imbues cocktails with a lush fruit note.

Crème de cassis was first commercially produced over 180 years ago in Burgundy, France, where the majority of production still takes place. Burgundy, and its capital, Dijon, are two of the most important regions for the liqueur, with bottles labeled Cassis de Bourgogne made from blackcurrants harvested in a larger designation area, while those labeled Crème de Cassis de Dijon are strictly made from berries harvested in the capital.

Crème de cassis might be best known for its starring role in the Kir Royale, which saw an uptick in interest thanks to a lengthy cameo in Season 3 of Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris,” but there are a number of delicious cocktails to make with the liqueur that demonstrate its versatility.

Check out seven of the best cocktails to make with crème de cassis below.

The Kir

The Kir was first stirred up sometime in the early 1900s, but wasn’t popularized until World War II. Félix Kir became a symbol of the French Résistance when he bravely opposed the Nazis during the 1940 invasion of Dijon. When the Nazis confiscated Burgundy’s reds following the invasion, Kir stirred up the combination of crème de cassis with Aligoté to mimic the iconic wines. To make it, combine 5 ounces of still, dry white wine with ½ ounce of crème de cassis, or more to taste.

The Kir Royale

While the Kir is still a staple cocktail in many regions of France today, the Kir Royale, a variation, is much more famous on the global stage. Sometime in the early 1940s — most probably 1944, when Nazi occupation of Burgundy ended — Champagne was swapped out for the cocktail’s still white wine component, thus creating the Kir Royale. The drink is crisp, brambly, and makes for a fantastic apéritif — or celebratory toast.

The Bourbon Renewal

Somewhere between a Whiskey Sour and a Bramble sits the Bourbon Renewal, a modern classic created by Jeffrey Morgenthaler in 2001 at Bel Ami Lounge in Eugene, Ore. As the name suggests, the cocktail is made with bourbon, and incorporates the same lemon juice and simple syrup aspects of a classic sour. But with a half-ounce of crème de cassis, the drink takes on a strong black fruit backbone. With a singular dash of Angostura for balance, the Bourbon Renewal is straightforward in its presentation, but certainly not lacking in its complexity.

El Diablo

Originally dubbed the “Mexican El Diablo,” El Diablo likely gets its name from its scarlet red hue — though the fiery ginger kick may have also contributed. A Trader Vic original, the tiki-inspired cocktail combines blanco tequila, crème de cassis, lime juice, and ginger beer. It’s an unsuspecting combination that takes the Mexican Mule to new heights, with the fruity blackcurrant complementing the zippy ginger spice for a refreshing twist.

The Festive Punch for One

The Festive Punch for One might have a holiday-inspired name, but its refreshing citrus flavor is one that deserves to be enjoyed all year long. The cocktail begins with a shaken combination of gin, blackcurrant liqueur, triple sec, and lemon juice that lend a medley of tangy citrus, dark fruit, and botanical notes. The combination is then elongated with ginger ale, which provides a sweet spice on the finish.

The Berry-Mezcal Colada

Rather than rum, this sweet transportive cocktail uses a combination of crème de cassis and mezcal, the latter providing earthiness and smoke. Lime juice adds some much needed acidity, and a drizzle of coconut cream finishes things off with some richness. While it might not seem like a crucial step, be sure to include the orange bitters, which bring out the mezcal’s more subtle fruit notes.

The Winter Mist

Spritz cocktails are notoriously tied to the summer season, but the Winter Mist demonstrates that they can be enjoyed all year round. Developed by Chase Bracamontes of Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar in Chicago, the cocktail includes Byrrh, a French aperitif made with mistelle, red wine, quinine, and other botanicals. The herby, fortified wine-based liqueur gets a boost via crème de cassis and rhubarb-based Amaro Sfumato before the whole thing is topped with Cava and tonic water. Bitter, smoky, citrusy, and tart, the Winter Mist is a great option when you’re looking for a spritz with a bit more complexity.

